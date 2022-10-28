Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee

In partnership with Leisure and Culture Dundee
October 28 2022, 9.00am

Looking for a Christmas show in Dundee this year? We’ve got just the feel-good hit for you – but don’t delay booking, as it’s only here for one night. Here’s what you need to know.

Hot from the West End of London after a phenomenal sell-out run, Fairytale of New York hits the road for a Christmas tour and makes its Dundee debut at the Caird Hall.

Don’t miss the chance to see this ultimate feel-good, Irish-inspired Christmas show (in our very own Dundee) featuring an international cast of singers, musicians and dancers.

What to expect as the Christmas show comes to Dundee

Fairytale of New York Christmas show in Dundee

From the producers of Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, Fairytale of New York features everyone’s favourite Christmas songs. That includes:

  • Driving Home for Christmas
  • White Christmas
  • Oh Holy Night
  • Winter’s Tale
  • Silent Night
  • And, of course, The Fairytale of New York.

This world-class show, which has won critical acclaim, also includes some of the greatest Irish sing-a-long songs of all time. That includes The Galway Girl, The Irish Rover, Danny Boy, Dirty Old Town and The Black Velvet Band.

Set in McGrath’s Irish Pub on Christmas Eve, this wonderful story of an Irish magical Christmas show will have people of all ages singing, laughing and dancing in the aisles.

Irish dancers performing Fairytale of New York

Creator and co-producer Ged Graham, who also stars in the show, wanted the concept to be a combination of Irish music, song and dance, with more traditional Christmas carols too.

“This show will definitely get you in the mood for Christmas and you don’t have to love Irish music to love this show,” Ged says. “It’s universal feel-good music. Seventy million people around the world claim Irish heritage so you don’t have to live in Ireland to love the music and culture. We want to showcase what Ireland has to offer.”

When is Fairytale of New York on in Dundee?

On the hunt for Christmas events in Dundee this festive season? Fairytale of New York will be on at Caird Hall on Thursday 1st of December, 7.30pm.

Don’t miss out on this one-night only show! Book tickets for Fairytale of New York now to secure your tickets.

