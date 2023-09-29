Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder to share stories from ‘mad life’ in Dundee and Forfar during book tour

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder is heading to Tayside to share stories from his “mad life”.

The English singer, songwriter and poet, who has also appeared on TV shows like I’m a Celebrity, is hitting the road in support of his new book, Happy Mondays – and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

The Step On singer, 61, will tell stories from his life in music and showbiz.

Ryder – also a frontman for Black Grape – will appear in Forfar and Dundee as part of the tour.

‘Nothing off the table’ at Shaun Ryder Dundee and Forfar shows

He said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

Ryder visits the Red Hall in Forfar on October 23 2024.

He then heads for the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on April 13 2025.

Tickets went on sale on Friday for the shows.