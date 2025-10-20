Culture Best 29 pictures of St Andrews students in wild Raisin Monday foam fight at Lower College Lawn St Andrews University students embraced this years Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn this Monday. Students dressed in spooky face paint share a laugh during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. By Emma Grady, Richie Hancox & Mark Asquith October 20 2025, 4:10pm October 20 2025, 4:10pm Share Best 29 pictures of St Andrews students in wild Raisin Monday foam fight at Lower College Lawn Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/culture/5352770/st-andrews-raisin-monday-foam-fight/ Copy Link A sea of foam covered St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn this Monday as the University of St Andrews held the annual Raisin Monday foam fight. University of St Andrews students gathered in St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn wearing eccentric costumes to take part in the annual Raisin Monday shaving foam fight. Acting academic “parents” led first-year students “children” in pranks and games, and were given objects inscribed in Latin, followed by a massive shaving foam fight. However, in the past, first-year students would give gifts to their academic parents, but now students donate to the food bank as a way of giving back. Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture the action. Students in colourful costumes and covered in foam crowd together during the lively Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews. Vera Urban and Kellen Diercks smile for the camera, covered head to toe in shaving foam after the University of St Andrews’ Raisin Monday celebrations. A student flashes peace signs and smiles through the foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebration. A student gives an “OK” sign while covered in foam during the annual Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews. Students throw themselves into the fun during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. A student in red with devil horns joins the crowd of foam-covered revellers during Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews. A student dressed in green and covered in foam takes part in the annual Raisin Monday celebrations at the University of St Andrews. Laughter and foam fly as students enjoy the messy fun of Raisin Monday at the University of St Andrews. Students cheer and throw their arms in the air as they take part in the lively Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. A student dressed in green and covered in foam gestures during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Students covered in foam smile for the camera during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations on Lower College Lawn. Students pose covered in foam and dressed as playing cards during the University of St Andrews’ lively Raisin Monday celebrations. Friends smile for the camera, covered in foam, as the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday festivities get underway. Students share a laugh as they pose, covered in foam, during the University of St Andrews’ traditional Raisin Monday festivities. Students dressed as Santa and his elves pose together, covered in foam, during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations. Students dressed in matching yellow outfits and tutus pose together mid-celebration during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday foam fight. Friends smile for a group photo after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday festivities. Students dressed as Shrek characters smile through the foam during the University of St Andrews’ famous Raisin Monday celebrations. Students laugh together, covered in foam, during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations on Lower College Lawn. Hundreds of students, many in fancy dress, cover one another in foam during the University of St Andrews’ traditional Raisin Monday celebration. Students laugh as they wash off the foam with a garden hose after the University of St Andrews’ lively Raisin Monday foam fight. Jamie Baker, Eva Berry, Charlie Tovey, Cailan Burt, Konstantina Kaso, and Alina Yu pose together after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations. Luca Nicholson and Emmanuel Adeyemi smile for the camera after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations. Leo, Calum, Nicholas, and David share a laugh after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday celebrations. Harry McCabe, Garry Muir, and Helen Mackie from the University’s estates team smile after the foam fight — marking Harry’s 25th and Garry’s 15th Raisin Monday. Daniel Earnshaw and Zoe Mitchell smile for the camera, wearing colanders as hats after being covered in foam during the University of St Andrews’ Raisin Monday celebrations. A heap of empty shaving foam cans lies on the grass after the annual Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. Jay Newman, Louise Millar, Saskia Meir, and Darcey Bateson wave a Saltire and cheer from the sidelines during the University of St Andrews’ annual Raisin Monday foam fight.