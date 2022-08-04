Young classical music talent to shine at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young classical music talent to shine at Caird Hall

By Mia Kellner
August 4 2022, 5.30pm
BBC New Generation Artist and violist Timothy Ridout.
Masterpieces from the 20th Century will be the focus of the National Youth Orchestra’s Summer Concert at Caird Hall on Friday night.

Under the baton of Jac van Steen, the NYOS will perform a range of instrumental works, ranging from Prokofiev’s Cinderella to Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé: Suites Nos.1 & 2.

A highlight of the evening will be talented young violist Timothy Ridout’s performance of Bartok’s famous Viola Concerto, originally commissioned by celebrated Scottish violinist William Primrose.

Rising star

A BBC New Generation Artist, Timothy has taken the classical world by storm and is building an international career for himself with the NYOS, which boasts such alumni as classical violinist Nicola Benedetti and famed Scottish percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The NYOS Symphony Orchestra.

The flagship classical ensemble of the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland, the Symphony Orchestra is formed of over 100 of the most exceptional young orchestral players from across the country.

  • NYOS Summer Concert at Caird Hall, Friday, August 5. Tickets £18 at dundeebox.co.uk. 
     

