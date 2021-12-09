Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

The King of the Waltz – 5 releases from André Rieu

By DC Thomson Shop
December 9 2021, 10.23am
Musical gifts they are sure love, browse 5 fantastic André Rieu releases.
Musical gifts they are sure love, browse 5 fantastic André Rieu releases.

Celebrating his latest, “Happy Together”, here are 5 fantastic releases from André Rieu.

We start with “Happy Together”, an album celebrating the return to life, happiness and love…

1. Happy Together

André Rieu “Happy Together” CD/DVD Set – Deluxe Edition.
André Rieu “Happy Together” CD/DVD Set – Deluxe Edition.

Released just in time for the festive season, ‘Happy Together’ is now available.

Recorded at his studio with his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra, André has personally chosen and recorded some of his favourite songs from around the world.

Set to be the Christmas soundtrack of choice for fans, enjoy songs including “You are my Sunshine”, “Happy Together”, “Valencia” and “When I’m 64”.

Click here for more information

2. Magical Maastricht – Together In Music

André Rieu Magical Maastricht – Together In Music DVD.
André Rieu Magical Maastricht – Together In Music DVD.

Two hours of beautiful music, this essential DVD is the perfect introduction to André this Christmas.

Featuring the celebrations around André’s 100th concert on the Vrijthof in Maastricht, revisit famous tracks including “Lara’s Theme” (from Doctor Zhivago), performed with the participation of 300 professional dancing couples, and the “Parade of the Charioteers” from Ben Hur.

Click here for more information

3. Jolly Holiday

André Rieu – Jolly Holiday Deluxe Edition – CD & DVD.
André Rieu – Jolly Holiday Deluxe Edition – CD & DVD.

A wonderful festive release, enjoy a CD featuring classic tracks with an accompanying DVD offering a glimpse into the world of André Rieu.

A selection of popular Christmas tunes, featured tracks include; “Walking in the Air” and “I’m dreaming of a White Christmas”.

Click here for more information

4. Christmas Around The World And Christmas I Love Pack

André Rieu – Christmas Around The World And Christmas I Love DVD Pack.
André Rieu – Christmas Around The World And Christmas I Love DVD Pack.

Join the celebrated Dutch violinist and composer, André Rieu, for a double bill of performances as he plays a selection of Christmas favourites and reflects on treasured festive memories.

Click here for more information

5. December Lights

André Rieu: December Lights CD.
André Rieu: December Lights CD.

The perfect way to get yourself into the holiday spirit, this album features a special song André wrote himself – the title track “December Lights”.

Inspired by the time André first met his wife on a beautiful winter’s day in Brussels, this album contains a selection of beautiful tracks to enjoy throughout the festive season.

Click here for more information

Browse all André Rieu CDs and DVDs

Click here to visit our dedicated André Rieu section.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from The Courier