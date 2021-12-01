Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

REVIEW: Jeneba Kanneh-Mason gives a superlative performance in Perth

By Garry Fraser
December 1 2021, 2.00pm Updated: December 1 2021, 3.56pm
Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.
The Kanneh-Mason siblings are something of an musical revelation. Seven in total, all with prodigious talent and skills, Jeneba became the fourth of the family to visit Perth’s Concert Hall.

Viewers might have seen the 2020 BBC Four documentary in which she featured, Young, Gifted and Classical, but you have to see these amazing young players live to appreciate their immense prowess.

Jeneba’s older sister Isata has already wowed concert-goers on the Hall’s concert grand. Now it was her turn to switch on the Kanneh-Mason keyboard magic.

 

Her lunchtime concert on Tuesday was one to relish as she provided a programme of music that demonstrated her all-round and excellent musicianship.

JS Bach, Mozart, Scriabin and Liszt ­– the latter was a fantastic bonus to the concert, with a quite extraordinary rendition of the Hungarian Rhapsody No 2.

Another Liszt work, his Vallee D’Obermann, was replaced by a Schubert Impromptu and a Rondo Capriccioso by Mendelssohn. No loss, but yet another bonus.

These composers cover most points of the musical compass and it needs a player of Jeneba’s versatility to switch from baroque to classical, followed by the early and late romantic periods.

Remarkable repertoire for a young musician

It also shows a remarkable and extensive repertoire for a young musician.

The opening Bach prelude and fugue in C sharp, the third of his famous “48”, might be only half a tone up from the more familiar and simpler opening C major but it demands more dexterity, a more fluid approach and precision of the highest form.

It might have lasted five minutes or so, but it was enough to establish Jeneba’s credentials, and they are something quite outstanding.

Effortless, yes. Impressive, even more so.

During a Mozart sonata that was clinically excellent, I got the feeling she was hiding her virtuosic talents and abundant flair for the rest of the programme, and both were unleashed in Scriabin’s second sonata.

Instinctive and uncanny

These qualities were in abundance, but there was also a passion and a deep feeling that cannot really be manifested in Bach or Mozart.

There was also maturity in performance and interpretation, that latter instinctive, the former an uncanny phenomenon.

The last of Schubert’s Opus 142 Impromptus has a cheeky, tongue-in-cheek approach.

It flirts, it cajoles, it inspires, not only the audience but the pianist.

Some magnificent scale passages stood out, performed with vivacity and accuracy.

This precision was also a pre-requisite for the Mendelssohn work, the first part which could easily been a Song Without Words, the second ideal for his music for a Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Liszt Rhapsody an ideal showcase

Bewildering scales, crashing chords apart, nothing could really prepare us for her encore, the Liszt Rhapsody which was originally on the programme, off one minute but then on again at the end, and thankfully so.

This was a fantastic performance that had everything.

As a showcase, it’s ideal for a pianist of fire, verve, spine-tingling virtuosity, dash and skill, all these mixed with some delicate softness.

The work is every bit as exciting as Jeneba’s performance was.

Exciting is probably an understatement. I’ll leave those who witnessed quite a spectacle to suggest a suitable superlative. Good luck there!