Perth concert: ‘I always feel a bit nervous’, says composer Claire McCue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Perth concert: ‘I always feel a bit nervous’, says composer Claire McCue

Scottish composer and music educator Claire McCue's vibrant concerto creation In Pursuit will be performed at Perth Concert Hall on July 15 to help celebrate 'visionary' NYOS director Richard Chester

By Michael Alexander
Composer Claire McCue
Composer Claire McCue

The life and legacy of Richard Chester MBE will be celebrated when Perth Concert Hall hosts the National Youth Orchestras (NYOS) of Scotland’s summer concert on July 15.

Richard, who died in 2020, was the visionary director of NYOS from 1987 to 2007.

Based on the principles of commitment and excellence on which NYOS was founded, the Richard Chester Creativity Fund aims to honour Richard’s exceptional leadership and lifelong dedication to music by raising £20,000 for NYOS in his memory.

Full orchestral version

It’s been established to create inspirational, world-class opportunities for aspiring young musicians.

At the concert, which celebrates the launch of the fund,  NYOS Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside guest soloist, violinist Elena Urioste.

Conducted by Martyn Brabbins, the current music director for English National Opera, the programme features music from Strauss, Elgar and Coleridge-Taylor.

NYOS will also première the full orchestral version of Scottish composer and music educator Claire McCue’s In Pursuit.

This vibrant concerto for two trombones and orchestra features Cillian Ó Ceallacháin and Blair Sinclair.

A composer later in life

Claire told The Courier how she didn’t know Richard Chester personally.

She didn’t come through NYOS.

While always into music, she originally did a degree in maths, statistics and management science.

She came to composing a bit later.

However, everything she’s ever heard or read about Richard Chester has been “so positive and favourable”.

Richard Chester NYOS former director. Image: VPJ Media

She thinks it’s great that such a wonderful legacy is being left.

“I was invited to write a piece for Edinburgh Contemporary Music Ensemble for one of their concerts and from that I wrote In Pursuit,” she explained.

Nic Zekulin, who was then chief exec of NYOS came along to that performance and we had a chat.

“He said he thought it would be great to have NYOS perform it.

“That was just before lockdown. January 2020.

“Then obviously everything changed!

“Things just shut down for a couple of years.

“Now it’s happening again this summer.

“Because the forces of NYOS are much bigger and I wanted to challenge some more particularly in the percussion department, it’s become a scaled up orchestral version this time around.

“That’s been especially written for them over Easter. I’m looking forward to hearing it.”

First time performance in Perth

Clare thinks the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) performed one of her pieces in Perth once.

However, as far as she knows, it’s the first time the venue has performed one of her instrumental pieces.

“I always feel a bit nervous!” she said, confirming that she intends to be there for the Perth performance.

“I always have that doubt – ‘I hope it’s ok I hope it’s good enough’!

Perth Concert Hall.

“This one I’m really not quite so nervous about because the first one (in Edinburgh) went well.

“But at the same time, unless I’m at a rehearsal I won’t have heard the new scored version.

“I dunno – when it’s a big venue like that you just hope it goes ok and people enjoy it ok.

“It’s obviously in very good hands with the NYOS youth orchestra – very talented players.

“Martyn Brabbins as conductor is really great.”

Lifelong passion for music

Born in Glasgow, Claire originally gained a first class BSc(Hons) in Maths, Statistics and Management Science before returning to her passion for music.

With support from the Ian McGlashan trust fund, she completed a BA Applied Music, studying a range of subjects including piano, trombone and composition, and playing in the university orchestra and Big Band.

She graduated with first class honours and was awarded the Alexander Stone award in her final year.

Following that, she then studied composition at Masters level, with Rory Boyle, at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS), thanks to two generous scholarships from RCS.

She graduated in 2011 with MMus Composition, (distinction) and several prizes. During her final year, Claire composed a piece for PLUG 2011 at BBC Hear & Now, which was conducted by Ilan Volkov and received a BBC Radio Three broadcast.

Claire also enjoys collaborative work and working with other artforms, particularly dance (having always danced as a hobby).

Alongside composing, Claire is an active music educator interested in the Kodaly teaching approach for developing musicianship skills and specialising in early years and middle years education.

Composer Claire McCue

She teaches piano on the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s Early Years Programme, and practical musicianship for the Junior Conservatoire.

She has worked on a range of music education and outreach projects for Scotland’s National Youth companies, Glasgow Concert Hall’s, NYCoS, YMI Falkirk and Wee Inspiration Festivals.

She’s been asked to do a chamber version of In Pursuit which could see performances carried out through Europe.

How to find out more

NYOS Symphony Orchestra, July 15, 7.30pm, Perth Concert Hall, Perth.

Tickets to the summer concerts in Aberdeen, Perth and Edinburgh can be purchased via Performances (nyos.co.uk).

Those wishing to find out more, or donate to the Richard Chester Creativity Fund, can do so via www.nyos.co.uk/news/the-richard-chester-creativity-fund.

More from The Courier

Flowers left outside the New County Hotel in January. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth New County Hotel fire: Six months on from fatal blaze, those affected still…
A watering can. Image: PA
Ginger Gairdner: What damage does unpredictable rainfall bring to gardens?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife - part two
Nigel Knutzen.
Bear-dodging US adventurer living in Cupar after backpacking 925 miles across the USA
Humza Yousaf with Nicola Sturgeon. Image: DC Thomson.
End of term report: No referendum, so what has the SNP government been doing?
SNP 'stringing along' local councils over school funding delays
Ian Murray was pleased with his Raith Rovers side but said there are things to work on. Image: Raith TV.
Ian Murray says side-lined star must be 'foaming at the mouth' at Raith Rovers'…
Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails 'excellent' Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses…
Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs-up to Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues