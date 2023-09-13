Still Game star joins Kyle Falconer at £2k Spanish songwriting camp

Still Game star Ford Kiernan has been spotted at a £2,000 Spanish songwriting camp run by Dundee singer Kyle Falconer.

Kiernan, who starred as Jack Jarvis in the classic comedy, joined The View star at La Sierra Casa near Alicante.

In the posts on social media, the actor is seen listening to performances and joking with the group at the camp.

Dundee singer Billy Mitchell and Montrose-based Ben Walker are also in the clips.

It is unclear why Kiernan, 61, is at the camp.

But he has shared a couple of videos from La Sierra Casa on his TikTok account, including a clip of Falconer leading the group in a rendition of Oasis’s Married with Children.

In another video, he takes time away from the group to help promote tickets for Fife singer Cammy Barnes’ upcoming Aberdeen gig.

Falconer also shared a video of the campmates singing together on his Instagram page.

It comes after Kiernan’s Still Game co-star, Greg Hemphill, visited Broughty Ferry last month as part of filming for a new TV series.

What is Kyle Falconer’s songwriting camp La Sierra Casa?

Falconer set up the Spanish songwriting camp at La Sierra Casa alongside Michael Ward, an Edinburgh-based venue director.

The pair wanted to “share years of industry knowhow with those of the same proclivity in a secluded, inspiring and mostly warm, part of the world”.

Each camp lasts five days, with industry experts sharing tips on writing, recording and promoting.

The aim is for the participants to leave with three or four songs in their arsenal.

Taking part in the camp costs £1,400 per person for a shared 5-metre yurt or a shared bedroom in the villa.

For a private bedroom in the villa, it costs £2,000.

Included in the price is accommodation, meals and snacks and the use of a games room.

All activities and instruments, including recording equipment, are also included.

Jon McClure from Reverend and the Makers and former Sergeant frontman Nick Mercer have joined the camp as guests in the past.

Mercer and Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite are set to appear in future camps.

‘Everyone becomes friends for life at songwriting camp’

Falconer previously told The Courier why he decided to set up the camp.

He said: “I think you need to provide that opportunity. A lot of people come over who write poems or songs and they’ll meet someone and make a connection.

“Everyone becomes friends for life after it, it’s a great place.

“I love Spain, I’ve always had a connection with it. My sister has had a place there for a number of years.

“The camps are non-stop but there’s a nice atmosphere there.”