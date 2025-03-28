Dunfermline punk legend Faye Fife has big plans for new music as she gears up for Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Dunfermline punk legend Faye Fife has big plans for new music as she gears up for Dundee gig

The Fifer is back on stage with the Rezillos, and Faye says she's got a 'soft spot' for Dundee audiences.

Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
By Andrew Welsh

Bringing it back home is important to Fay Fife.

The legendary Rezillos frontwoman has been busy lately working on the second album for her other band – with the Kingdom right in the thick of it.

“We’re just under halfway through recording a new album for The Countess Of Fife,” she tells me.

“We’re recording at least some of that in Fife. I don’t know why, it still draws me back.”

The insurgent country outfit released a new EP today but The Rezillos are far from being forgotten – and play Beat Generator in Dundee tonight.

Originally formed in Edinburgh way back in 1976, the Top Of The Pops and Destination Venus hit-makers are nearing the conclusion of their Mission Accomplished…But The Beat Goes On 45th anniversary tour, which celebrates their 1979 live album of the same name.

Phil Thompson, Fay Fife and Eugene Reynolds take the stage. Image: Steve Gunn.

“We started touring in January,” says Fay, who was born in Dunfermline in 1954.

“We were in Spain first, and then a bit of Ireland, before we started over here.

“Anniversaries are important to our audience, but my initial reaction was I didn’t want to tour Mission Accomplished because I wasn’t that keen on the songs.

“However, we started rehearsing some that we haven’t done for a long, long time, and the current line-up really brought things to life and I started enjoying it. It’s gone down well and a lot of people have been coming along.

“I think The Rezillos are such a good live band that it’s still alive for people – including me, fortunately,” she quips.

Who else was in the Rezillos?

Formed almost half a century ago, it’s still Fay – real name Sheilagh Hynd – and co-vocalist Alan Forbes, aka Eugene Reynolds, at the band’s core, although the cast around them has seen changes.

After Rezillos split in late 1978 – months before Mission Accomplished came out – the pair forged on until 1985 as the similarly monikered Revillos, with Fay later turning her hand to acting before retraining as a psychologist.

Fay Fife, lead singer of The Rezillos, signs autographs at Bruces record shop, Reform Street, Dundee, 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Most of the original members, including Human League guitarist Jo Callis, eventually reunited in 2001, but Rezillos’ comeback album Zero didn’t appear until 2015.

While the art-popsters are still popular live, new work has remained thin on the ground – but that could be about to change.

“I would rather we were doing a lot more recording because I am interested in making new music,” Fay declares.

Eugene Reynolds hypes up the crowd. Image: Steve Gunn.

“However, The Rezillos actually have a lot of new songs now and are in the process of recording a new album. The band goes very, very slow over these things, but it will come out.

“The process started about two years ago and there’s more than enough material for an album. There’s a few more songs coming so the final choice of what goes on it we’ve yet to settle on.

“As far as I’m concerned, The Rezillos have to do at least one more album. Maybe there’s more, but there must be at least one.”

‘Soft spot’ for rock ‘n’ roll Dundee

Known for her outrageous earrings, Fay tells me she’s been enjoying performing Revillos classics Where’s The Boy For Me and Motorbike Beat during a miscellaneous section at gigs halfway through the live album’s track list.

“Apart from that I was quite surprised how much I’m enjoying doing Thunderbirds Are Go from Mission Accomplished,” she adds.

“I’d kind of thought I didn’t enjoy that at the time, but now we’re doing it really well, it’s given a new life to it.”

The Rezillos play Dundee on March 28, and frontwoman Fay Fife has been on form. Image: Steve Gunn.

Rezillos’ current line-up also features guitarist Phil Thompson, Fife-born bassist Chris Agnew and drummer Willy Molleson, and Fay’s confident they can emulate the band’s memorable last visit to Dundee in late 2019 tonight.

“I remember doing a gig at the same venue near Christmas and I think I must have been wearing something daft that had a slightly Christmassy flavour to it,” she recalls.

“I probably had a plastic spoon on my ear and in my hair, something like that, and it just ended up being a really fun thing.

“I’ve got a very soft spot for Dundee – you get what you see on the biscuit tin, as it were. And I think the audiences are like that as well – they like rock’n’roll.”

The Rezillos play Beat Generator on Friday March 28 2025. 

More from Music

Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
Letham Nights: New chapter for Fifers who transformed humble village hall into live music…
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
EXCLUSIVE: LiveHouse boss Gus reveals how he plans to make new venue 'the Barrowlands…
8
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
Stirling band aiming for number one album chart spot with backing from Europa Music
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
Dundee punk David Delinquent is back after hitting the bottle, blowing a fuse and…
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
Best pictures as Kyle Falconer performs at Church in Dundee
2
KT Tunstall 'busks' at West Sands in St Andrews.
KT Tunstall on 'giving less of a s***' as she turns 50 and returns…
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
Gleadhraich: How 4 Carnoustie boys became a trad sensation that's still thriving after 15…
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
My Stirling: CHVRCHES star Lauren Mayberry reveals special spots around her hometown
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
My Dunfermline: Fife superstar Barbara Dickson on her beloved 'Glen' and memories of Maloco's
Fay Fife on stage with Eugene Reynolds. Image: Steve Gunn.
Danny Wilson: What are Ged Grimes, Gary Clark and Kit Clark up to now…

Conversation