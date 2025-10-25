Gallery: Falkland Palace Halloween Trail brings spooky family fun to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Gallery: Falkland Palace Halloween Trail brings spooky family fun to Fife

Fife families flock to Falkland Palace for the National Trust for Scotland Halloween Trail, combining family fun and spooky thrills.

Halloween Trail Falkland Palace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Halloween Trail Falkland Palace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Steve Brown

The best Halloween costumes were donned at the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail this Saturday.

It was an unforgettable day for youngsters and adults who enjoyed the exciting Halloween Trail through the grounds of the beautiful Falkland Palace Gardens.

There were two spooky trails to take part in, the Big Witch and Warlock Hat Hunt for ages 0 to three years and the ‘Which Witch is Which Trail’ for ages four plus.”

Organised by the National Trust of Scotland, the event runs until 31 October so don’t miss out on the chance to take part.

The Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the activity.

Megan & Steven McBride with Gran Colleen Crosbie with kids Nathan (4) and Callan (6) from Glenrothes enjoying the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Arran Quigley (5) poses for mum and gran.
Peaceful walks through the grounds.
The Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Nathan (4) and Callan (6) from Glenrothes wait to play chess.
The Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Mum Abbi, Mabel (1), Gran Kirsty, Imogen (3) and Dad Peter from Gauldry take a break from enjoying the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Dad Jamie Harkness playing in the autumn leaves with daughter Lily (2).
Lily Harkness (2) in the pumpkins display at Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Sarah & Jamie Harkness with kids Lily (2) and Penelope (12 weeks).
The Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Alice Williamson (5) and Elsie Williamson (7) from Alva.
Cameron & Myra Williamson with kids Alice (5) and Elsie (7).
Megan & Steven McBride with kids Nathan (4) and Callan (6) from Glenrothes.
Nathan Crosbie (4) from Glenrothes finds an apple in the orchard at the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Mum Katie with Edmond (3) and Dad Phillip with Flora (5) from Falkland enjoying the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience.
Falkland Palace and Gardens in Fife.
Falkland Palace and Gardens in Fife.

