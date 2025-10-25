Culture Gallery: Falkland Palace Halloween Trail brings spooky family fun to Fife Fife families flock to Falkland Palace for the National Trust for Scotland Halloween Trail, combining family fun and spooky thrills. Halloween Trail Falkland Palace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Emma Grady, Heather Fowlie & Steve Brown October 25 2025, 5:52pm October 25 2025, 5:52pm Share Gallery: Falkland Palace Halloween Trail brings spooky family fun to Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/culture/5356608/falkland-palace-halloween-trail-fife-photo-gallery/ Copy Link The best Halloween costumes were donned at the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail this Saturday. It was an unforgettable day for youngsters and adults who enjoyed the exciting Halloween Trail through the grounds of the beautiful Falkland Palace Gardens. There were two spooky trails to take part in, the Big Witch and Warlock Hat Hunt for ages 0 to three years and the ‘Which Witch is Which Trail’ for ages four plus.” Organised by the National Trust of Scotland, the event runs until 31 October so don’t miss out on the chance to take part. The Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the activity. Megan & Steven McBride with Gran Colleen Crosbie with kids Nathan (4) and Callan (6) from Glenrothes enjoying the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Arran Quigley (5) poses for mum and gran. Peaceful walks through the grounds. The Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Nathan (4) and Callan (6) from Glenrothes wait to play chess. The Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Mum Abbi, Mabel (1), Gran Kirsty, Imogen (3) and Dad Peter from Gauldry take a break from enjoying the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Dad Jamie Harkness playing in the autumn leaves with daughter Lily (2). Lily Harkness (2) in the pumpkins display at Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Sarah & Jamie Harkness with kids Lily (2) and Penelope (12 weeks). The Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Alice Williamson (5) and Elsie Williamson (7) from Alva. Cameron & Myra Williamson with kids Alice (5) and Elsie (7). Megan & Steven McBride with kids Nathan (4) and Callan (6) from Glenrothes. Nathan Crosbie (4) from Glenrothes finds an apple in the orchard at the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Mum Katie with Edmond (3) and Dad Phillip with Flora (5) from Falkland enjoying the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail experience. Falkland Palace and Gardens in Fife. Falkland Palace and Gardens in Fife.