Home Entertainment Culture

Cutting-edge Dundee brain scanner reveals secrets hidden in city’s stones

Artist Lauren Gault used the only PCD CT machine in Europe to see the 'energetic make-up' of stones and fossils ahead of her show at the DCA.

Artist Lauren Gault using the PCD CT scanner at Dundee University. Image: Supplied.
Artist Lauren Gault using the PCD CT scanner at Dundee University. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Lauren Gault isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.

And though she’d “love to be making art full time”, much of the sculptor’s time is spent on her family farm in Northern Ireland, mucking in however she can.

“It’s really difficult to be a full-time artist,” admits Lauren, who graduated from DJCAD in 2008 and returns to Dundee this month for a solo exhibition at DCA.

“I’ve been lucky to exhibit regularly, but it’s always been a juggle.”

And for her new show, bone stone voice alone, Lauren quite literally got her hands dirty — working with Dundee artefacts, industrial slurry, and even a medical-grade scanner normally used on cadavers.

‘Emotional’ return to Dundee for Lauren Gault

“It’s very emotional to come back to Dundee, it means so much to me,” says Lauren, during a phone call ahead of her show opening on Saturday October 25.

“There’s definitely been an injection of energy here since I was a student, especially with the waterfront development and the V&A and everything.

“It’s great to see such amazing architecture pop up in an area that just didn’t have that degree of activity at all.”

Dundee University’s PCD CT scanner is the only facility of its kind in Europe. Image: Supplied.

She recalls fond memories of being a “fledgling artist” in the city and working on the committee of grassroots arts organisation Generator Projects.

“So I really wanted to tie this project to Dundee itself,” she explains. “I was interested in the technologies that exist within the city, and the amazing students and academics here.”

Searching for magic inside charmstones

She contacted Professor Iris Grunwald, chair of neuroradiology at Dundee University, who granted access to a cutting-edge scanner usually reserved for stroke and cancer research.

The PCD CT scanner is the only one of its kind in Europe.

It can see the “energetic make-up” of objects, and its primary use is medical imaging for stroke and cancer care research.

Normally used to scan cadaver samples, the machine gave Lauren a new way to explore the hidden structures of Dundee – quite literally getting inside the city’s stones and fossils.

PCD CT scanning of a charmstone previously used in the healing of sick cattle, from a private collection (Perthshire). Image: Supplied.

So she borrowed geological samples of stones and fossils from the McManus Galleries, as well as charmstones from the National Museum of Scotland and a private collection in Perthshire.

Charmstones are ceremonial, smoothed stones which in Scottish folklore often have mystical qualities, such as healing sick cattle.

The images of them produced by the scanner showed comet-like, otherworldly bursts of light.

For Lauren, the images represent “a journey through the objects”, and she used what she learned when creating the sculptural pieces in the show.

Dundee quarry and Fife caves inspired art

Wanting to stay as faithful to local materials as she could, Lauren contacted Denfind quarry in Monikie.

Owner of Denfind Stone Brian Binnie in the quarry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I was doing a lot of work with stone, and they produce a lot of the Angus sandstone you’ll see in and around Dundee,” she explains.

She used stone, as well as slurry – a byproduct of the stone manufacturing process – in her artworks.

The show’s title, bone stone voice alone, draws from the Greek myth of Echo — a nymph punished by the gods to only repeat others’ words. Eventually, her body fades, leaving just a voice echoing from a cave.

Lauren saw a connection to the “voices” found in over 50 carvings in the Wemyss Caves in west Fife – a site layered with ancient and modern markings.

Pictish carvings at Wemyss Caves Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s a site that holds many voices, you know, from the earliest Scottish Pictish carvings right up to contemporary graffiti,” she explains. “But it’s also under threat of coastal erosion.

“So it’s a very resonant spot, literally and figuratively.”

Tackling censorship and taking power back

To Lauren, Echo’s story resonates today as a metaphor for censorship – and a reminder that even silenced voices can reverberate with power.

Her show aims to amplify those often unheard, from marginalised communities to fragile, threatened landscapes.

“Echo doesn’t have her own voice, but if she’s echoing something back, what does that say?” she says. “An echo needs something to reverberate off of.”

Lauren Gault’s solo show, bone stone voice alone, curated by May Rosenthal Sloan, is at Dundee Contemporary Arts from Saturday October 25 to Sunday January 18 2026. 

Conversation