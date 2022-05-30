REVIEW: A fine celebration of Beethoven from Dundee Symphony Orchestra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: A fine celebration of Beethoven from Dundee Symphony Orchestra

By Stephen Fraser
May 30 2022, 12.15pm
The Dundee Symphony Orchestra in rehearsal.
The Dundee Symphony Orchestra in rehearsal.

There was a cheering indication that life is beginning to return to normal when the Dundee Symphony Orchestra was able to give a concert in the Caird Hall on Friday.

They were conducted by their experienced director, Robert Dick, with a superb guest soloist in the Finnish-Estonian violinist Anna-Liisa Bezrodny.

Seemed like the first time

The programme, entitled A Celebration of Beethoven, did just that, taking three of that genius’s most popular works.

If that sounds in any way hackneyed, the opposite was the case.

The great feature of the evening was just how fresh each of the three works seemed.  It really did seem as though they were being heard for the first time.

The Dundee Symphony Orchestra made the three Beethoven works sound so fresh.

The concert began in very serious mode, with the Coriolan overture. This depicts the early Roman tragic anti-hero Coriolanus.

He is essentially an honest warrior who is unable to cope with the corruption of the Roman society he has saved from attack. It all ends badly for him.

A mournful bassoon

The overture is appropriately martial in tone – trumpets and drums much in evidence.

However a mournful bassoon also emerged from the throng and there was some beautiful playing in the quiet interlude before the tragedy took over.

The conductor achieved an excellent sense of the threatening atmosphere.

The Violin Concerto is an altogether more cheerful affair, and the soloist gave an account that was full of good touches.

Making music together

It was fascinating to hear the interplay between Ms Bezrodny and the orchestral principals, clarinet, oboe and others all intent on making chamber music together.

The central larghetto in particular contained some lovely things and the conductor had plenty of opportunity to bring out beautifully balanced effects.

Nothing was rushed, it all seemed completely natural.

A 1678 Amati

A brief word about her instrument.  This was a 1678 Amati with a particularly lovely tone that filled the hall with ease.

The occasional pizzicato notes were really quite startling in their effect.  It is always a treat when the concert programme identifies such an important instrument.

The Fifth Symphony is well known to be one of the greatest works even of this master.

From the high drama of the opening victory motto through to the triumphant blazing finale, it is full of effects which were hugely controversial in their day.

While it is inevitably difficult for us, 200 years later, to completely appreciate the novelty, this performance did well in that respect.

A sense of listening

While those two outer movements were entirely successful and appropriately dramatic, it was the two inner movements that particularly captured the freshness of the work.

The interplay of the woodwinds  was delightful – again the sense was apparent that these players all listen to one another.

All those instruments that he was using pretty much for the first time – piccolo and contrabassoon – even trombones – made their desired effect in what was a thoroughly enjoyable account of this great work.

Perhaps the only slight negative outcome was a sense that it would be quite fun if all concerts could be a celebration of Beethoven.

