Young classical music talent to shine at Caird Hall

Masterpieces from the 20th Century will be the focus of the National Youth Orchestra’s Summer Concert at Caird Hall on Friday night.

Under the baton of Jac van Steen, the NYOS will perform a range of instrumental works, ranging from Prokofiev’s Cinderella to Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé: Suites Nos.1 & 2.

A highlight of the evening will be talented young violist Timothy Ridout’s performance of Bartok’s famous Viola Concerto, originally commissioned by celebrated Scottish violinist William Primrose.

Rising star

A BBC New Generation Artist, Timothy has taken the classical world by storm and is building an international career for himself with the NYOS, which boasts such alumni as classical violinist Nicola Benedetti and famed Scottish percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The flagship classical ensemble of the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland, the Symphony Orchestra is formed of over 100 of the most exceptional young orchestral players from across the country.

NYOS Summer Concert at Caird Hall, Friday, August 5. Tickets £18 at dundeebox.co.uk.

