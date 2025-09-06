Judy Murray says first crime novel might be her last ahead of Bloody Scotland festival debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judy Murray says first crime novel might be her last ahead of Bloody Scotland festival debut

First crime novel Game, Set & Murder is set in a world the tennis star knows well.

Judy Murray has written two fiction books, as well as a memoir. Image: Sane Seven Photography/PA
By Alex Watson

Judy Murray may be known for her own sporting prowess, as well as parenting and helping to train two tennis legends, but she isn’t afraid of branching out.

With Strictly Come Dancing and an unexpected step into live comedy already under her belt, Judy set her sights on writing.

Her second novel, Game, Set & Murder, was published in July.

The 65-year-old will discuss it on a ‘cosy crime’ panel at Stirling’s Bloody Scotland international crime writing festival next week, along with fellow authors Marnie Riches, Mel Pennant and Jonathan Whitelaw.

A self-confessed crime fiction fan, Bridge of Allan-born Judy says she is looking forward to her debut appearance at the annual event.

She lists Scottish stalwarts of the genre Sir Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, Alex Gray and Denise Mina among her favourite writers, as well as Lisa Jewell and Michael Connelly.

All thanks to Anton

But how did Judy Murray make the leap from crime fiction fan to crime fiction author?

She says it’s all thanks to her 2014 Strictly partner, Anton Du Beke.

At the beginning of the Covid pandemic, he sent Judy a proof copy of his latest novel to get her feedback.

“I loved it, and I sent it back to him with pages turned over and little red marks of things that I had noticed,” she told The Courier.

“It drives me nuts in books if I see the same word twice in a paragraph, especially if it’s a verb. I can’t stand that.

“So, you know, occasional things like that. And I would just reword things and put a question mark beside it.

Anton Du Beke and Judy Murray were partnered on Strictly in 2014. Image: PA

“Anyway, I sent it back to him and he phoned me up and he went: ‘I got my book back. Could you not just have said well done, Anton, that was brilliant?'”

Judy says she especially enjoyed the way Anton injected his knowledge of ballroom dancing into his writing.

Her former dancing partner encouraged her to use her own life and career experience in the same way.

“He said: ‘Think of all the things that you’ve seen and heard and experienced over the many years that you’ve been in the tennis world, and how many people would love to know what it’s like behind the scenes,'” she revealed.

Raising real-life issues in fiction

Anton put Judy in touch with a literary agent, and she ended up signing a two-book deal with Orion Publishing.

“Everybody will tell you you should only write about what you know, so of course I was going to set it in the tennis world,” she said.

Judy Murray with son Andy, pictured in 2024. Image: John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“But with my first book, The Wild Card, I saw an opportunity to raise the issue of abuse of power in sport.”

The story of a surprising professional tennis comeback, The Wild Card came out in 2023. But Judy decided against simply writing a sequel.

“A lot of people were asking for that, but I thought: ‘No, I’m going to do a whodunit,'” she explained.

Game, Set and Murder

Game, Set & Murder follows the unfolding of dramatic events at “a posh tennis club”, and was inspired in part by book and TV adaptation Big Little Lies.

Judy said: “It allowed me to explore things like sport bringing people together, the friendships that you create, the bonding and so forth, and the power of female friendship.”

Other real-life tennis issues such as toxic parental behaviour, making a tennis club sustainable as a business and match fixing are also woven into the storyline.

“There were lots of things that I just was able to drop in through the backstory of the various characters, so it was a lot of fun,” explained Judy.

But when it came to deciding who actually ‘dun it’, she sought guidance from the experts.

“I wasn’t sure where I was going to point the finger,” admitted Judy.

Judy took up golf a few years ago and has found a love for the sport. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I got some really good advice on that from the women’s fiction team at Orion.

“They helped me to get to where I wanted to get to, and make sure everybody’s still guessing by the very end of the book.”

Judy says the experience of writing and publishing two novels gave her a newfound appreciation for how time-consuming the process can be.

She doesn’t currently have any more books in the works.

“I’ve got six grandchildren, I’ve got elderly parents, and I started playing golf about three years ago and I absolutely love that,” she said.

“So, I’m definitely choosing more wisely the things that I enjoy, and trying to allow more time for myself and my family.”

What about Duncan?

Does that include fictional family members?

According to Judy, ‘other Murray brother’ Duncan (played by comedian Chris Forbes) was on lots of people’s minds when she attended Edinburgh International Book Festival last month.

“It was just amazing, walking around, how many people stopped me and said: ‘Why aren’t you doing something with Duncan this year?'”

Judy and ‘Duncan’ Murray during last year’s festive afternoon tea, hosted at the Cromlix hotel. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

In fact, Judy and Duncan are planning to reunite for a festive Christmas tea party in early December, bigger and better than the last, and all in aid of charity.

“I have missed it actually,” she said about their unlikely comedy double act.

“He’s so funny. He’s just great to be around.”

And, just in case Duncan is reading this, she means Chris. Sorry, Duncan.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation