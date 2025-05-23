Perth musician Blair Davie on ‘fans coming up to me crying’ and missing Scotland

Perth-born singer Blair Davie is at home in the Fair City, chilling with family before their first headline tour in the UK and Europe.

At just 25, Blair Davie – who uses the pronouns they/them – has done what many musicians wait a lifetime to achieve.

They not only gained an Ivor Novelli Rising Star Award last year, but also secured a first record deal and US radio air play for their single Butterflies.

Blair Davie grew up on a musical diet of anything from Eric Clapton to Dr Hook and Louis Armstrong. Life in the Davie household revolved around music, with mum Catriona from a piping family and dad Andy a keen guitarist.

“My brother Struan played sax and keyboard and we were always making up songs and singing at each other – it was a bit of a madhouse!”

Blair started guitar lessons with the late Jack Kelly and quickly became hooked. They remember “playing Green Day covers with my friend Kyle Fummey when we were six years old”.

Having taken to guitar like a duck to water, Blair casually mentions that: “I taught myself piano. Now I write my music on the piano but I still love to play the guitar live.”

Blair feels lucky to have found passion for music

The young musician (who turns 25 this month) feels lucky to have found their path in life so easily: “I’ve never been confused about what I was going to do with my life. I have an inherent need to pick up the guitar and a need to write the song.

“I would be doing this if nobody was listening and I’m just grateful that there is a wee bit of an audience now.”

Happy to be back in Perth

Having moved to London two years ago, Blair says that they now appreciate their Scottish upbringing more than ever.

“I nipped into the Twa Tams to see some friends last night and there was a folk session on and they let me borrow a guitar and sing a few songs.

“That’s the kind of stuff I miss about Scotland – how friendly and welcoming everyone is. I can just turn up to the pub and be welcomed into the group.”

Playing live takes Blair Davie’s songs to another level

The singer-songwriter is excited to be heading off on a European tour taking in France, The Netherlands and Germany shortly.

Then they’ll be back in Scotland. “I’m doing my first ever Scottish headline tour.”

“Doing some intimate venues across Stirling, Aviemore, Kyle of Lochalsh, Aberdeen and then finishing at Perth.

“I love playing live – it is such a big part of me as a songwriter and an artist.

“I feel like it takes a song to another level.

“I’ve always said that playing live is the real moment where I feel like I am on to something special.”

Blair’s songs come from a personal place and they obviously connect with fans.

“I try and always be vulnerable and honest to my songwriting,” they explain. “I just started on the stage and singing about, you know, my truths.

“It allows people to connect with me, but then to take it in their own ways as well and when you play live you can see it in real time.

“Some of my most special moments in my career have been people coming up to me after the show crying and being able to open up about things that they maybe haven’t been able to speak about with other people.”

More Scottish than ever

Life in London is treating Blair well – and they have also had the opportunity to write and record in Nashville and LA thanks to a recording contract with American label Giant Music.

“I was never not proud to be Scottish. But when I moved to London, it became a huge part of my personality.”

“I was telling everybody and seeking out other Scottish people.”

“I’ve only played a handful of shows in Scotland and I don’t think ever a headline so I’m just really excited to be playing in Scotland again.”

High profile writing partnerships

Over the past few years Blair has not only been writing and releasing their own music but has formed song-writing partnerships and friendships with high-profile names.

Mark Prendergast of Kodaline and 2002 Fame Academy winner David Sneddon have become writing collaborators and firm friends.

“It’s always been the dream to get where I am now – if you had told 13 year old me that would be my job now, I would have bitten your hand off for it!”

Social media presence

As we talk on the phone, the soft-spoken singer is chatty and relaxed but they admit they’re “an introvert at heart”.

It has taken a while for them to get to grips with how to deal with promoting their music via social media but now, with help from videographer brother Struan, 20, Blair feels more comfortable with their online profile.

“I struggled with it because it felt like you have to be a bit of a TV presenter and I’m really not that kind of person. Now, I am happy to post videos of me in the studio and always make the music the focus.

“I’m happy to be on social media if it’s on my own terms.”

What’s next for Blair Davie?

Meanwhile, they have single releases planned almost every six weeks. Butterflies is out now and their next single is due to drop at the end of June, “is a love song that’s very personal to me and my partner”.

Blair’s UK tour will include shows in Stirling on June 5 and at home in Perth on June 7.