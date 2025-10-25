Gallery: Falkland Palace Halloween Trail brings spooky family fun to Fife

The best Halloween costumes were donned at the Falkland Palace Halloween Trail this Saturday.

It was an unforgettable day for youngsters and adults who enjoyed the exciting Halloween Trail through the grounds of the beautiful Falkland Palace Gardens.

There were two spooky trails to take part in, the Big Witch and Warlock Hat Hunt for ages 0 to three years and the ‘Which Witch is Which Trail’ for ages four plus.”

Organised by the National Trust of Scotland, the event runs until 31 October so don’t miss out on the chance to take part.

The Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the activity.