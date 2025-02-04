East Neuk’s James Yorkston on the pull of home and sharing ‘glimpses into other people’s lives’

James Yorkston is hunkered down in his Cellardyke studio, sheltering from Storm Eowyn.

It’s no chore for the Kingsbarns-born musician and writer to spend time amongst his pianos and guitars. A creative haven from the outside world even when the weather is fine.

James is working on demos for new music but his studio is also his base for writing books.

He will be introducing his new novel Tommy the Bruce to readers at Topping & Company Booksellers in St Andrews on February 13.

Born just along the road in Kingsbarns, James is a former pupil of Madras College. He lived in Edinburgh for nearly 20 years before the pull of home brought him back to the East Neuk.

There’s no place like home for Fifer James

“Edinburgh is an amazing city – it was a hard city to leave,” says the writer. “I still do have a lot of affection for Edinburgh, but it got to the stage where I’d been in Edinburgh longer than I’d been in Fife.

“I just really felt as if I needed to get back home. It was a strange thing. It was like a pull to get back.

“I was worried at first that I’d miss Edinburgh, but I don’t miss it at all.”

Life in the East Neuk suits him perfectly: “I love that it’s so quiet,” he admits, “I love going for walks here. I love being so close to the sea. It’s a wonderful place and I am surrounded by family as well.”

Finding inspiration in the Fife countryside

Walking and cycling in the East Neuk and beyond give James time to embrace the natural world. Tentsmuir Forest is another favourite location:

“I find Tentsmuir a really inspiring place. Once you get away from the main play park area. It’s a place where you can be alone quite quickly, especially when you’re on a bike.

Some of his local wildlife encounters have made it into song: “My last album (a collaboration with Nina Persson of The Cardigans) and one of the tracks were called the Great White Sea Eagle.” he explains.

“My daughter and I saw a white sea eagle up in the canopies and it was quite amazing.”

Book event at Topping & Co St Andrews

The East Neuk’s proximity to St Andrews is also a bonus and bookshops like Topping & Company are a real draw for a man who loves to tell stories through his song writing and books.

“I’ve spent many an hour in Waterstones and in Toppings as well,” he enthuses, “but my favourite bookshop in St Andrews is Bouquiniste.

“I’ll often just pop in and buy something old and weird,” he says with one of his wry smiles. “I think the last the last thing I bought there was a copy of Moby Dick for my son.”

Tommy the Bruce inspired by small town life

“Because I’m from a small town and I live in a reasonably small town, I’m interested in what goes on in these small town places.

“The way people just have to rub along beside one another.”

James’ first novel Three Craws was set in the East Neuk of his native Fife. His second novel, The Book of the Gaels, centred around characters from West Cork, another area of the the world that he knows well.

For Tommy’s adventures, he has shifted the action to a run-down hotel in Highland Perthshire. It gives him the perfect ‘forgotten’ location for the atmospheric drama to unfold.

Inspiration also came from James’ travels: “As a touring musician, I spend a lot of time in hotels,” he explains.

“I’ve always been fascinated by what’s going on between the guy behind the bar and the barfly. You know? The regulars.

“I find it fascinating having these little glimpses into other people’s lives, so it was it was just about building a story from that.”

The central character himself is very much: “Inspired by numerous friends of mine who are all very soft individuals, you know?

“They’ll be delighted to hear this,” he chuckles.

“They all share this kind of laughing at the ridiculousness of the world. They’re slow, quiet people who have found their place in the world.”

James Yorkston is currently on the road with a new series of his acclaimed Tae Sup Wi A Fifer concerts with fellow Fife musician KT Tunstall.

Tommy the Bruce is available now, published by Castle Books and James will be reading from his new book and answering questions at Topping & Company Booksellers, St Andrews on February 13.