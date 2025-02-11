What’s it like living with legendary Fife crime author Val McDermid?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Culture

What’s it like living with legendary Fife crime author Val McDermid?

Perth-raised St Andrews University professor and Geographer Royal Jo Sharp talks about home life with Val, kayaking and the Perth geography teacher who inspired her.

Jo Sharp (right) with partner Val McDermid. Image: Jo Sharp
Jo Sharp (right) with partner Val McDermid. Image: Jo Sharp
By Michael Alexander

Jo Sharp laughs as she recalls the moment her relationship with best selling crime author Val McDermid began.

“I probably shouldn’t admit this to a journalist, but I didn’t read a lot of crime fiction in those days,” she chuckles.

“I was in Oxford doing some interviews for a project, and I contacted a friend of mine who’s a professor there, and said I was going to be in town – could we meet up for a drink or a coffee?

“And she said, ‘Oh, I’d love to see you, but you’ll need to come and come and hear a talk with me, because I’m going to hear my favourite author, Val McDermid’.

Jo Sharp (right) with partner Val McDermid.

“Because my friend was such a fan of Val’s, we got introduced at the end of the evening, and Val, sort of started texting on and off over Twitter.

“Later I got tickets for her back in Glasgow then Bloody Scotland at Stirling. At that point we got properly chatting. And one thing led to another…”

Little did she know that chance introduction would spark a romance that has taken her from book festivals to kayaking along the Fife coast, all while balancing her own impressive career as Geographer Royal for Scotland.

From chance meeting to civil partnership

Jo and Val’s relationship is the kind of love story that seems to echo the pages of a great novel – complete with a twist of serendipity.

They met in 2014 and quickly discovered a shared sense of humour, curiosity, and a love of storytelling, even if their genres differ.

By 2016, they were in a civil partnership. They now split their lives between Edinburgh and the picturesque fishing village of St Monans in Fife.

Val McDermid and Jo Sharp at their civil partnership ceremony in 2016.

They both love being by the sea. It’s inspiring for Val’s writing, and for Jo, who’s been a geography professor at St Andrews University since 2019, it’s an escape.

Val McDermid and Jo Sharp show off their bands in 2016.

Their home backs onto the Fife Coastal Path, offering breathtaking views.

But it’s also the perfect launch point for Jo’s kayak.

“I’m very much a fair-weather kayaker,” she laughs.

“I mean, I don’t ever want to be in the position that Val has called the Coastguard!

“But Val sends me out, because she says I come back a better person.”

What does Jo enjoy most about kayaking?

Jo says there’s something “incredibly moving” about the moments she’s had in the Forth when dolphins come alongside her kayak.

“It’s kind of like I’ve been accepted – I can’t quite explain it,” she says.

While Jo finds peace on the water, Val’s passion for storytelling often spills over into their daily lives.

Jo Sharp in her kayak at St Monans. Image: Jo Sharp

“I do joke about the fact I’ve heard her speak so often that if she were to be hit by a bus, I could go on stage and stand in for her,” Jo laughs.

But she’s quick to add that their relationship is a partnership of equals.

The vew from Jo Sharp’s kayak off the East Neuk. Image: Jo Sharp.

“Val is amazing,” she smiles. “It’s fabulous spending time with someone who’s so smart and so creative.

“It’s definitely pushed me to be a bit more ambitious and creative with some of the things that I’ve done.

“But at home, she’s just Val. She’s the person that cooks for me sometimes, and I cook for sometimes, and who makes a mess in the kitchen and I get cross with sometimes.”

Who was the teacher who inspired Jo Sharp most growing up in Perth?

Jo’s path to becoming Geographer Royal for Scotland started far from the literary world.

Born and raised in Perth, her love of geography was kindled by a “fabulous and “inspirational” teacher, Kenneth Maclean, of Perth Academy, who died last year aged 79, as reported in The Courier.

“He made geography come alive,” Jo recalls.

“He took us on field trips where we didn’t just learn about the landscape – we felt it.”

Former Perth Academy geography teacher Kenneth Maclean. Image: Maclean family.

Fieldwork became a cornerstone of Jo’s understanding of geography, and she’s a passionate advocate for its continued presence in education.

Although Jo’s career as a human geographer has taken her far from Scotland, including years of research in Africa, she credits those early experiences in Perthshire’s hills and glacial landscapes for shaping her perspective.

What does it mean to be Geographer Royal?

Appointed as Geographer Royal in 2022, Jo is only the second person to hold the revived title since its reinstatement in 2015.

Originally established in 1682, the role was created to recognise the importance of cartography and geography in shaping Scotland’s identity.

Today, Jo sees her mission as promoting geographical education and understanding in a rapidly changing world.

“Geography is more relevant now than ever,” Jo explains.

Jo Sharp (centre) with St Andrews University principal Sally Mapstone and RSGS CEO Mike Robinson after being appointed Geographer Royal in 2022. Image: RSGS.

“Whether it’s climate change, migration, or transitioning to a sustainable economy, geography is at the heart of understanding these complex issues. It’s about connecting the dots between science, society, and culture.”

At the Pitlochry Winter Words Festival, Jo will delve into the history of the Geographer Royal role while sharing insights from her own research.

She’ll also talk about the work of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, which has its headquarters in Perth.

Pitlochry and fond memories

The Winter Words Festival holds a special place in Jo’s heart, as it brings her back to the arts scene she visited as a child.

“My parents were huge fans of the arts, and we’d go to everything at Perth Theatre,” she remembers.

“Once Pitlochry Festival Theatre opened, it became a summer tradition to see plays there. It’s lovely to be part of that legacy now.”

Jo’s appearance at the festival will be a chance to highlight the creative and critical thinking geography fosters.

Professor Jo Sharp of St Andrews University at West Sands. St Andrews

It’s an approach she believes is essential for tackling the challenges of the 21st century – and our leaders could learn a lot from thinking geographically.

“I think geography offers politicians an antidote to simplistic populist thinking,”she says.

“It asks them to think expansively and to move away from narrowly-defined explanations.

“And it recognises that while places are distinct, they are connected to larger scales, whether global climatic change or global production – so inward or exclusionary thinking will not get us far!”

Does geography influence Val McDermid?

Jo doesn’t get starstruck being Val’s partner. But it can be funny when people approach the author in public.

Their mutual respect extends to their work. Val often shares ideas with Jo during walks or over dinner, though she never shows anyone a draft until it’s finished.

“We’ve even collaborated once,” Jo notes, referring to a special edition of The Geographer magazine they co-edited on the geography of Scottish crime fiction.

When asked if she ever influences Val’s writing, Jo laughs.

Karen Pirie, the detective from Val McDermid’s book series, played by Lauren Lyle.

“Not directly, though I like to think my enthusiasm for geography rubs off. She even included a geography professor in one of her Karen Pirie novels, The Skeleton Road!”

As Jo prepares for her talk at the Pitlochry Winter Words Festival, which takes place a few hours before Val’s event, she’s excited to share her passion for geography with a wider audience.

“It’s not just about maps and capitals,” she adds. “It’s about understanding the world in all its complexity.”

Geographer Royal Jo Sharp features at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Winter Words Festival on February 23.

More from Culture

Val McDermid. Image: PA
Val McDermid on Perthshire library closures, childhood road trips and her 'hate-love' relationship with…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Should Dundee United take a stand against gambling sponsorship - even if it costs…
3
Image shows: Singer-songwriter and author James Yorkston.
East Neuk's James Yorkston on the pull of home and sharing 'glimpses into other…
Dundee Contemporary Arts.
REBECCA BAIRD: DCA just got £4m boost – here's why council should give it…
12
Writer Gayle Ritchie takes part in a life drawing class at Dundee Art Society run by artist and tutor Martin Hill.
Why I spent two hours gazing at a naked woman in Dundee
2
Jacqueline McGregor recently became an associate member of Dundee Burns Club.
Why the men-only Burns Supper is dying out - but not fast enough for…
2
(from left) Ujwal Kundukandathil Changarathku, Manuela De los Rios Oakes and Pete Glen. Image: Pete Glen
Tayport artist showcases creative revival in Dundee exhibition
Project Safe Haven HMS Unicorn visitor centre plans. Image: LDN Architects
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s HMS Unicorn and the £30 million race against time to save Scotland’s…
11
Scotland's new Makar Dr Peter Mackay at his St Andrews University office. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What does St Andrews mean to new Scottish Makar Peter Mackay?
Ian Nimmo White at home with one of his favourite poetry books - Burns's Complete Works (Kilmarnock Edition) Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ian Nimmo White: A life in poetry and legacy of Tay Bridge Disaster

Conversation