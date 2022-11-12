Andrew Wasylyk: ‘It’ll be quite surreal to play V&A Dundee’, says musician ahead of UK tour album launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Andrew Wasylyk: ‘It’ll be quite surreal to play V&A Dundee’, says musician ahead of UK tour album launch

Tickets are on sale for unique Andrew Wasylyk gig at V&A Dundee. Image: Andrew Wasylyk
Tickets are on sale for unique Andrew Wasylyk gig at V&A Dundee. Image: Andrew Wasylyk
By Michael Alexander

Themes of longing, self-discovery, new parenthood and premonitions are weaved together in a new album by Dundee musician Andrew Wasylyk. Here, he speaks to Michael Alexander about launching his UK tour in Dundee – and becoming a dad!

Andrew Wasylyk has been busy.

The Dundee composer and producer has been preparing for the launch of his new album, making preparations for his UK tour and was recently long-listed for a Scottish Album of the Year award.

He also took part in James Yorkston’s Tae Write wi’ a Fifer alongside fellow musicians Mary Erskine, Finn Anderson and Horse McDonald.

Andrew Wasylyk in 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

However, if there’s been another significant development in Andrew’s life of late, then without a doubt it’s been the birth of his daughter.

What’s it like to be a dad?

“I’ve been chasing my tail, trying to catch up with work – and having a wee one now, it’s all a bit of a fog!” he laughs in an interview with The Courier.

“My daughter is 14 months now.

“She’s tearing around. Walking. She gets tired and then she’s falling about all over the place!

“She’s getting around well now. She’s quite a remarkable wee thing.

Andrew Mitchell, aka Andrew Wasylyk

“I think I’m still trying to understand it all really,” he adds.

“It’s quite hard to put into words, to articulate it all.

“But yes – every day kind of navigates the full spectrum of emotions!”

Release of new album

Away from domesticity, Andrew’s workload has been mainly wrapped around his new album – Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls – which comes out on November 25.

The new album, and his UK tour, will be officially launched by a special performance at V&A Dundee on Tuesday December 6.

V&A and RSS Discovery in the winter sunshine in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Andrew will be joined by an eight-piece ensemble to perform what is his second album for Clay Pipe Music.

Only 200 tickets were available for this now sold out performance in the Locke Hall of V&A Dundee. Tickets went on sale on October 26, as reported by The Courier.

The evening will also include compositions taken from his Scottish Album Of The Year Award nominated albums, Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia and Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation, as well as live accompanying visuals from artist and designer Tommy Perman.

The performance is the first date in Andrew’s UK tour that then takes in Leeds, Sheffield, London, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

But he’s particularly pleased that a hometown audience will be first to hear the new album being played live.

‘Special’ to play V&A

“The performance at V&A Dundee will be the first time that we have performed pieces from Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls in front of an audience,” he says.

“It will also be the first date of the tour and V&A Dundee feels like the right place to start – not only because it’s my home town but I can see echoes between the music and the nature of the architecture of the building.”

Back in 2018, Andrew played at the opening of V&A Dundee in Slessor Gardens.

He did a set with his eight- piece group and played with Dundee musician Gary Clark from Danny Wilson.

Gary Clark and Andrew Wasylyk with the Systema Choir on second day of 3D Festival in Slessor Gardens in September 2018

“That seems like a lifetime ago now!” he laughs.

It’ll be extra special to play inside the V&A Dundee itself this time around, however.

“It totally is a special place for me,” says Andrew.

“It was special to play Slessor Gardens for the opening in 2018.

“But I think it’ll be quite surreal in a way to actually play the building.

“I know that area well from kind of flying down the flumes at the old Olympia (leisure centre) and spending a lot of time there in my childhood.

The old and long since demolished Olympia Centre.

“So to go back all grown up with an eight piece group playing music there as part of a UK tour – that’s quite a lot to digest!”

The significance of the occasion is shared by John-David Henshaw, event manager at V&A Dundee, who says: “The Locke Hall at V&A Dundee is a superb space for performance, and we know that Andrew’s music will fit perfectly with the surroundings.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that Andrew is choosing to launch his new album in his home city and particularly at V&A Dundee.”

What influenced new album?

In Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls, Andrew explains that he finds “quietly sublime imagery in rich and immersive worlds, horizon-less oceans and limitless landscapes”.

The initial inspiration for the album was conceived as a commissioned response to The World’s Edge exhibition by American contemporary landscape photographer Thomas Joshua Cooper at the National Galleries of Scotland.

Over the course of the last three decades, Cooper has circumnavigated the globe making photographs of the most extreme points and locations surrounding the Atlantic Ocean.

The result was an episodic journey that covered five continents (Europe, Africa, North America, South America, and Antarctica).

He has set foot on uncharted land masses, contributing to cartography and earning him naming rights of previously unknown islands and archipelagos.

The only artist to have ever made photographs of the two poles, Cooper referred to the body of work as The World’s Edge – The Atlas of Emptiness and Extremity.

The exhibition contained 35 photographs and was based on the 2019 presentation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Cooper has lived in Glasgow since 1982 and is professor and senior researcher in fine art at the Glasgow School of Art.

Trip to Inchcolm Island

Andrew accompanied Cooper to Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth to learn of the artist’s practice – specifically, his three decades of travel.

Many of these locations will be under water within 35 years as a result of the impact of climate change.

Inchcolm Abbey on Inchcolm Island, Firth of Forth is at risk from climate change

Andrew was commissioned by the National Galleries of Scotland to create music in response to photographs by Cooper.

This melodic soundtrack was intended as both a response to, and an evocation of, the Atlantic basin images.

But after the exhibition, Andrew revisited the tunes and felt there was “unfinished work”.

“It felt like a door was ajar to potentially explore it further,” he says.

“So I went back into it and slowly a new album was emerging.

Andrew Wasylyk (also of Idlewild and Dundee’s own Hazey Janes) performing

“I think I used some of the ideas behind Cooper’s work as a sort of jumping off point – as a point of departure.

“This idea of exploring outwardly in a search for a better understanding within yourself.

“It kind of gradually grew into this seven kind of song sweep as it were.”

Weaving together themes

The result is an album that weaves together themes of longing, self-discovery, new parenthood and premonitions.

Andrew explains that in ‘Dreamt In The Current Of Leafless Winter’, ambiences and devotional bells are imbued with the visceral playing of saxophonist/composer Angus Fairbairn, aka Alabaster DePlume, whose unmistakable tone casts ethereal and impressionistic hues across this striking, long form opener.

Elsewhere, string phrases flourish in pockets between restrained drum groove and light-touch piano chords of ‘The Confluence’, conducted by Pete Harvey (Modern Studies).

Harvey’s sonorous arrangements augmented Andrew’s ‘The Paralian’ (2019) and ‘Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation’ (2020).

The arc of present and past is examined in ‘The Life Of Time’, featuring words and narration by Thomas Joshua Cooper himself.

Previously described as a “spiritual-jazz salve bathed in the cinematic”, Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls is framed in a “hypnagogic fog of wonder and possibility”.

Based in his home city of Dundee, Andrew is also well-known to the music world as a founding member of The Hazey Janes, a member of Idlewild and for his work with poet Liz Lochhead.

He is accumulating a growing body of work.

With this new seven-song suite he distils these ideas and arguably offers perhaps his most bold record yet.

Life after lockdown

With the Covid-19 period having brought havoc to the arts sector, however, getting back out on the road to perform is not something that he takes for granted.

“I’ve been really lucky,” he says.

“I made an album during that period as a tool to kind of figure out a way through it all.

“I also wrote music for a play at Dundee Rep theatre called Wings Around Dundee during that time.

“I managed to keep myself relatively busy.

FEATURE: ‘I’m starting to feel those pangs to perform live again’, says Dundee musician Andrew Wasylyk

“Now that things are opening, it feels obviously great for that to happen, but it does kind of feel – from people and peers that I’ve spoken to – like things aren’t quite there yet.

“A lot of folk are overwhelmed by their workload now.

“It feels like a flood gate has opened and people are slightly consumed by the kind of momentum of things opening back up.

“I’ve had to re-adjust to learning how to juggle things – that’ more from a freelancer point of view – but yes it’s great on the one hand but it feels like it’s a bit of a sort of runaway train in others.”

Cover of new Andrew Wasylyk album Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls. Image: Andrew Wasylyk

Album and tour dates

Andrew Wasylyk’s album Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls is released on November 25.

The UK tour kicks off at V&A Dundee on Tuesday December 6 at 7pm.

The Dundee gig is now sold out Ticket details are available from www.tickets-scotland.com.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented