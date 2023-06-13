REVIEW: Chvrches put on ‘arena-worthy’ show in Dundee nightclub for postposed intimate gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: Chvrches put on ‘arena-worthy’ show in Dundee nightclub for postposed intimate gig

Fake blood, fan interaction and full-scale production made this gig a four-star venture for reviewer David Pollock.

Chvrches put on an intimate concert at Dundee's Fat Sam's. Image: Tim Gray/TartanZone.
By David Pollock

Amid a summer of concerts which includes Glastonbury and a European stadium support tour with Coldplay, Scottish electropop stars Chvrches were finally able to play a long weekend of homecoming shows, including a long-postponed gig at Fat Sam’s in Dundee.

“Even though it only says an hour on the ticket, you’ve waited so long, so we’re doing the full Screen Violence show,” said singer Lauren Mayberry.

She was referring to the tour for their fourth album of the same name, which they’ve been on since 2021 and which saw its final date in Dundee on Monday.

The Glasgow trio were originally meant to play this show, organised by Assai Records, back in March 2022, but illness meant they had to cancel.

Chvrches took Fat Sam’s Dundee by storm on June 12 2023. Image: Tim Gray/TartanZone.

Following on from two nights at the Barrowlands in Glasgow, this unique set saw them play with a level of intimacy fans just can’t get at their regular concerts. Mayberry could hold a conversation with the front row, where all the die-hard fans were.

Calling them “Chvrches Deadheads,” in reference to the most dedicated fans of The Grateful Dead, she asked how many times they had seen her band.

Some said more than 40 or 50 times. One person has been to 72 shows. “That’s almost as many as me!” said Mayberry.

‘Impressive’ lightshow and fake blood

It was an arena-worthy production in a local nightclub, which somehow suited their retro-futurist pop perfectly.

Against an impressive lightshow, Mayberry kept moving, running and spinning across the stage, while bandmates Iain Cook, Martin Doherty and live drummer Jonny Scott kept still.

She managed more than one costume change, the final one including a slasher film-themed release of fake blood.

Chvrches put on an arena-worthy show in a small club. Image: Tim Gray/TartanZone.

The 17-song setlist included their collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith How Not to Drown, the sleek techno of Science/Visions and the Stranger Things themes-in-waiting Good Girls and Final Girl.

“This feels like a real moment for us, thank you,” said a relieved Cook at the end, reaching the finish line in a two-year race.

A sublime encore of the energising Asking for a Friend, old favourite The Mother We Share and Clearest Blue’s perfect pop sent them on to the next adventure.

