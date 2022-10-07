New exhibition looks at 100 years of Perthshire nightlife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dancing, listening to tunes and playing pool are to be encouraged at one of the Fair City’s cultural institutions as it dons its glad rags this autumn

Night owls from across the decades star in an exhibition opening tomorrow that celebrates the history of Perthshire venues where people have gone to get down, enjoy music and generally have a good time.

A century of Perthshire nightlife

Devised by Perth Museum & Art Gallery, Are You Going to the Dancing? A Century of Perthshire Nightlife, tells the story of the county’s night-time economy from 1920s music hall, via the disco and punk explosions, to nightclubs that thrived during the eighties, nineties and up to the present day.

Curators have designed this as an immersive show, with silent disco, bar (booze-free, unfortunately) and working pool table from local firm Fair City Amusements, which has supplied jukeboxes, fruit machines and more to pubs across Perth since 1964.

There is also a dress-up area and space for visitors to contribute their own memories.

Much of the memorabilia on display has already been donated by members of the public, featuring posters, evidence of questionable fashion tastes – hot pants and dancing shoes among them – plus photographs, hence the opportunity to pick out friends or familiar faces from nights out long ago.

Submissions from the public

Back in July, museum staff called for submissions from the general public to supplement its own archives.

The response over the summer has been generous and integral to creating the show, Ashleigh Hibbins, head of audiences and learning at Culture Perth and Kinross, explains.

“This exhibition has only been made possible by the incredible contributions from our local communities,” he says.

“We are so grateful for their support and cannot wait to share the final product with the public. Whether you are a local or from further afield, the themes and stories in this new show will resonate with all.”

Spotlights and glitter balls add to the atmosphere, while the bar is serving “galleries of photos, stories from young people, videos and a pub quiz”.

The aim is to show how pubs, clubs and dance halls have provided meeting places and cultural focal points, inspiring greater freedoms alongside more personal connections, such as lifelong friendships and marriages.

A dark side

Are You Going to the Dancing? provides a unique perspective on how music, fashion, social customs, and technology have evolved through the years.

Along the way, though, the exhibition does admit nightlife includes dark sides, such as prejudice, a spokesman for the museum points out.

“Collecting people’s stories and images, some have shared experiences of discrimination they faced, which will be included,” he says.

“The exhibition has highlighted many stories that need further investigation. It is a starting point for collecting oral histories and ensuring these voices are there for future generations to listen to.”

Alongside the exhibition, the museum is running a programme of nightlife-inspired events, including sessions on cocktail-making, dance, party food and a performance of Christmas songs from Perthshire Operatic Society.

Are You Going to the Dancing? A Century of Perthshire Nightlife runs from October 8 to December 23 at Perth Museum & Art Gallery.