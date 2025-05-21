Fife artist Caroline Walker’s work joins Tracey Emin’s in DCA’s ‘On Art and Motherhood’ exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife artist Caroline Walker’s work joins Tracey Emin’s in DCA’s ‘On Art and Motherhood’ exhibition

Born in Dunfermline, Caroline Walker's Fife upbringing helped to hone her artistic skills. She has moved home to Fife from London and is one of the big names featured in new DCA show On Art and Motherhood.

Image shows: Artist Caroline Walker standing in front of one of her paintings. Caroline is based in Inverkeithing. She is wearing an artist's apron and holding paintbrushes. The huge canvas behind her is of a mother holding her baby in a kitchen scene.
Caroline Walker standing in front of one of her huge artworks. Image: DCA/Peter Mallet Photography.
By Chris Mugan

Fife artist Caroline Walker’s take on art and motherhood comes to DCA, sitting alongside work by Tracey Emin.

DCA’s current show arrives as a coup for the Dundee-based arts centre. From London’s Hayward Gallery, Acts of Creation: On Art and Motherhood includes major names such as Margate, Kent’s Tracey Emin and Portuguese painter Paula Rego.

Image shows: Artist Caroline Walker in her Inverkeithing Studio. The artist is looking at a large scale painting of a grandmother and grandchild.
Caroline Walker steps back to look at her finished piece Sticker Dolly Dressing. Image: DCA.

Another featured artist, though, hails from Courier Country. Born and raised in Dunfermline, Caroline Walker made her name in London.

She has since returned to Fife’s south coast – taking on a derelict 18th century steading north of Inverkeithing.

Caroline comes home to Fife

Having lived down south for 14 years, in 2022 Caroline moved back with her architect husband to seek more space for work and their growing family. “We had quite a good set up, but my studio and our flat were all very small,” she explains.

“We had one child, wanted to have another one and the opportunity to do a building project up here seemed something that wouldn’t be available in London.

“My career was established enough that I didn’t have to be there all the time and I suppose we wanted family support for our young children.”

Family focus for Fife artist

Anyone familiar with Caroline’s success may already be familiar with her family members. Care and female labour, both paid and unpaid, have become important inspirations.

Her children, Daphne, aged two, and five-year-old Laurie often appear, as does the artist’s mum Janet.

Image shows: artist Caroline Walker adding detail to a painting of a grandmother and grandchild.
Caroline Walker adds detail to a painting of her mother with one of her children. Image: DCA/Caroline Walker.

Caroline attended Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline, before Glasgow School of Art and London’s Royal College of Art. She fondly remembers how Janet encouraged her creativity.

“From an early age I was crazy about drawing, while I have lots of memories of mum taking me to Kirkcaldy Galleries and the National Galleries [of Scotland, Edinburgh],” she says.

“She got me some oil paints when I was 12 and that was quite exciting.”

Caroline’s passion for paint

With those first pigments, Caroline copied images of what she fondly calls “fancy ladies”, the captivating subjects of historical portraits by painters such as Gainsborough, the Scottish Colourists and Glasgow Boys.

While her subject matter has developed, the artist has stayed with a medium seen as unfashionable when she arrived at Glasgow in 2000, though later came back in to vogue.

“When I started art school, nobody was painting, apart from maybe a couple who’d be totally abstract,” Caroline says. “I definitely didn’t feel like one of the stars of the year. Though by the time I graduated, painting was having a bit of a moment.”

While artists such as the Belgian Luc Tuymans showed paint could still be relevant, Caroline was sticking to her guns, she reveals: “I like how immediate paint is: you want to put a mark down and there it is. You can quickly describe the world around you.”

Fife artist made women central to her work

Later on, while studying for an MA in London, Caroline began to find her calling by thinking back to those “fancy ladies”. She explains: “Almost all those historical paintings l’d enjoyed were painted by men.

“That was the start of me more consciously deciding to make work about women’s lives and what I could bring to that.”

Image shows: A painting by Caroline Walker. Fife artist.
Refreshments by Caroline Walker is one of a series of paintings focussing on motherhood. Image: DCA/Caroline Walker.

Since then, Caroline has presented several series on women in the workplace – including one on the Little Bugs nursery, Dunfermline, that her daughter attended.

Some proceeds from sales of those works paid for an art studio she opened there in November.

Her homemaker mother – now a cherished grandparent – became the subject of a 2020 show at Edinburgh’s Ingleby Gallery.

Major exhibitions and a documentary for Caroline Walker

Her still life of feeding bottles in the DCA comes from a series made about her sister-in-law Lisa, while this spring Caroline has earned a prestigious retrospective exhibition at The Hepworth in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. This includes a documentary about her also to be shown at DCA alongside a Q&A with the artist.

Being filmed over three years has been an awkward, though rewarding, experience, Caroline admits. “Watching the rough cuts felt overwhelming,” she says. “They captured the most intense period of my life.

“My career has really taken off, but we’ve been through pregnancy and this big building project. I think there’s a connection between motherhood as a subject and the circumstances in which I was making the work.”

Acts of Creation: On Art and Motherhood runs at DCA until July 13, Caroline Walker: Women’s Work film and Q&A July 3.

