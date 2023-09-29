Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder to share stories from ‘mad life’ in Dundee and Forfar during book tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder to share stories from ‘mad life’ in Dundee and Forfar during book tour

The Step On singer, 61, has also appeared on TV shows like I'm a Celebrity.

By James Simpson
Shaun Ryder performing previously at the Caird Hall.
Shaun Ryder performing previously at the Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder is heading to Tayside to share stories from his “mad life”.

The English singer, songwriter and poet, who has also appeared on TV shows like I’m a Celebrity, is hitting the road in support of his new book, Happy Mondays – and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

The Step On singer, 61, will tell stories from his life in music and showbiz.

Ryder – also a frontman for Black Grape – will appear in Forfar and Dundee as part of the tour.

‘Nothing off the table’ at Shaun Ryder Dundee and Forfar shows

He said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

Ryder visits the Red Hall in Forfar on October 23 2024.

He then heads for the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on April 13 2025.

Tickets went on sale on Friday for the shows.

