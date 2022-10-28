Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for a Christmas show in Dundee this year? We’ve got just the feel-good hit for you – but don’t delay booking, as it’s only here for one night. Here’s what you need to know.

Hot from the West End of London after a phenomenal sell-out run, Fairytale of New York hits the road for a Christmas tour and makes its Dundee debut at the Caird Hall.

Don’t miss the chance to see this ultimate feel-good, Irish-inspired Christmas show (in our very own Dundee) featuring an international cast of singers, musicians and dancers.

What to expect as the Christmas show comes to Dundee

From the producers of Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, Fairytale of New York features everyone’s favourite Christmas songs. That includes:

Driving Home for Christmas

White Christmas

Oh Holy Night

Winter’s Tale

Silent Night

And, of course, The Fairytale of New York.

This world-class show, which has won critical acclaim, also includes some of the greatest Irish sing-a-long songs of all time. That includes The Galway Girl, The Irish Rover, Danny Boy, Dirty Old Town and The Black Velvet Band.

Set in McGrath’s Irish Pub on Christmas Eve, this wonderful story of an Irish magical Christmas show will have people of all ages singing, laughing and dancing in the aisles.

Creator and co-producer Ged Graham, who also stars in the show, wanted the concept to be a combination of Irish music, song and dance, with more traditional Christmas carols too.

“This show will definitely get you in the mood for Christmas and you don’t have to love Irish music to love this show,” Ged says. “It’s universal feel-good music. Seventy million people around the world claim Irish heritage so you don’t have to live in Ireland to love the music and culture. We want to showcase what Ireland has to offer.”

When is Fairytale of New York on in Dundee?

On the hunt for Christmas events in Dundee this festive season? Fairytale of New York will be on at Caird Hall on Thursday 1st of December, 7.30pm.

Don’t miss out on this one-night only show! Book tickets for Fairytale of New York now to secure your tickets.