Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Culture

NORMAN WATSON: Rare work by an Angus artist

By Norman Watson
November 13 2021, 10.30am
Herald bed-ends,£2550 (Bonham's).
Herald bed-ends,£2550 (Bonham's).

Many will be familiar with the painterly output of James Watterston Herald.

Local art galleries are awash with his watercolours, and a modest example hangs in my hall, appropriately entitled ‘Village News’ and showing a loon reading aloud what I hope is The Courier to a cluster of neighbours.

It was the gift of a publisher colleague and friend.

But hang on. Isn’t that a bed in my picture today?

Yes, indeed, this is a pair of Heal’s of London double bed-ends, but their mahogany head and foot boards are inset with panels painted by J. W. Herald.

Winning many fans

Herald’s blotesque style of soft impressionism is usually pigeonholed between the Glasgow Boys and the Scottish Colourists.

As he outgrew Forfar, he removed himself to Edinburgh and, after a short spell in Arbroath, spent eight years in London, where his output won many fans.

I recall Lindsay Burns’ rooms in Perth taking £12,500 for one watercolour from this period.

Yet Herald upped and returned to Arbroath in 1901 – “for twa weeks at the maist” – and remained there until his death 13 years later.

A woodland panel

Painted c1908, the head of the bed has a large woodland panel flanked by two smaller pastoral scenes.

The foot of the bed has one painted panel and both bed-ends are further inset with blue pottery plaques.

Herald and his friend Henry Wyse shared an interest in artistic decoration of household furniture.

Wyse designed his own furniture, which was made in Arbroath by William Middleton, and exhibited at the Dundee Graphic Arts Association.

Pieces of painted furniture by Herald are rare, however.

The bed-ends appeared at Bonham’s on October 12, where they sold for £2550.