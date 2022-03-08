Music to your ears: orchestral events return to Scotland after two years!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As live music events return to Scotland, the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) is thrilled to announce its greatly anticipated return to the concert platform in 2022.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This spring and summer, NYOS will showcase classical and jazz ensembles in performances bursting with orchestral colour, as young musicians celebrate being back on stage.

Indeed, Kirsteen Davidson Kelly, Chief Executive of NYOS, says: “The resilience and enthusiasm of our young players has provided hope and optimism during unprecedented and challenging times for musicians and music organisations alike.

“After this testing period, I am thrilled to begin my time at NYOS by celebrating our first live concerts in over two years.”

And boy, will they be worth the wait!

Music events not to miss in Scotland this spring

This coming April, NYOS Junior Orchestra, which includes players as young as eight years old, will be performing an entire symphony for huge audiences.

This is obviously a huge feat for its accomplished younger players; the raw talent of these children is truly breath-taking to behold.

Meanwhile, NYOS Senior Orchestra adopts a new style for its music events in Scotland in 2022.

It has been reimagined as a chamber-sized orchestra, which will introduce its musicians to a new musical setting with more opportunities for solo playing, and a more intimate, conversational style of performing.

This year, the group will perform Ravel’s relentlessly inventive Daphnis et Chloé Suites Nos.1 & 2, a wonderful and rare opportunity for NYOS Senior Orchestra to perform a Beethoven symphony as a chamber-sized ensemble.

Indeed, simply to observe and listen would be sensational.

The ensemble will also perform The Oak by Florence Price, the first American woman of colour to have her work performed by a major orchestra in the 1930s.

Collaborative music events coming to Scotland

The young musicians are joined by fantastic soloists and internationally renowned conductors in 2022, including award-winning saxophonist Jess Gillam.

Jess has built an international performance, recording and broadcasting career after becoming the first saxophone player to reach the BBC Young Musician Final in 2016.

She will perform with NYOS Symphony Orchestra in spring under the baton of Kerem Hasan, winner of the Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award.

Kirsteen adds: “Under the guidance of exceptional instrumental tutors from across Scotland, our players will perform alongside world-class soloists, conductors and guest artists, including violist and BBC New Generation Artist Timothy Ridout, and Natalia Luis-Bassa, a renowned leader in youth music and Professor of Conducting at the Royal College of Music, who returns to conduct the Junior Orchestra for a third year.”

The programme also explores contemporary repertoire with NYOS Senior Orchestra performing Jupiter’s Fairground, a concert overture by British composer Eleanor Alberga, whose work is celebrated internationally for its emotional impact, depth of craft, brilliant colouring and orchestration.

Tours, talent, and all that jazz

In 2022, NYOS celebrates 30 years of jazz and acknowledges a long history of prestigious national and international performances with some of the world’s best jazz musicians.

To mark this milestone, the NYOS Jazz Orchestra is going on a summer tour!

Following the Jazz Summer School in the breath-taking surroundings on the Isle of Skye, NYOS Jazz Orchestra will be performing special arrangements by this year’s artist in residence, pianist Julian Joseph.

The orchestra will tour Skye, Nairn, Aberdeen and Stirling for four nights of sheer, musical joy.

Again, the talent of this young group of musicians is incredible, and to witness them in action, after two years of silence, will be a real treat for any and all lovers of live music.

For more information on upcoming performances, take a look at the spring and summer schedule.