Best 29 pictures of St Andrews students in wild Raisin Monday foam fight at Lower College Lawn

A sea of foam covered St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn this Monday as the University of St Andrews held the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

University of St Andrews students gathered in St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn wearing eccentric costumes to take part in the annual Raisin Monday shaving foam fight.

Acting academic “parents” led first-year students “children” in pranks and games, and were given objects inscribed in Latin, followed by a massive shaving foam fight.

However, in the past, first-year students would give gifts to their academic parents, but now students donate to the food bank as a way of giving back.

Courier photographer Richie Hancox was there to capture the action.