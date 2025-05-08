80’s icon and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to star at Dundee LiveHouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
80’s icon and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to star at Dundee LiveHouse

He will lead a Back to the 80's night at the new venue next month

By Lindsey Hamilton
Martin Kemp will be a LiveHouse in June. Image: LiveHouse
Martin Kemp will be a LiveHouse in June. Image: LiveHouse

Spandau Ballet star and 80s icon Martin Kemp is set to turn the clock back when he headlines a Back to the 80s night at Dundee’s new LiveHouse venue.

LiveHouse has announced that the singer and actor will  some showcase the biggest hits of the decade on June 14.

Hits by 80s favourites such as Duran Duran, George Michael and Madonna will all be featured.

An ‘unforgettable night’ of the biggest anthems of the 80s

The city’s newest entertainment venue said: “80s icon, actor, and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp is taking us Back to the 80s.

“Get ready for an unforgettable night packed with the biggest anthems of the decade, performed in Dundee’s most exciting venue, LiveHouse.

LiveHouse, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“From Duran Duran to Chaka Khan, George Michael to Madonna, Spandau Ballet to Culture Club, this DJ extravaganza promises a spectacular journey through the decade’s most iconic pop moments.

“With dazzling production, epic singalongs, and endless throwbacks, you’ll be dancing the night away in pure euphoria.”

Gig goers are told to expect:

  •  Legendary 80s Anthems: Relive the hits that defined the decade.
  •  Unmatched Atmosphere: Stunning venues, huge production, and King Kemp at the helm.
  •  Unforgettable Fun: Throw on your 80s best, sing your heart out, and party like it’s 1985!

LiveHouse opened its doors for the first time on May 2 with actor turned funk and soul DJ Craig Charles  the special guest as the Nethergate venue opened after months of renovation work.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate has been redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex.

Inside LiveHouse Dundee Image: Angus Robb/22A Events

LiveHouse will eventually boast a capacity of 4,500 concert-goers, which will make it Scotland’s third-largest entertainment venue.

Idlewild were the first band announced last week to play the venue later this year.

Tickets for the five hour 80s throwback performance  go on sale on Friday at 10am.

 

Conversation