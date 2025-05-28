It started with a beached whale. Now it’s a touring phenomenon, and it’s landed in Dundee.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It started with a beached whale. Now it’s a touring phenomenon, and it’s landed in Dundee.

McManus welcomes sculptures made with ground whale bone to accompany city's 'brilliant' whaling collection.

Mella Shaw examines a beached whale on South Uist. Image: David Evans.
By Rebecca Baird

When more than 100 whales beached on Scotland’s beaches within three weeks in 2018, Mella Shaw wanted to know why.

“No one really understood at the time,” explains Edinburgh artist and activist Mella, 47.

“But over the next couple of years there was a lot of research done, and it turned out more than half of the beached whales were this one species, the goose-beaked whale (or Cuvier’s whale).”

The goose-beaked whale, Mella explains, is the deepest-diving mammal on Earth.

The beached animals showed evidence of decompression sickness or “the bends”, suggesting they’d returned to the surface too quickly for their bodies to handle.

“This was because something unusual was happening very deep down,” Mella explains.

“It turned out it was a specific naval exercise which had taken place over a period of a few days.”

How ‘noisy’ ocean led to whale deaths

The sonar noise from the naval exercise, it is thought, disrupted the whales’ ability to echolocate. Essentially, the whales got lost, causing the mass strandings.

Similar effects can be seen from the use of sonar equipment to search for oil and gas reserves.

“When I first heard that, I was surprised,” admits Mella, who visited beaches on South Uist to see the stranded whales for herself.

Mella Shaw with her exhibition Sounding Line, McManus Galleries. Image: Supplied.

“We often think of sea pollution in terms of plastic and sewage.

“But most people don’t think of sound pollution in the ocean because when you’re above the surface, you can’t hear it.

“For the whales, they’re evolved to feel that sound through their whole bodies. For them, it’s like living under a railway station.”

This discovery is what inspired ceramicist Mella to create sculptures using bone china – that is, whale bone china.

“When we talk about bone china, it’s cow bones that are usually used,” she explains.

“Instead, I got permission from NatureScot to harvest the bones of one of the stranded whales, to create a whale bone clay.”

Whale bones ‘cut like butter’

After years of acquiring the necessary permissions, Mella received a delivery of humongous whale bones at her studio.

She then had the task in front of her of sawing them, grinding them up, and creating the clay mix.

Luckily, despite their gargantuan size, the bottlenose whale bones she received were “very light”.

Mella Shaw with old whale bones on South Uist, and Sounding Line whale bone china sculpture on beach. Image: David Evans.

“The bones needed to be sintered to 1,000C and they wouldn’t fit in the kiln whole,” explains Mella. “I only had this little hacksaw and I thought it would be quite hard work to chop them up.

“But the whale bones are almost like honeycomb, they have this network inside that’s normally full of oil.

“So they handled like balsa wood almost. It was like cutting through butter.”

From there, Mella fired the bones and ground them to bone ash, which she added to her clay mix, making it “short, almost like pastry”.

Her final sculptures, large white shapes, are based on the sensitive, tiny inner ear bones of the huge mammals.

Feel the noise of the oceans at McManus

In her exhibition Sounding Line, on now at Dundee’s McManus Galleries, the sculptures are tied to the ceiling with maritime sounding line ropes.

Real life sonar frequencies pulse through the ropes, and visitors can “feel” the noise of the ocean, where such sounds can travel for miles.

“I want to take action, but statistics and images about these strandings can be brutal,” says Mella.

Mella Shaw – Sounding Line. Image: McManus Galleries.

“This is a way I hope people can connect to this information without being overwhelmed.”

And she’s excited to bring the critically acclaimed exhibition to the Dundee museum, giving the city’s deep-running relationship with the whaling industry – it was the last Scottish whaling port to close – and its ongoing connection with the marine giants.

As a child, Mella spent a lot of time in the National Galleries of Scotland, where her father worked, staring up at the whale skeleton on display.

She knows many of Dundee’s children will have experienced the same connection with the Tay whale –  a humpback harpooned in the River Tay in 1883 – on display at McManus.

“The McManus is obviously a museum that has a brilliant whaling collection which references the importance and the significance of whaling historically within Dundee,” she explains.

“It’s reflected across the city in street names (such as East Whale Lane and Baffin Street) and the history of the Tay whale as well, which is obviously an animal that a lot of people have quite fond association with.”

Drawing a line in the sand

Before creating the finished exhibition, Mella dragged one of the huge sculptures, unfired, back into the sea at South Uist, using a maritime sounding line rope.

There the sculpture dissolved, but not before creating a long, pronounced line in the sand.

Mella Shaw returning her unfired whale bone clay sculpture to the sea. Image: Supplied.

For single parent Mella, who is involved with Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, this is an apt metaphor.

“Enough is enough,” she says. “When I started this project, my son was two. Watching him grow, and seeing the climate catastrophe getting so obviously worse and worse was a real call to action for me.

“Having the responsibility of bringing a new life into the world, you have to take that seriously.

“We have to draw a line in the sand.”

Mella Shaw: Sounding Line at The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum is free and runs May 24 2025 to January 18 2026. 

