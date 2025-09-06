Judy Murray says first crime novel might be her last ahead of Bloody Scotland festival debut

Judy Murray may be known for her own sporting prowess, as well as parenting and helping to train two tennis legends, but she isn’t afraid of branching out.

With Strictly Come Dancing and an unexpected step into live comedy already under her belt, Judy set her sights on writing.

Her second novel, Game, Set & Murder, was published in July.

The 65-year-old will discuss it on a ‘cosy crime’ panel at Stirling’s Bloody Scotland international crime writing festival next week, along with fellow authors Marnie Riches, Mel Pennant and Jonathan Whitelaw.

A self-confessed crime fiction fan, Bridge of Allan-born Judy says she is looking forward to her debut appearance at the annual event.

She lists Scottish stalwarts of the genre Sir Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, Alex Gray and Denise Mina among her favourite writers, as well as Lisa Jewell and Michael Connelly.

All thanks to Anton

But how did Judy Murray make the leap from crime fiction fan to crime fiction author?

She says it’s all thanks to her 2014 Strictly partner, Anton Du Beke.

At the beginning of the Covid pandemic, he sent Judy a proof copy of his latest novel to get her feedback.

“I loved it, and I sent it back to him with pages turned over and little red marks of things that I had noticed,” she told The Courier.

“It drives me nuts in books if I see the same word twice in a paragraph, especially if it’s a verb. I can’t stand that.

“So, you know, occasional things like that. And I would just reword things and put a question mark beside it.

“Anyway, I sent it back to him and he phoned me up and he went: ‘I got my book back. Could you not just have said well done, Anton, that was brilliant?'”

Judy says she especially enjoyed the way Anton injected his knowledge of ballroom dancing into his writing.

Her former dancing partner encouraged her to use her own life and career experience in the same way.

“He said: ‘Think of all the things that you’ve seen and heard and experienced over the many years that you’ve been in the tennis world, and how many people would love to know what it’s like behind the scenes,'” she revealed.

Raising real-life issues in fiction

Anton put Judy in touch with a literary agent, and she ended up signing a two-book deal with Orion Publishing.

“Everybody will tell you you should only write about what you know, so of course I was going to set it in the tennis world,” she said.

“But with my first book, The Wild Card, I saw an opportunity to raise the issue of abuse of power in sport.”

The story of a surprising professional tennis comeback, The Wild Card came out in 2023. But Judy decided against simply writing a sequel.

“A lot of people were asking for that, but I thought: ‘No, I’m going to do a whodunit,'” she explained.

Game, Set and Murder

Game, Set & Murder follows the unfolding of dramatic events at “a posh tennis club”, and was inspired in part by book and TV adaptation Big Little Lies.

Judy said: “It allowed me to explore things like sport bringing people together, the friendships that you create, the bonding and so forth, and the power of female friendship.”

Other real-life tennis issues such as toxic parental behaviour, making a tennis club sustainable as a business and match fixing are also woven into the storyline.

“There were lots of things that I just was able to drop in through the backstory of the various characters, so it was a lot of fun,” explained Judy.

But when it came to deciding who actually ‘dun it’, she sought guidance from the experts.

“I wasn’t sure where I was going to point the finger,” admitted Judy.

“I got some really good advice on that from the women’s fiction team at Orion.

“They helped me to get to where I wanted to get to, and make sure everybody’s still guessing by the very end of the book.”

Judy says the experience of writing and publishing two novels gave her a newfound appreciation for how time-consuming the process can be.

She doesn’t currently have any more books in the works.

“I’ve got six grandchildren, I’ve got elderly parents, and I started playing golf about three years ago and I absolutely love that,” she said.

“So, I’m definitely choosing more wisely the things that I enjoy, and trying to allow more time for myself and my family.”

What about Duncan?

Does that include fictional family members?

According to Judy, ‘other Murray brother’ Duncan (played by comedian Chris Forbes) was on lots of people’s minds when she attended Edinburgh International Book Festival last month.

“It was just amazing, walking around, how many people stopped me and said: ‘Why aren’t you doing something with Duncan this year?'”

In fact, Judy and Duncan are planning to reunite for a festive Christmas tea party in early December, bigger and better than the last, and all in aid of charity.

“I have missed it actually,” she said about their unlikely comedy double act.

“He’s so funny. He’s just great to be around.”

And, just in case Duncan is reading this, she means Chris. Sorry, Duncan.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook