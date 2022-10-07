New exhibition looks at 100 years of Perthshire nightlife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New exhibition looks at 100 years of Perthshire nightlife

By Chris Mugan
October 7 2022, 8.30am Updated: October 7 2022, 9.03am
Dancers at York House, part of Perth Museum and Gallery's Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition.
Dancing, listening to tunes and playing pool are to be encouraged at one of the Fair City’s cultural institutions as it dons its glad rags this autumn

Night owls from across the decades star in an exhibition opening tomorrow that celebrates the history of Perthshire venues where people have gone to get down, enjoy music and generally have a good time.

A century of Perthshire nightlife

Devised by Perth Museum & Art Gallery, Are You Going to the Dancing? A Century of Perthshire Nightlife, tells the story of the county’s night-time economy from 1920s music hall, via the disco and punk explosions, to nightclubs that thrived during the eighties, nineties and up to the present day.

An image from a disco dance championship, part of Perth Museum & Art Gallery’s Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition.

Curators have designed this as an immersive show, with silent disco, bar (booze-free, unfortunately) and working pool table from local firm Fair City Amusements, which has supplied jukeboxes, fruit machines and more to pubs across Perth since 1964.

There is also a dress-up area and space for visitors to contribute their own memories.

Much of the memorabilia on display has already been donated by members of the public, featuring posters, evidence of questionable fashion tastes – hot pants and dancing shoes among them – plus photographs, hence the opportunity to pick out friends or familiar faces from nights out long ago.

Submissions from the public

Back in July, museum staff called for submissions from the general public to supplement its own archives.

The response over the summer has been generous and integral to creating the show, Ashleigh Hibbins, head of audiences and learning at Culture Perth and Kinross, explains.

The Rockin Ravens, from Perth Museum & Art Gallery’s Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition.

“This exhibition has only been made possible by the incredible contributions from our local communities,” he says.

“We are so grateful for their support and cannot wait to share the final product with the public. Whether you are a local or from further afield, the themes and stories in this new show will resonate with all.”

Spotlights and glitter balls add to the atmosphere, while the bar is serving “galleries of photos, stories from young people, videos and a pub quiz”.

The aim is to show how pubs, clubs and dance halls have provided meeting places and cultural focal points, inspiring greater freedoms alongside more personal connections, such as lifelong friendships and marriages.

 A dark side

Are You Going to the Dancing? provides a unique perspective on how music, fashion, social customs, and technology have evolved through the years.

Along the way, though, the exhibition does admit nightlife includes dark sides, such as prejudice, a spokesman for the museum points out.

“Collecting people’s stories and images, some have shared experiences of discrimination they faced, which will be included,” he says.

“The exhibition has highlighted many stories that need further investigation. It is a starting point for collecting oral histories and ensuring these voices are there for future generations to listen to.”

Alongside the exhibition, the museum is running a programme of nightlife-inspired events, including sessions on cocktail-making, dance, party food and a performance of Christmas songs from Perthshire Operatic Society.

Are You Going to the Dancing? A Century of Perthshire Nightlife runs from October 8 to December 23 at Perth Museum & Art Gallery.

