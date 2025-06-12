All you need to know about Dundee Book Festival as Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre and Nicola Sturgeon come to town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Culture

All you need to know about Dundee Book Festival as Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre and Nicola Sturgeon come to town

The new event begins June 12 with a concert from Fun Lovin Crime Writers before a packed weekend of author events.

Image shows: author Val McDermid who has written Queen Macbeth. Val is leaning on a window ledge and looking at the camera. She is wearing a colouful top and blue cardigan. She has short white hair and is wearing dark-rimmed glasses.
Val McDermid is one of the big names coming to Dundee's new Book Festival.
By Nora McElhone

Dundee book-lovers rejoice! The City of Discovery will celebrate renowned writers and rising stars with a new book festival for 2025.

The inaugural Dundee Book Festival features a list of wonderful writers including big names such as Val McDermid and Chris Brookmyre.

The festival is the brain-child of Dundee Leisure and Culture’s Anna Day.

She says: “Books are often quite a solitary thing and I think book festivals are just this incredible way of bringing people together.”

Which authors can you see at Dundee Book Festival 2025?

Val McDermid

Scotland’s ‘Queen of Crime’ is coming to Dundee for a chat about her extraordinary literary career with award-winning novelist James Robertson.

Val’s latest standalone novel, Queen MacBeth, a reimagining of the role of Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth, has just been published in paperback.

Val McDermid will be in conversation with James Robertson at Dundee Book Festival. Image: Colin Hattersley.

The prolific writer has sold more than 20 million books globally. She is the author of an incredible body of crime writing including the Tony Hill and Karen Pirie series.

Oh, and she will be opening the festival along with her fellow members of Fun Lovin Crime Writers on Friday evening. Is there no end to the woman’s talents?

Val will be in conversation with another giant of Scottish modern Scottish literature, James Robertson.

James’ The Testament of Gideon Mack has recently been reworked into an acclaimed stage show.

Chris Brookmyre

Chris Brookmyre writes crime fiction under his own name and in partnership with his wife Marisa Haetzman as Ambrose Parry.

He is also part of The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers line-up and will join fellow guitarists Luca Veste and Stuart Neville to talk about writing crime thrillers on Friday June 13 at 11.30am.

Chris’ recent novel The Cracked Mirror is a mix of Scottish cosy crime and L.A. noir. He has brought the two styles together to win The McIlnvanney Prize.

image shows author Chris Brookmyre who is taking part in the Dundee Book Festival. He is standing in the gardens of a large house and is wearing a dark blue jacket and patterened shirt. He is bald and has a port-wine birthmark on his nose.
Dundee Book festival will welcome Chris Brookmyre to perform in concert and in two book events.

Also on Friday, Chris will get together with  Fisher and Raven series writing partner to talk about Writing the Past with Broughty Ferry‘s Michelle Sloan (Mrs Burke & Mrs Hare).

The trio will join Dundee-based crime writer RD McLean (The Friday Girl) to discuss their novels set in the cut throat-closes of Victorian Edinburgh.

Zoe Venditozzi, Claire Mitchell and Nicola Sturgeon

Dundee podcasters turned authors Zoe Venditozzi and Claire Mitchell founded the Witches of Scotland campaign.

The team successfully campaigned for a legal pardon for the women and men persecuted in Scotland’s witch trials.

Image shows: Claire Mitchell KC & Zoe Venditozzi writers and podcasters.
Dundee Book festival welcomes Claire Mitchell KC & Zoe Venditozzi who will discuss their new book with Nicola Sturgeon.

The duo are joined by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to launch their new book.

How to Kill a Witch: A Guide for the Patriarchy is a sharply witty book which tries to understand the mindset of the people (men) who persecuted and tried to silence women during this dark era of Scotland’s past.

Doug Johnstone

Dundee-born Doug Johnston comes home to a very special childhood haunt for his Thrills at the Mills event on the Enceladons Trilogy.

Mills Observatory was a favourite place for young Doug. He studied physics and designed radar guidance systems before turning his hand to writing.

Image shows: author Doug Johnstone standing under a tree. He has red hair and is wearing a blue shirt with tropical, leafy print.
Doug Johnstone will be at the Mills Observatory for Dundee Book Festival.

The Edinburgh-based writer now has twelve novels under his belt and fans of his work include Val McDermid, Irvine Welsh and Ian Rankin.

He will join a select audience at Mills Observatory to discuss his Enceladons Trilogy, an incredible foray into the world of science fiction where extra-terrestrial life comes to Scotland.

Charlie Connelly

The Attention All Shipping author brings the one-man theatre show based on his book about the Shipping Forecast to the Steps Theatre.

Image shows: author and broadcaster Charlie Connelly is holding a tiny wooden model boat. He is wearing a striped Breton-style t-shirt and navy jacket. Charlie is taking part in the Dundee Book Festival 2025.
Dundee Book Festival participant Charlie Connelly has fallen in love with the city. Image: Dundee Book Festival.

Charlie Connelly is London born and bred, has spent time living in Ireland and is now a Dundee resident.

The author, TV and radio broadcaster and scriptwriter visited the City of Discovery with his wife. The couple loved what they saw so much that they decided to make Dundee their home.

Charlie’s one-man stage show celebrates the famous Radio 4 shipping forecast in all its quirky glory, taking the time to inform and entertain along the way.

Andrew Orr

Author Andrew Orr has dedicated ten years of his life to researching the Norwegian’s defiance of Nazi Germany.

The result is The Flight of the Vikings, a comprehensive history of how the country went back to their Viking roots and took to their boats to escape across the North Sea to Scotland.

image shows: author Andrew Orr. Andrew is wearing a tweed jacket and red shirt, has receding white hair.
Andrew Orr will present his new book Flight of the Vikings at Dundee’s new book festival. Image: Dundee Book Festival.

Andrew, who is a retired GP, is well known for his chronicle of the Norwegian Royal Forces mascot Sea Dog Bamse.

During his Dundee Book Festival event he will share his fascination for the Scottish/Norwegian wartime alliance.

Andrew Liddle

Former Courier journalist, columnist and political consultant, Andrew Liddle returns to his Dundee patch to talk about his book Churchill: The Scottish Years.

Andrew examines the lesser-known side of Winston Churchill: a reforming, Liberal MP for Dundee and brings his rivalry with Edwim Scrymgeour into the spotlight.

Andrew Liddle will talk to Dundee audiences about his new book on Winston Churchill in Scotland.

Andrew’s other political works include Ruth Davidson and the Resurgence of the Scottish Tories and Cheers, Mr Churchill!

Gary Robertson

Dundee’s own street poet, Gary Robertson is described in the Dundee Book Festival as, ‘a true Dundee legend’.

The award-winning poet, author, playwright and singer will talk about all this and more at Dundee Book Festival.

Gary Robertson will talk all things Dundee, in Dundonian at the Book Festival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Gary tells his stories through the Dundee dialect and will discuss his book Gangs of Dundee.

The audience will also get a sneak preview of his upcoming work Wild Mountain Times, a history of the NCR hillwalking and climbing club.

Any event with Gary involved promises to entertain and inform.

Where will Dundee Book Festival take place?

Anna Day is proud to be showcasing some of Dundee Leisure and Culture’s venues including Lochee Library, Mills Observatory, McManus Galleries and the Steps Theatre in The Central Library.

“I love the Steps Theatre,” she enthuses. “It gives proper 1970s vibes when you walk in and it’s just lush and sweet.”

She agrees that it can often be overlooked, tucked away within the Wellgate: “I think a lot of people in the city have forgotten it exists.”

Tickets for most of the events at Dundee Book Festival cost £5 and some are free, apart from the Fun Lovin Crime Writers concert at the Marryat Hall (£20 each).

Some events are already sold out with others selling fast.

More from Culture

Cupar's cheerleading world champion sisters: (left to right) Abbie Nicolson, Hannah Neville, Evan Neville and Emily Nicolson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cupar’s golden girls: The Nicolson and Neville sisters bring world cheerleading glory home to…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sounding Line exhibition McManus Picture shows; Mella Shaw with beached whale on South Uist, with old whale bones on South Uist, and Sounding Line whale bone china sculpture on beach. . South Uist. Supplied by Image: David Evans Date; 28/04/2023
It started with a beached whale. Now it's a touring phenomenon, and it's landed…
The venue on Dumbarton Road has hosted live performances for nearly 200 years. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock
Consultants to 'explore options' for future of Stirling's Albert Halls
Jim Parker (left) with Richard Branson after a morning bike ride. Image: Jim Parker.
Fife property guru's unlikely friendship with billionaire Richard Branson
Paul Creegan wearing sunglasses in Thomson-Leng Musical Society Rent rehearsal
The Dundee folk who go from everyday jobs to stage stardom by night
DCA ticket with Thunderbolts* characters drawing in a frame
DCA cinema ticket stub turns 'collector's item' after comic book artist's tribute
Image shows: Author Sue Lawrence at the summit of Dreish, a Munro west of Glen Clova.
Sue Lawrence on Glen Clova, her 'terrible' early novels and her 'great fondness for…
Image shows: Artist Caroline Walker standing in front of one of her paintings. Caroline is based in Inverkeithing. She is wearing an artist's apron and holding paintbrushes. The huge canvas behind her is of a mother holding her baby in a kitchen scene.
Fife artist Caroline Walker's work joins Tracey Emin's in DCA's 'On Art and Motherhood'…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. DJCAD degree show 2025 Picture shows; Tom Speedy artist. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
Painting with volcanoes? Sneak a peek at DJCAD's 2025 Degree Show
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Witches of Scotland book launch WO Picture shows; Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi, authors of How To Kill A Witch. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Witches of Scotland's 'viral' tartan is making waves across the pond ahead of book…

Conversation