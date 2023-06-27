Lewis Capaldi’s Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing

Lewis Capaldi’s gigs in Perth and Dunfermline have been cancelled after the star announced he is taking an extended break from performing.

The Scottish singer had been due to play at Perth Concert Hall on August 16 before heading to Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on August 17.

But after struggling through a set at Glastonbury on Saturday – when his Tourette’s impacted his singing – Capaldi has confirmed he will not be playing shows “for the foreseeable future”.

In a statement, he said: “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out.

Special moment at #Glastonbury as the crowd help Lewis Capaldi ❤️pic.twitter.com/tW8UxM6FW5 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 24, 2023

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

The shows in Perth and Dunfermline sold out within an hour of being announced in May.

Capaldi added: “I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

It has not been confirmed if the shows will be rearranged.

The Courier has contacted the venues for clarification.

Capaldi has been no stranger to Tayside and Fife this year, after performing intimate shows at Fat Sam’s in Dundee in May before headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the city the following weekend.

And just days before his Glastonbury appearance, he played a round of golf at the Old Course in St Andrews.