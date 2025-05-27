Who are the 6 best unsigned artists coming out of Dundee in 2025?

If you’re looking for the most exciting upcoming Dundee music-makers that you haven’t heard of, look no further.

Here’s our round up of six of the best in unsigned artists who are on the verge of great things in 2025, with all of them already standouts at the city’s acclaimed grassroots venues like Beat Generator, Church and Roots.

1. Katie Nicoll

Who: Katie Nicoll

From: Dundee, via Kirriemuir

Sounds like: Nina Nesbitt

Song to start with: Jodi Said

Next gig: Heartland Festival, Pitlochry, June 28 2025

Acoustic songsmith Katie Nicoll rose to prominence with a series of outdoor performances that lifted spirits during the early stages of lockdown in 2020 before going on to appear at Bonfest in her home town of Kirriemuir in 2023.

Katie subsequently made her own little bit of history by becoming the first-ever host of the internationally renowned AC/DC-themed extravaganza last year.

Sadly the 21-year-old was forced to pull out of Bonfest 2025, but is on the way to the Discovery Stage at Perthshire’s Heartland festival in late June.

2. Copper Lungs

Who: Copper Lungs

From: Dundee

Sound like: Twin Atlantic

Song to start with: Louder

Next gig: Church, Dundee, May 30

Formed in 2012, alt rockers Copper Lungs turned a major corner last year by unveiling a bigger, fresher sound to go with a new-look line-up.

Their latest album Broken Beautiful was released last week. Entirely self-funded, it features 11 tracks boasting big hooks coupled with the four-piece’s trademark grit and storytelling honesty.

Copper Lungs frontman Darren Lindsay has penned a collection of deeply personal songs shaped by his journey supporting his partner through the loss of her father.

The band are due to play the main stage at Heartland in June, and their eclectic mix of pop-infused anthems and rock ballads boasting blazing guitars and synth-laden textures instantly recalls the likes of Biffy Clyro.

Introspection has its place in the pantheon of modern-day, arena-friendly progressive rock.

3. Eugene

Who: Eugene

From: Kirkton

Sounds like: Hector Bizerk

Song to start with: B.All.In

Next gig: Unknown

Eugene is the stage name of Dundee rhymester Shaun Scott, one of the leading figures in the drill rap explosion that’s erupted across the schemes in Scotland’s cities in recent years.

While the controversial genre has attracted plenty of negative publicity, the former gang member made headlines for all the right reasons last year when he and two friends set up a not-for-profit company designed to help aspiring musicians in their home city last year.

His infectious beats and candid worldview saw Shaun land the best newcomer award at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards last year, an accolade he’s credited with helping fuel his ongoing drive to keep moving forward in music and putting Dundee on the map by doing so.

4. Vienna

Who: Vienna

From: Dundee

Sound like: Fleetwood Mac

Song to start with: Dreaming Of You

Next gig: Heartland Festival, Pitlochry, June 28

Influenced by American indie-folksters such as boygenius and Noan Khan, as well as some of the greats of soft rock down the decades, Vienna came to prominence on the Dundee scene and beyond last year following the release of their debut single Surviving In The Dark and its follow-up Dreaming Of You.

Fronted by Steph Brand, the recently expanded four-piece stand out from the crowd thanks to the harmonious vocal interplay involving her and Darren Lindsey, with Jamie Mayes’ creativity on keyboards also making a big contribution to their vibe.

They’re among the clutch of Dundee names playing Heartland’s Discovery Stage next month.

5. David Delinquent

Who: David Delinquent and The IOUs

From: Downfield

Sounds like: The Enemy

Song to start with: You’re So Boring

Next gig: The Monarch, Dunfermline, Saturday May 31 2025

Pop-punk favourite David Delinquent recently released Scared To Spend, his first solo EP in five years. But don’t be fooled – he’s certainly not been resting on his laurels.

The socially aware noisenik and his Heartland-bound band The IOUs have proved themselves to be one of the most hard-working around since forming in 2021.

The five-piece are currently piecing together their debut album, which is due for release some time next year, while Mr Hennessey himself – to use the frontman’s Sunday name – is also planning a full-length solo offering showcasing his more edgy material.

He’s just dropped a blistering new track on Bandcamp called Trouble, with another punk-tastic EP on the way soon.

6. Ruvellas

Who: Ruvellas

From: Menzieshill

Sound like: The Snuts

Song to start with: Take Me Higher

Next gig: Mains Castle, August 1, for the Freya’s Wish charity

First put together in an early form while still at school way back in 2016, Ruvellas have built up a sizeable live following in recent years.

Likewise, the Oasis and Arctic Monkeys-influenced outfit have put together a formidable back catalogue of songs that has ensured plenty of interest from far beyond the confines of their home city.

The five-piece have been relatively quiet in recent months but are now all set to unveil a new EP recorded with Dundee producer Guy Galactic, aka Kieran Smith, who also works with Fife songstress Nati.

Look out for the lead track Skip To The Next Part, which is due out in early July.