Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham for the Byre

Bile will surely be in short supply at the Byre when good-time folksters Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham stop by this weekend.

The fiddle and accordion maestros make their long-awaited return to St Andrews for the first of two shows on consecutive nights – a full four years after last impressing at the Abbey Street theatre.

Widely regarded as national treasures, Bain, 76, and Cunningham, 62, unveiled their seventh collaborative album No Rush just as the pandemic hit in 2020, so many of the duo’s staunchest fans have had a long wait to hear their idols’ most recent offerings played live.

Slow and mellow pace

The opus – the first original material from Aly and Phil since 2012’s Five And Twenty LP – was hailed on its release for its mature sound and relatively slow-paced approach.

Almost as important nowadays as their traditional and self-penned jigs, reels, waltzes and slow airs is the pair’s banter, with tales of their experiences on the road and of getting older figuring regularly.

The touring legends played Arbroath last Sunday, and following their St Andrews brace will return to Courier Country on September 2 to perform at Perth Concert Hall.

Best savoured with a dram, Bain and Cunningham are one of the ultimate feelgood blends – one taste and the chances are you’ll find yourself at peace with the world.

