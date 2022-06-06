Review: Tayside Opera’s Die Fledermaus is a sheer delight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Review: Tayside Opera’s Die Fledermaus is a sheer delight

By Garry Fraser
June 6 2022, 12.37pm Updated: June 6 2022, 1.46pm
Sparkling performances were the hallmark of Tayside Opera's Die Fledermaus.
This famous opera – or operetta, depending on which form is used – stems from a farce that premiered in Berlin in 1851.

It eventually morphed into Die Fledermaus via a Parisian version called La Tzigane. But whatever its origins, it emerged as one of the most popular works in the repertoire.

The opera still has a farce-like element, not quite in the Brian Rix mould, but with mistaken identity, bogus names and obvious disguises, there is a strong element of fun.

That’s exactly what was delivered in Tayside Opera’s current production.

A joy to behold

Of the five principal protagonists in the tale, Tayside have a quintet that many societies, both amateur and professional, would love to get their hands on. The first act was their domain and, consequently, the action was smooth as silk and a joy to behold.

Tayside Opera in fine voice in Die Fledermaus.

Moira Docherty (Rosalinda) and Russell Malcolm (Falke) are Tayside stalwarts and I knew what to expect from them. Top-class performances, and that’s what I got.

But I was taken aback by the unknown quality which joined them on stage. Bror Pike, as Gabriel, was quite a revelation and you’d go a long way to see such a polished and professional performance.

Laughter and mischief

Alex Hayes trod the right side of going over-the-top with his characterisation of Alfred, and I had to chuckle more than once at his outrageous habit of breaking into operatic arias.

Completing this line-up in style was Louise Thomson (Adele), catching the persona of a mischievous, coquettish chambermaid perfectly.

Acting –five stars. Singing – equally good, and if I had to choose a favourite, it would be Louise’s Laughing Song and Moira’s Czardas. Any ensemble work, trio or duet, was also faultless.

Rich and powerful mezzo/alto

I should also mention Elaine Young (Orlofsky), and I enjoyed her rich and powerful mezzo/alto voice.

However, I would have preferred a more relaxed approach to the role but I guess a more staid and formal style was the dictate of producer Alan Borthwick.

I had to feel a bit sorry for the chorus, for I know there’s nothing worse than an extended time in the dressing room awaiting your moment. However, that’s usually the lot of choruses in grand opera.

Five star acting and singing from Tayside Opera’s production of Die Fledermaus.

When their moment did come, in Act Two, they were a wee bit tentative, perhaps due to the constrictions of the stage in Brechin’s City Hall.

However, the concerted numbers – Sing To Love and Champagne – saw them in customary good voice.

There’s no point in having musical excellence on stage if it’s not mirrored in the pit.

It’s great to see that Tayside maintain the tradition of a proper orchestra, which I much, much prefer to the usual two keyboards, drums and brass set-up.

A bonus for music lovers

MD Richard Johnston has a fine and experienced crew at the end of his baton, made apparent from the opening bars of the overture throughout the performance.

With Fledermaus, Tayside are continuing to take unfaltering forward steps in the world of opera, which is a distinct boon to music lovers in and around Dundee.

You can catch their latest operatic foray in The Space, Dundee, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There’s much be recommended.

