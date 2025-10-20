Best 29 pictures of St Andrews students in wild Raisin Monday foam fight at Lower College Lawn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best 29 pictures of St Andrews students in wild Raisin Monday foam fight at Lower College Lawn

St Andrews University students embraced this years Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn this Monday.

Two University of St Andrews students wearing skeleton-style face paint and covered in foam smile and point at the camera during the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students dressed in spooky face paint share a laugh during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews.
By Emma Grady, Richie Hancox & Mark Asquith

A sea of foam covered St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn this Monday as the University of St Andrews held the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

University of St Andrews students gathered in St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn wearing eccentric costumes to take part in the annual Raisin Monday shaving foam fight.

Acting academic “parents” led first-year students “children” in pranks and games, and were given objects inscribed in Latin, followed by a massive shaving foam fight.

However, in the past, first-year students would give gifts to their academic parents, but now students donate to the food bank as a way of giving back.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture the action.

Large group of University of St Andrews students, many in fancy dress and covered in shaving foam, taking part in the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students in colourful costumes and covered in foam crowd together during the lively Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews.
University of St Andrews students Vera Urban and Kellen Diercks stand together smiling, covered in shaving foam, after taking part in the Raisin Monday foam fight on Lower College Lawn.
Vera Urban and Kellen Diercks smile for the camera, covered head to toe in shaving foam after the University of St Andrews’ Raisin Monday celebrations.
University of St Andrews student covered in shaving foam with yellow and red paint, wearing a swim cap and smiling while making peace signs during the Raisin Monday foam fight on Lower College Lawn.
A student flashes peace signs and smiles through the foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebration.
University of St Andrews student in a red hoodie covered in foam, with hair styled upright in shaving foam, gestures with an “OK” hand sign during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
A student gives an “OK” sign while covered in foam during the annual Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews.
University of St Andrews students covered in shaving foam laughing and playfully wrestling during the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students throw themselves into the fun during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews.
University of St Andrews student wearing a red top and devil horn headband stands among a large crowd of foam-covered students during the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
A student in red with devil horns joins the crowd of foam-covered revellers during Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews.
University of St Andrews student wearing a green jumper and covered in white foam, with face painted green, holding a can during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
A student dressed in green and covered in foam takes part in the annual Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews.
Three University of St Andrews students in red shirts covered in foam laugh together as one shapes another’s hair with shaving foam during the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Laughter and foam fly as students enjoy the messy fun of Raisin Monday at the University of St Andrews.
Group of University of St Andrews students covered in foam, laughing and celebrating during the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn, with one student wearing an orange top and cowboy hat.
Students cheer and throw their arms in the air as they take part in the lively Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews.
University of St Andrews student dressed in green fancy dress and hat, face and arms covered in foam, pointing across the crowd during the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
A student dressed in green and covered in foam gestures during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews.
Two University of St Andrews students dressed in colourful fancy dress and covered in shaving foam pose and smile during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students covered in foam smile for the camera during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations on Lower College Lawn.
Three University of St Andrews students standing side by side, dressed in playing card costumes and covered in shaving foam during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students pose covered in foam and dressed as playing cards during the University of St Andrews’ lively Raisin Monday celebrations.
Two University of St Andrews students smiling and covered in shaving foam pose together on the grass during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Friends smile for the camera, covered in foam, as the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday festivities get underway.
Two University of St Andrews students smiling and covered in shaving foam — one with spiked hair and the other wearing a pink jumper — during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students share a laugh as they pose, covered in foam, during the University of St Andrews’ traditional Raisin Monday festivities.
Five University of St Andrews students in Christmas-themed costumes — including Santa and elves — smiling and covered in shaving foam during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students dressed as Santa and his elves pose together, covered in foam, during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations.
Group of University of St Andrews students wearing yellow shirts and tutus, smiling and covered in shaving foam during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn
Students dressed in matching yellow outfits and tutus pose together mid-celebration during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday foam fight.
Six University of St Andrews students, smiling and covered in shaving foam, stand arm in arm during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Friends smile for a group photo after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday festivities.
Group of University of St Andrews students dressed in green outfits and Shrek-inspired costumes, covered in shaving foam and smiling during the Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Students dressed as Shrek characters smile through the foam during the University of St Andrews’ famous Raisin Monday celebrations.
Two University of St Andrews students smiling and covered in shaving foam stand arm in arm during the Raisin Monday foam fight surrounded by other participants on Lower College Lawn.
Students laugh together, covered in foam, during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations on Lower College Lawn.
Large crowd of University of St Andrews students wearing colourful costumes and covered in shaving foam taking part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
Hundreds of students, many in fancy dress, cover one another in foam during the University of St Andrews’ traditional Raisin Monday celebration.
Two University of St Andrews students in swim caps and sportswear use a garden hose to rinse off shaving foam after taking part in the Raisin Monday foam fight on Lower College Lawn.
Students laugh as they wash off the foam with a garden hose after the University of St Andrews’ lively Raisin Monday foam fight.
Group of University of St Andrews students — Jamie Baker, Eva Berry, Charlie Tovey, Cailan Burt, Konstantina Kaso, and Alina Yu — smiling and covered in shaving foam, some dressed in yellow bodysuits, after the Raisin Monday foam fight on Lower College Lawn.
Jamie Baker, Eva Berry, Charlie Tovey, Cailan Burt, Konstantina Kaso, and Alina Yu pose together after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations.
University of St Andrews students Luca Nicholson and Emmanuel Adeyemi stand together smiling, covered in shaving foam, after taking part in the Raisin Monday foam fight on Lower College Lawn.
Luca Nicholson and Emmanuel Adeyemi smile for the camera after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations.
Four University of St Andrews students — Leo, Calum, Nicholas, and David — stand smiling and covered in shaving foam after the Raisin Monday foam fight on Lower College Lawn.
Leo, Calum, Nicholas, and David share a laugh after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations.
University of St Andrews estates staff Harry McCabe, Garry Muir, and Helen Mackie wearing high-vis jackets and covered in shaving foam after the Raisin Monday foam fight on Lower College Lawn.
Harry McCabe, Garry Muir, and Helen Mackie from the University’s estates team smile after the foam fight — marking Harry’s 25th and Garry’s 15th Raisin Monday.
University of St Andrews students Daniel Earnshaw and Zoe Mitchell, dressed in teal shirts and wearing colanders on their heads, stand smiling and covered in shaving foam after the Raisin Monday foam fight.
Daniel Earnshaw and Zoe Mitchell smile for the camera, wearing colanders as hats after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ Raisin Monday celebrations.
Pile of used shaving foam cans covered in residue on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn after the Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews.
A heap of empty shaving foam cans lies on the grass after the annual Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews.
Group of University of St Andrews students, including Jay Newman, Louise Millar, Saskia Meir, and Darcey Bateson, smiling and holding a Scottish flag while watching the Raisin Monday foam fight from behind safety fencing.
Jay Newman, Louise Millar, Saskia Meir, and Darcey Bateson wave a Saltire and cheer from the sidelines during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

