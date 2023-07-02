Perth concert: ‘I always feel a bit nervous’, says composer Claire McCue

The life and legacy of Richard Chester MBE will be celebrated when Perth Concert Hall hosts the National Youth Orchestras (NYOS) of Scotland’s summer concert on July 15.

Richard, who died in 2020, was the visionary director of NYOS from 1987 to 2007.

Based on the principles of commitment and excellence on which NYOS was founded, the Richard Chester Creativity Fund aims to honour Richard’s exceptional leadership and lifelong dedication to music by raising £20,000 for NYOS in his memory.

Full orchestral version

It’s been established to create inspirational, world-class opportunities for aspiring young musicians.

At the concert, which celebrates the launch of the fund, NYOS Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside guest soloist, violinist Elena Urioste.

Conducted by Martyn Brabbins, the current music director for English National Opera, the programme features music from Strauss, Elgar and Coleridge-Taylor.

NYOS will also première the full orchestral version of Scottish composer and music educator Claire McCue’s In Pursuit.

This vibrant concerto for two trombones and orchestra features Cillian Ó Ceallacháin and Blair Sinclair.

A composer later in life

Claire told The Courier how she didn’t know Richard Chester personally.

She didn’t come through NYOS.

While always into music, she originally did a degree in maths, statistics and management science.

She came to composing a bit later.

However, everything she’s ever heard or read about Richard Chester has been “so positive and favourable”.

She thinks it’s great that such a wonderful legacy is being left.

“I was invited to write a piece for Edinburgh Contemporary Music Ensemble for one of their concerts and from that I wrote In Pursuit,” she explained.

“Nic Zekulin, who was then chief exec of NYOS came along to that performance and we had a chat.

“He said he thought it would be great to have NYOS perform it.

“That was just before lockdown. January 2020.

“Then obviously everything changed!

“Things just shut down for a couple of years.

“Now it’s happening again this summer.

“Because the forces of NYOS are much bigger and I wanted to challenge some more particularly in the percussion department, it’s become a scaled up orchestral version this time around.

“That’s been especially written for them over Easter. I’m looking forward to hearing it.”

First time performance in Perth

Clare thinks the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) performed one of her pieces in Perth once.

However, as far as she knows, it’s the first time the venue has performed one of her instrumental pieces.

“I always feel a bit nervous!” she said, confirming that she intends to be there for the Perth performance.

“I always have that doubt – ‘I hope it’s ok I hope it’s good enough’!

“This one I’m really not quite so nervous about because the first one (in Edinburgh) went well.

“But at the same time, unless I’m at a rehearsal I won’t have heard the new scored version.

“I dunno – when it’s a big venue like that you just hope it goes ok and people enjoy it ok.

“It’s obviously in very good hands with the NYOS youth orchestra – very talented players.

“Martyn Brabbins as conductor is really great.”

Lifelong passion for music

Born in Glasgow, Claire originally gained a first class BSc(Hons) in Maths, Statistics and Management Science before returning to her passion for music.

With support from the Ian McGlashan trust fund, she completed a BA Applied Music, studying a range of subjects including piano, trombone and composition, and playing in the university orchestra and Big Band.

She graduated with first class honours and was awarded the Alexander Stone award in her final year.

Following that, she then studied composition at Masters level, with Rory Boyle, at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS), thanks to two generous scholarships from RCS.

She graduated in 2011 with MMus Composition, (distinction) and several prizes. During her final year, Claire composed a piece for PLUG 2011 at BBC Hear & Now, which was conducted by Ilan Volkov and received a BBC Radio Three broadcast.

Claire also enjoys collaborative work and working with other artforms, particularly dance (having always danced as a hobby).

Alongside composing, Claire is an active music educator interested in the Kodaly teaching approach for developing musicianship skills and specialising in early years and middle years education.

She teaches piano on the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s Early Years Programme, and practical musicianship for the Junior Conservatoire.

She has worked on a range of music education and outreach projects for Scotland’s National Youth companies, Glasgow Concert Hall’s, NYCoS, YMI Falkirk and Wee Inspiration Festivals.

She’s been asked to do a chamber version of In Pursuit which could see performances carried out through Europe.

How to find out more

NYOS Symphony Orchestra, July 15, 7.30pm, Perth Concert Hall, Perth.

Tickets to the summer concerts in Aberdeen, Perth and Edinburgh can be purchased via Performances (nyos.co.uk).

Those wishing to find out more, or donate to the Richard Chester Creativity Fund, can do so via www.nyos.co.uk/news/the-richard-chester-creativity-fund.