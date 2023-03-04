Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland’s cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland’s cities

By Rebecca Baird
March 4 2023, 9.00am
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.

For Rosie H Sullivan, 2023 is all about living in the present.

And who could blame her?

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter, who grew up on the Isle of Lewis, is living her teenage dream – playing music in front of people who want to hear it.

With a debut headline tour which stopped off in Dundee’s Hunter S Thompson and ended in Glasgow’s iconic King Tut’s earlier this year, Rosie’s dream became her reality.

But the Edinburgh Napier music student, who Clash called a “beautiful, indie-folk wonder”, is still pinching herself.

“It’s extremely surreal that people want to come and see me,” Rosie admits. “It doesn’t feel like a job yet. Maybe it will one day?”

Rosie H Sullivan’s debut EP 123° East is out now. Image: 7A MGMT.

For now, that day seems a long way off. It’s the night before the release of her first EP, 123° East, when we talk and her fluttering excitement is palpable.

She can’t celebrate too hard, she insists, because the following night she’s playing a show, but her stripped-back, reflective sound and wind-blown aesthetic suggest a quieter kind of celebration would be in store either way.

‘I can’t change it now’

“I’ll be very happy that it’s out in the world,” she muses, “but for me, it’s almost like a chapter is closing.

“It feels like yesterday we were in the studio recording it, and now we’ve done it, and we’re releasing. I can’t change it now, so it’s like, ‘Good luck’!”

However, luck seems low down on Rosie’s list of priorities.

When it comes to making music, she comes across as a grafter, a sensitive soul with a sensible approach.

And despite not knowing exactly who is yet – she’s only 20 after all – she’s wise enough to know she doesn’t know.

“For the first EP, I really did want it to be focused on the guitar and vocals, because it’s the first one – you’ve got time to grow and develop and experiment with different things,” she explains.

Rosie’s stripped-back sound shows off her airy vocal. Image: 7A MGMT.

She and Glasgow-based producer Ross Hamilton worked together on the record, and while she wrote all her own songs, she credits him for capturing the sound “exactly right”.

“It’s always about experience and last year, when we were recording that first EP, I didn’t know really what I was looking for.

“So I think keeping that true to me, just guitar and vocals with bits of production that help to lift those, that was really important.

“But I think now I’ve had that experience, and every day I’m always learning, it’s nice to branch out and try different things.

“Hopefully people can connect with [the record]. From the gigs and speaking to people, I think a lot of them did, which so warms my heart.”

Surprise fanbase found in City of Discovery

In particular, Rosie found Dundee to be a place full of promise for her. Her tour show was her first in the City of Discovery, and she was overwhelmed with the response.

“I didn’t expect so many people to turn up in a place where I’d never played before,” she reveals with genuine modesty.

“I met lots of new people, which was just lovely, and it was such an intimate venue that the audience and I felt like one whole.”

And though she feels most at home on stage, Rosie’s geographical roots shine through prominently in her work.

“I was brought up on the Isle of Lewis and we lived next to a beach for my whole life,” she explains when I ask about what inspires her.

“On the EP cover, that’s a birds-eye view of the map of the coast where we lived. I think growing up in a very outdoorsy family, I’ve always had an admiration for nature and a love of being outside.

“A lot of my inspiration is taken from that, and some of the songs on the EP follow that pattern.”

After a lifetime of island idyll, moving to Edinburgh to pursue her dream has involved an adjustment to the concrete bustle of city life.

“I need to be going for a walk every day and I need to go and like, sit in a tree and breathe, and then I feel calm again,” she laughs.

‘It’s about living in the moment’

But there’s no hint of looking back from the musician. Instead, Rosie’s determined to focus on what’s right in front of her.

She reveals that her song To Live, which concludes her EP, serves as a reminder to herself to live in the present – and she hopes it chimes with others too.

“It’s a song about living in the moment,” she says. “And when I listen to it, it reminds me of how far I’ve come and to be happy with where I am right then.

“I think oftentimes people forget that, and I need that reminder too.” She pauses, thinking on her own words.

“Maybe I’ll have one glass of prosecco to celebrate!”

Cheers to that.

Rosie H Sullivan will play the Mash House in Edinburgh on April 21. Her debut EP, 123° East, is out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Music

Wally Fawkes worked at the Daily Mail for many years (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cartoonist and jazz musician Wally Fawkes dies aged 98
Miley Cyrus (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Flowers becomes longest-running female solo number one since Adele’s Easy On Me
Radio 1 host Arielle Free is to take on the longest set of her life as she will attempt to DJ live while cycling for 50 hours across five cities in five days to raise funds for Red Nose Day. (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA)
Radio 1’s Arielle Free to DJ while cycling for 50 hours in aid of…
Chi-chi Nwanoku after she was made a CBE (Victoria Jones/PA)
Founder of orchestra says CBE award ‘rubber stamps’ diversity work
John Suchet after he was made an OBE (Victoria Jones/PA)
Honoured Classic FM host John Suchet hails music as dementia therapy
The crowd watches Yungblud performing on the John Peel stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury renames John Peel Stage after nearly two decades
Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said laying aside egos has been key to the act’s longevity (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Simon Le Bon says putting ego second is key to Duran Duran’s longevity
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Arctic Monkeys will headline Friday night at Glastonbury 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses complete Glastonbury headliners line-up
Kalush Orchestra (Katrin Oleynik/PA)
Kalush Orchestra release first song in the English language

Most Read

1
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
25
2
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
4
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
5
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
6
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly – but we should be past…
7
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
8
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
9
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Routes for Perth’s biggest cycling event revealed as £2.7m boost predicted
10
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Council tenant destroyed Perth flat – then demanded another one

More from The Courier

Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Missing Arbroath man found safe and well
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
'Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks - now we want to…
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
Rosie H Sullivan played the Hunter S Thompson in Dundee earlier this year. Image: 7A MGMT.
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald's next to M90 in Fife
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented