Lewis Capaldi’s Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lewis Capaldi’s Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing

The singer had been set to play in both cities in August.

By Ben MacDonald
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi during his headline performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lewis Capaldi’s gigs in Perth and Dunfermline have been cancelled after the star announced he is taking an extended break from performing.

The Scottish singer had been due to play at Perth Concert Hall on August 16 before heading to Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on August 17.

But after struggling through a set at Glastonbury on Saturday – when his Tourette’s impacted his singing – Capaldi has confirmed he will not be playing shows “for the foreseeable future”.

In a statement, he said: “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

The shows in Perth and Dunfermline sold out within an hour of being announced in May.

Lewis Capaldi ‘sorry’ as Perth and Dunfermline shows off

Capaldi added: “I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Lewis Capaldi posing for photos with fans in St Andrews
Lewis Capaldi posing for photos with fans in St Andrews last week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It has not been confirmed if the shows will be rearranged.

The Courier has contacted the venues for clarification.

Capaldi has been no stranger to Tayside and Fife this year, after performing intimate shows at Fat Sam’s in Dundee in May before headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the city the following weekend.

And just days before his Glastonbury appearance, he played a round of golf at the Old Course in St Andrews.

More from The Courier

Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch mass brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe
Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the…
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star…
Fife SNP MP at centre of 'plot' to oust him will quit at next…
Robin Bell plays the organ at Caird Hall which is celebrating its centenary year this year.
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
The car on its roof on the A921 between Aberdour and Burntisland.
Car flips in crash on Fife road
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at…