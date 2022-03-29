Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The 80s are back! What to know before you buy Rewind Scotland 2022 tickets

In partnership with Rewind Scotland
March 29 2022, 11.43am
Crowd celebrating at Rewind Scotland 80s festival

After a two year break, Rewind Scotland 2022 tickets are now on sale. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the festival’s return.

As Rewind Scotland turns 10 and triumphantly returns to Scone Palace after a two-year absence, festival goers across the country are set for a cracking celebration on July 22-24.

Yes, the 80s are back for one weekend only and all the fun starts with a superb line-up.

Who is playing at Rewind Scotland this year?

The headliners – Holly Johnson on Saturday and Wet Wet Wet on Sunday – will be playing your 80s favourites. While other fantastic acts playing over the weekend include Billy Ocean, Bananarama and so much more.

Check out the full Rewind Scotland 2022 line-up and start reminding yourself of the lyrics to their top hits!

So what else do you need to know or do before Rewind Scotland returns on July 22nd?

Buying Rewind Scotland 2022 tickets: what you need to know

Man dancing at Rewind Scotland

You can buy Rewind tickets online now

Get set now and buy your Rewind Scotland 2022 tickets online. You can buy adult tickets (for people aged 18+) or youth tickets (aged 10-17), with options to attend the whole weekend or day passes.

There are luxury washroom facilities available

Hate waiting in queues? Dreading the thought of festival toilets after such a long break from events? You can treat yourself to a bit of luxury with a When Nature Calls wristband.

This allows access to toilets that are cleaned after every use, mirrors and even hair styling and make up benches. Perfect for ensuring your retro 80s look stays in place all day, whatever the weather.

You could make the most of the weekend and stay at Rewind Scotland

Rewind Scotland 2022 tickets on sale

From boutique glamping and camping options to a site for campervans and caravans, there are plenty of options for staying the weekend.

There are options for getting to Rewind Scotland

This year there will be a charge to park your car at Rewind Scotland, as the festival works to make the experience smooth and secure for festival-goers and local residents.

You can also go for a stress-free option and let Rewind Scotland 2022’s official coach partners Happy Bus take care of the travelling for you. There are a range of departure options and great prices on offer, so have a look and pre-book to finalise your plans.

If you volunteer you’ll get a weekend pass to Rewind Scotland 2022

Join the FESTAFF team and volunteer for a few hours in exchange for a Rewind Scotland 2022 weekend pass. It’s great fun and you’ll get a backstage look at what goes into the event.

Ready for a weekend of 80s fun this summer? Organise your Rewind Scotland 2022 tickets and plans now, so that you can start the countdown.

