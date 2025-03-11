Can St Andrews festival director Ryan Van Winkle rescue poetry from its ‘eat your veg’ reputation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Culture

Can St Andrews festival director Ryan Van Winkle rescue poetry from its ‘eat your veg’ reputation?

The StAnza director Ryan Van Winkle is originally from the USA but has found his creative home in Scotland. He has headed up the international poetry festival since 2024.

Image shows Scottish-based poet Ryan Van Winkle. Ryan is artistic director of StAnza, the St Andrews-based poetry festival.
Ryan Van Winkle is in his second year of his role as artistic director of StAnza 2025. Image: StAnza.
By Nora McElhone

StAnza has been bringing poets and poetry lovers to St Andrews for more than 25 years.

St Andrews-based poets Gavin Bowd, Anna Crowe, and Brian Johnstone founded the international celebration of poetry in 1998.

Since then, the event has attracted some of the biggest names in poetry. Seamus Heaney, Alice Oswald and Jackie Kay have packed out venues and attracted visitors from all over the world.

In 2021 StAnza rose to the challenge of the pandemic by taking the whole event online. The offering was named Saboteur Award for Best UK Literature Festival for that year.

Who StAnza’s artistic director Ryan Van Winkle?

Current artistic director Ryan Van Winkle wants to share his love of poetry beyond the town’s literary and academic communities.

Ryan made the journey across the Atlantic from his native Connecticut in 1999.

“I came because I heard that Hogmanay was a really good party,” he laughs.

He must have liked what he saw, as he stayed on, establishing a cafe/arts centre called the Forest in Edinburgh and studying for a Masters Degree in creative writing.

Image shows: St Mary's Quad, St Andrews. One of the historic parts of the university town that will feature in a StAnza poetry walk.
StAnza 2025 will feature events all over the town, including a poetry walk which takes in historic St Mary’s Quad. Image: StAnza.

Ryan has been involved in StAnza from its very early days and can’t quite believe that he is now the guy in charge:

“I felt terrified when I got the job as artistic director for the 2024 festival,” he admits.

“It’s a small team with a big history and it was really built on a lot of goodwill and volunteer power.”

Why do some people avoid poetry?

“I think poetry is one of those artforms like jazz, ballet or opera, that people see as a challenge and not necessarily enjoyable,” says the affable American.

“It has a bit of an ‘eat your veg’ vibe.”

“But it’s OK not to like things,” he points out.

“No one really knows much about what a cinematographer is doing,” he maintains, “but we still watch movies and feel qualified to say whether they are good or bad.”

Image shows: Ryan Van Winkle who is the artistic director of StAnza. Ryan is wearing a white-open collared shirt, pale jacket and horn-rimmed glasses.He has greying hair styled in a flick and a greying moustache.
Poet, editor and live performer Ryan Van Winkle is the current artistic director of StAnza. Image: StAnza.

He agrees that there is a: “preciousness around poetry but you have got to give confidence to the audience.

“If you don’t like it it’s probably not very good!

“I want people to feel welcome [at poetry events] so that might mean  bringing in UV posters, playing around with colours or putting games on tables.”

For Ryan, the aim is for people to feel comfortable to come and listen to and talk about poetry.

2025 StAnza theme: How We Feel

Each year StAnza’s events are inspired by a theme. This year the idea is How We Feel.

Ryan says: “The goal is to try to hit some of those big feelings that poetry can bring and also to play with the idea of sensory feeling – touch.”

Sometimes the best descriptions of tricky ideas come from unexpected places. Ryan was giving a talk to high school children in Istanbul when he was blown away by one student’s definition of poetry.

“I asked the kids what the different between a story and a poem is,” he explains.

Ryan Van Winkle, StAnza artistic director

“You usually get answers like ‘poems are short.’ That’s usually the one I’m looking for. Poems are short and stories are long, and I’m lazy, so that’s why I write a poem. That’s the joke that I’m trying to get to,” he confesses.

“Anyway, one student raised their hand and was like: ‘A poem is a concentrated moment of feeling.’

“And that’s always stuck in my head. That is a big difference between poems and stories, it’s just this burst of feeling.”

On a personal level, Ryan says: “I’m attracted to the poems that are really sad. The ones that really punch you in the stomach or just take your breath away or bring a tear to your eye.”

Who is coming to St Andrews for StAnza 2025?

Joelle Taylor is delivering the StAnza lecture this year. The award winning poet is: “Just a great performer and a great talker,” enthuses Ryan.

“We’ve got Jackie Kay and Hannah Lavery just being poets in conversation. These are just two people who get along, who are fantastically funny, creative and inventive.

Image shows: Poet Hannah Lavery who will be at StAnza poetry festival in St Andrews this year.
Hannah Lavery is just one of the poets Ryan is excited to see at StAnza 2025.

“So we’re just going to put them on stage and let them talk to each other.”

Ryan is also looking forward to the StAnza opening night, which will see seven poets put on a Colourful Cabaret.

Performers including CD Boyland, Hannah Copley and Tim Tim Cheng will read poems which conjure up the ‘feeling’ of a different colour.

What else is happening around St Andrews?

From March 14 to 16 StAnza events will run in venues all over the historical town of St Andrews. From open mic nights to book-binding events and writing workshops there is an incredible range to choose from.

The Byre Theatre is the festival hub and will also host an exhibition called Please Touch! by Gaelle Chassery and Dominika Jackowska.

Fife Contemporary have curated the exhibition, which features work designed to be touched and interacted with.

There will be performances and workshops in the Laidlaw Music Centre, Town Hall and many events online.

Image shows: a volunteer at the North East Fife Community Hub in St Andrews holding up a StAnza festival programme.
Regulars at the NEFCH St David’s Centre are looking forward to getting involved with StAnza this year.

Or why not visit the North East Fife Community Hub for a free, drop-in poetry sharing event.

Host Stewart Kerr is planning a relaxed afternoon where people can bring along a favourite poem or two to share.

 

More from Culture

Image shows: Illustrator Kate Benzie with one of her favourite Dundee landmarks: the penguin statues. Kate is sitting amongst the metal statues with her hand on one of the penguins. She is wearing a brown furry jacket and long denim skirt. She has blond hair with a fringe.
Which Dundee landmarks made it into artist Kate Benzie's city painting?
Author James Robertson at home in Angus. The picture is a head and shoulders shot of James who is wearing a checked shirt/jacket in browns and oranges. He is bald and has a greying beard and is wearing black-framed glasses and a wide, friendly smile.
Angus writer James Robertson on nepotism, refusing Cambridge - and why he always listens…
Barbara Dickson
My Dunfermline: Fife superstar Barbara Dickson on her beloved 'Glen' and memories of Maloco's
CR0051971, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. The Reading Rooms Renovation Journey. Picture Shows: Develpper Derek Soutar inside The Reading Rooms in Dundee as it begins its renovation journey. Thursday 6th February 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I got to peek inside closed-up Blackscroft club with developer Derek. Here's what I…
6
Kirsty Wark. Image: Robert Perry
Kirsty Wark on life after Newsnight, the magic of Perthshire and Dundee's 'fantastic' arts…
Jo Sharp (right) with partner Val McDermid. Image: Jo Sharp
What’s it like living with legendary Fife crime author Val McDermid?
Val McDermid. Image: PA
Val McDermid on Perthshire library closures, childhood road trips and her 'hate-love' relationship with…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Should Dundee United take a stand against gambling sponsorship - even if it costs…
4
Image shows: Singer-songwriter and author James Yorkston.
East Neuk's James Yorkston on the pull of home and sharing 'glimpses into other…
Dundee Contemporary Arts.
REBECCA BAIRD: DCA just got £4m boost – here's why council should give it…
12

Conversation