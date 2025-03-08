Which Dundee landmarks made it into artist Kate Benzie’s city painting?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which Dundee landmarks made it into artist Kate Benzie’s city painting?

Kate has taken some of Dundee's most famous sights and characters and turned them into a beautiful print produced in partnership with the Dundee Contemporary Arts Print Studio.

Image shows: Illustrator Kate Benzie with one of her favourite Dundee landmarks: the penguin statues. Kate is sitting amongst the metal statues with her hand on one of the penguins. She is wearing a brown furry jacket and long denim skirt. She has blond hair with a fringe.
Illustrator Kate Benzie out and about in Dundee with some of her favourite local landmarks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Nora McElhone

Sometimes a fresh pair of eyes are what’s needed when it comes to bigging up local landmarks. That’s just what DC Thomson illustrator Kate Benzie brought to the Dundee Matters project.

The talented artist is employed by DC Thomson as an illustrator in the news design team. As part of that role, Kate was tasked with creating an artwork to capture the concept that ‘Dundee Matters.’

As we chat over coffee, Kate tells me how lucky she feels to have found a job in illustrating: “there aren’t a lot of salaried roles for illustrators,” she points out.

Kate has also benefitted from a partnership between DC Thomson and Dundee Contemporary Arts Print Studio, giving her a year’s membership to access the print facilities at DCA.

New to Scotland’s east coast, Kate embraced the task of creating a Dundee-inspired print with enthusiasm.

The result is Dundee Matters, a beautiful, 2.5m tall painting which Kate has also reproduced in CMYK printing, risograph and screen print formats with limited runs.

CMYK printing was invented to allow newspapers to print comic strips and, later, colour advertisements and photographs. So it seemed an appropriate choice to celebrate Dundee’s journalistic heritage.

Exploring the city

“As someone who didn’t know the place, one of the best things about this job is how much I’ve learned about the people, history and geography of Dundee,” Kate says.

All the major landmarks are present and correct: The road and rail bridges, Caird Hall, The McManus and its neighbouring Burns Statue.

Image shows DC Thomson illustrator standing outside one of her favourite Dundee landmarks, The Phoenix Bar. Kate is standing in front of the red building wearing a brown fluffy coat and a cross-body bag. She has shoulder-length hair with a fringe.
Illustrator Kate Benzie at one of her favourite Dundee landmarks – The Phoenix Bar on the city’s Nethergate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Her stylised Dundee Matters print also brings in Discovery Point, the Law and the famous Dundee multis.

Monkey business

A stand out favourite for Kate is a feature that I have to confess I have walked past hundreds of times but never noticed.

Luckily, Kate’s creative gaze captured the detail.

“One that just sticks in my mind is the bronze monkey who has mixed up the letters on an information sign into an anagram.”

The mischievous monkey at the information board on Dundee High Street. Image: Gordon Robbie/DC Thomson.

The sign, not far from the Desperate Dan statue in the city centre, should read ‘Information’ but now says ‘in my fair toon’ thanks to the meddling monkey.

Kate was pleased that she could also embrace the opportunity to use Scots words in her work:

“I was keen to include Burns and the Scots language,” explains Kate, “my mum is a Scots poet and my dad a Scots singer so there’s a personal connection there for me.”

More Dundee animal magic

Another popular animal-themed artwork – the penguin parade outside the Overgate shopping centre – has found its way into the picture.

“I love the penguins!” says Kate, admitting with a grin that it was, “a nice excuse to draw some cute animals.”

Penguins are a popular icon in Dundee.

The Antarctic animals are a nod to Dundee’s heritage as the base for whaling and exploring ships and are a popular attraction for locals and visitors.

The illustrator felt that it was important to include real people in her painting: “the people are real people that I encountered, they aren’t just made up,” she explains.

Figures from the past in Dundee Matters include the ground-breaking nineteenth century missionary Mary Slessor .

Common people

But it is the ordinary people who make a city tick that really caught Kate’s imagination. She has perfectly depicted: “an older man who has popped out for his messages.”

Complete with a wee poly bag of shopping and, of course, his Courier tucked under his arm: “You might see him in any Scottish city – we all know that guy and I liked that sense of familiarity.”

Image shows: a detail from Dundee Matters by Kate Benzie.
Kate’s depiction of a guy out for his messages will strike a chord with people from cities all over Scotland. Image: Steven Birrell/DCT Media.

Another character took a while to find. “I really wanted to feature a woman because so many strong women have kept Dundee going over the generations,” explains Kate.

She was about to give up on finding her ideal subject when a young mum passed her in the street. “She was just walking along Meadowside and I realised that an ordinary mum was perfect.”

DCA is the perfect print location

Kate was overjoyed to be given the opportunity to work in the Dundee Contemporary Arts Print Studio as part of a partnership between DC Thomson and DCA.

Image shows: Illustrator Kate Benzie at work in the DCA Print Studio. Kate is using a large printing press.
Kate Benzie in action at DCA Print Studio. Image: Steven Birrell/DCT Media.

Kate’s time in the print studio has allowed her to experiment with different print techniques, including risograph and screen printing.

The graduate of Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen has also relished the chance to spend time trawling the DC Thomson archives.

“One picture of a woman at a newsstand really stood out to me,” she says, “I got permission to make a print of it. I blew it up to an image 1m tall and printed it in a half tone, which references historical printing processes.”

That print, Dundee Matters and other examples of Kate’s work will be exhibited at The Counting House in DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters in June.

Celebrating Dundee’s print heritage

Kate has also been working on some special print runs of Dundee Matters. A CMYK limited edition screen print of the Dundee-themed artwork is available to purchase in the DCA Shop.

Image shows: illustrator Kate Benzie with her Dundee Matters prints at the DCA Print Studio.
Kate Benzie, illustrator with her Dundee Matters print. Image: Steven Birrell/DCT Media.

