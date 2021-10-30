Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Culture

NORMAN WATSON: Exquisite Chinese rarity goes under the hammer

By Norman Watson
October 30 2021, 3.06pm
Chinese Imperial bowl,£100,000-£?150,000 (Bonham's).
A Chinese rarity today, and a beautiful object.

Pictured is an important Imperial red lacquer, chrysanthemum-shaped bowl and cover which appears on Tuesday at Bonham’s in London.

An exceptional piece, just over four inches wide and bearing Qianlong seal marks and an inscription dating it to 1776, the bowl’s elegant body is supported on a circular foot and curves upwards to a gently-flared rim.

The domed cover has a circular knop and is decorated with raised vertical petals, all lacquered in brilliant vermillion.

Most prestigious Chinese art exhibition ever

The bowl was exhibited in one of the most historic and prestigious exhibitions of Chinese art ever held – the Royal Academy’s International Exhibition of Chinese Art in London in 1935.

Many of the exhibits were seen in Europe for the first time. An almost identical example of the bowl is in the V&A.

The Bonham’s bowl and cover were made by Imperial commission by artisans in Suzhou, with the inscriptions then carved in the Imperial workshop in Beijing.

A poem inscribed within

The interior of the bowl and the cover both have a gilt inscription of a poem by the Qianlong Emperor, dated 1776, which compares the vessel to a chrysanthemum flower.

The poems has been translated as follows:

“It is made in the form of a fragrant chrysanthemum, And yet it is even more delicate, Drinking tea from it may be likened to sipping dew, from a newly plucked blossom. Imperially inscribed in the Spring of the Bingshen year of the Qianlong reign.”

The Qianlong Emperor’s poem likens drinking tea from the cup to drinking dew from a chrysanthemum: a fairy-like experience reserved for poets, Immortals and sages.

The bowl has high expectations. Its pre-sale estimate is £100,000-£150,000.

