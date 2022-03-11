LIVE MUSIC: Punk rock, massive rage, big chords – what’s not to love?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edgy alternative rock will hold sway at Conroy’s Basement tonight as the weekend’s live music gets off to a riotous start.

The latest Rad Apples noisefest is looking like it’s going to be one to savour according to Derrick Johnston, who runs promoters Make-That-A-Take Records.

He describes tonight’s headliner Goodbye Blue Monday as “the most dangerous band in Scottish punk rock”.

The big city outfit are returning to Conroy’s for the first time since it last staged its acclaimed Book Yer Ane Fest, five years on from their debut EP The Sickness, The Shame.

Derrick says: “GBM remain the first and only band we’ve worked with sight unseen. Graham (Lough) sent a polite email with a link to the demo of To An Omega Point and I must’ve listened to it 20 times straight.

“Thus the path towards world domination began. Five years later we get going again right back where it all started.”

Also on the bill are Conroy’s first-timers The Ghost Tape and Dundee noiseniks Knives Chau Fan Club.

Rattle your brains…

The MTAT chief hails the former for their “characteristic Aberdoom dynamics – punk rock, noise, big chords, bigger choruses, massive rage – we expect intensity and to have our collective brains rattled”.

Bigging up Knives Chau, Derrick likens them to American pop punk legends Alkaline Trio, adding: “Homegrown ecossemo / pop-punk radges continue their exhilarating evolution from carefree punkers through multiple existential crises.

“An Orchid-jazzed Basement young team deconstructing Alk3 jams.”

Triple-pronged sonic assault

Conroy’s is also staging its Gooberfest tomorrow, then there’s another triple-pronged sonic assault in prospect next week.

Bristol-based folk-punk trio Toodles And The Hectic Pity are heading north to make a debut appearance at Meadowside on Thursday in support of new single Ghosts, Guilt And Grandparents.

The St Patrick’s Day tear-up also features rising cowpunks Alldeepends and South Wales lo-fi firebrands Live, Do Nothing.

Separately, Australian indie popster Thomas Headon launches his new Victoria EP at Beat Generator on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old started out in 2019 with the singles Grace and Clean Me Up, and exclusive CD, vinyl and gig ticket bundles are available from Assai in Dundee’s Union Street.

It’s the latest in a series of intimate gigs put together by the record shop, which had synth-pop big-hitters Chvrches at Fam Sams last night playing tracks from their rebooted fourth album Screen Violence – originally a high-placing entry on the UK charts last September.

Scottish talent in Perth

Elsewhere, Scottish talent takes over in Perth this weekend, with gigs from both Peat And Diesel and Blue Rose Code tonight.

Formed four years ago, rioteers P&D hit Perth Concert Hall with a stack of Hebridean folk-punk bangers and three cult albums already in the bag.

The Stornoway trio – Boydie MacLeod, Innes Scott and Uilly Macleod – have built up a sizeable fanbase and their Away With Your Wellies outing represents the band’s first-ever Fair City gig.

On a different tack, downbeat alt-country songsmith Blue Rose Code’s rescheduled show should befit Edinburgh-raised troubadour Ross Wilson’s increasingly Celtic-influenced, emotionally raw soundscape.

Support at Perth Theatre comes from ex-Red Pine Timber Company singer Katie Whittaker, previewing songs from her forthcoming debut album.

Green Hotel Kinross

Meanwhile, prog rock legends Curved Air are at Kinross’s Green Hotel on Sunday.

Fronted by Sonja Kristina, Warner Brothers’ first-ever British signings are best known for their hit Back Street Luv – later covered by Britpop outfit Salad in 1997.

Curved Air’s first three albums all made the Top 20, with their experimental approach helping to define the early ’70 musical landscape.

Now they’re on a belated 50th anniversary tour, with other up-coming Green shows including ex-Mama’s Boys and Celtus blues rocker Pat McManus tomorrow and homage Petty Heartbreakers next Friday.

In Dunfermline, indie four-piece Tiderays make their PJ Molloys debut tomorrow, with support from alt-folkster Mayor Stubbs and Fife faves Birrell Or Biscuit.