80’s icon and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to star at Dundee LiveHouse

Spandau Ballet star and 80s icon Martin Kemp is set to turn the clock back when he headlines a Back to the 80s night at Dundee’s new LiveHouse venue.

LiveHouse has announced that the singer and actor will some showcase the biggest hits of the decade on June 14.

Hits by 80s favourites such as Duran Duran, George Michael and Madonna will all be featured.

An ‘unforgettable night’ of the biggest anthems of the 80s

The city’s newest entertainment venue said: “80s icon, actor, and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp is taking us Back to the 80s.

“Get ready for an unforgettable night packed with the biggest anthems of the decade, performed in Dundee’s most exciting venue, LiveHouse.

“From Duran Duran to Chaka Khan, George Michael to Madonna, Spandau Ballet to Culture Club, this DJ extravaganza promises a spectacular journey through the decade’s most iconic pop moments.

“With dazzling production, epic singalongs, and endless throwbacks, you’ll be dancing the night away in pure euphoria.”

Gig goers are told to expect:

Legendary 80s Anthems: Relive the hits that defined the decade.

Unmatched Atmosphere: Stunning venues, huge production, and King Kemp at the helm.

Unforgettable Fun: Throw on your 80s best, sing your heart out, and party like it’s 1985!

LiveHouse opened its doors for the first time on May 2 with actor turned funk and soul DJ Craig Charles the special guest as the Nethergate venue opened after months of renovation work.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

LiveHouse will eventually boast a capacity of 4,500 concert-goers, which will make it Scotland’s third-largest entertainment venue.

Idlewild were the first band announced last week to play the venue later this year.

Tickets for the five hour 80s throwback performance go on sale on Friday at 10am.