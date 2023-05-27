Music Best pictures from day one at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee After months of anticipation, thousands descended on Camperdown Park as the festival got under way. From left: Reagan Turnbull, Chloe Reynolds, Morgan Walsh, Danielle Coillie, Laura King and Councillor Lynn Short at Slessor Gardens as they make their way to Camperdown Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. By Laura Devlin and Kim Cessford Share Best pictures from day one at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/entertainment/music/4428451/big-weekend-dundee-radio-1-day-one-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation