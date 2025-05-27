Who are the 6 best unsigned artists coming out of Dundee in 2025?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Who are the 6 best unsigned artists coming out of Dundee in 2025?

From alt and punk to rap and rock, find your new favourite artist of 2025 here.

Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

If you’re looking for the most exciting upcoming Dundee music-makers that you haven’t heard of, look no further.

Here’s our round up of six of the best in unsigned artists who are on the verge of great things in 2025, with all of them already standouts at the city’s acclaimed grassroots venues like Beat Generator, Church and Roots.

1. Katie Nicoll

Katie Nicoll has been writing and playing her own music for several years on the Dundee scene. Image: Supplied.

Who: Katie Nicoll

From: Dundee, via Kirriemuir

Sounds like: Nina Nesbitt

Song to start with: Jodi Said

Next gig: Heartland Festival, Pitlochry, June 28 2025

Acoustic songsmith Katie Nicoll rose to prominence with a series of outdoor performances that lifted spirits during the early stages of lockdown in 2020 before going on to appear at Bonfest in her home town of Kirriemuir in 2023.

Katie subsequently made her own little bit of history by becoming the first-ever host of the internationally renowned AC/DC-themed extravaganza last year.

Sadly the 21-year-old was forced to pull out of Bonfest 2025, but is on the way to the Discovery Stage at Perthshire’s Heartland festival in late June.

2. Copper Lungs

Dundee band Copper Lungs have a new line-up. Image: Supplied.

Who: Copper Lungs

From: Dundee

Sound like: Twin Atlantic

Song to start with: Louder

Next gig: Church, Dundee, May 30

Formed in 2012, alt rockers Copper Lungs turned a major corner last year by unveiling a bigger, fresher sound to go with a new-look line-up.

Their latest album Broken Beautiful was released last week. Entirely self-funded, it features 11 tracks boasting big hooks coupled with the four-piece’s trademark grit and storytelling honesty.

Copper Lungs frontman Darren Lindsay has penned a collection of deeply personal songs shaped by his journey supporting his partner through the loss of her father.

The band are due to play the main stage at Heartland in June, and their eclectic mix of pop-infused anthems and rock ballads boasting blazing guitars and synth-laden textures instantly recalls the likes of Biffy Clyro.

Introspection has its place in the pantheon of modern-day, arena-friendly progressive rock.

3. Eugene

Dundonian rapper Eugene with author Graham Armstrong. Dundee. Image: BBC iPlayer.

Who: Eugene

From: Kirkton

Sounds like: Hector Bizerk

Song to start with: B.All.In

Next gig: Unknown

Eugene is the stage name of Dundee rhymester Shaun Scott, one of the leading figures in the drill rap explosion that’s erupted across the schemes in Scotland’s cities in recent years.

While the controversial genre has attracted plenty of negative publicity, the former gang member made headlines for all the right reasons last year when he and two friends set up a not-for-profit company designed to help aspiring musicians in their home city last year.

His infectious beats and candid worldview saw Shaun land the best newcomer award at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards last year, an accolade he’s credited with helping fuel his ongoing drive to keep moving forward in music and putting Dundee on the map by doing so.

4. Vienna

Vienna are inspired by the likes of Noah Khan and boygenius. Image: Supplied.

Who: Vienna

From: Dundee

Sound like: Fleetwood Mac

Song to start with: Dreaming Of You

Next gig: Heartland Festival, Pitlochry, June 28

Influenced by American indie-folksters such as boygenius and Noan Khan, as well as some of the greats of soft rock down the decades, Vienna came to prominence on the Dundee scene and beyond last year following the release of their debut single Surviving In The Dark and its follow-up Dreaming Of You.

Fronted by Steph Brand, the recently expanded four-piece stand out from the crowd thanks to the harmonious vocal interplay involving her and Darren Lindsey, with Jamie Mayes’ creativity on keyboards also making a big contribution to their vibe.

They’re among the clutch of Dundee names playing Heartland’s Discovery Stage next month.

5. David Delinquent

David Delinquent on stage. Image: Supplied.

Who: David Delinquent and The IOUs

From: Downfield

Sounds like: The Enemy

Song to start with: You’re So Boring

Next gig: The Monarch, Dunfermline, Saturday May 31 2025

Pop-punk favourite David Delinquent recently released Scared To Spend, his first solo EP in five years. But don’t be fooled – he’s certainly not been resting on his laurels.

The socially aware noisenik and his Heartland-bound band The IOUs have proved themselves to be one of the most hard-working around since forming in 2021.

The five-piece are currently piecing together their debut album, which is due for release some time next year, while Mr Hennessey himself – to use the frontman’s Sunday name – is also planning a full-length solo offering showcasing his more edgy material.

He’s just dropped a blistering new track on Bandcamp called Trouble, with another punk-tastic EP on the way soon.

6. Ruvellas

Ruvellas are gearing up to release a new EP. Image: Supplied.

Who: Ruvellas

From: Menzieshill

Sound like: The Snuts

Song to start with: Take Me Higher

Next gig: Mains Castle, August 1, for the Freya’s Wish charity

First put together in an early form while still at school way back in 2016, Ruvellas have built up a sizeable live following in recent years.

Likewise, the Oasis and Arctic Monkeys-influenced outfit have put together a formidable back catalogue of songs that has ensured plenty of interest from far beyond the confines of their home city.

The five-piece have been relatively quiet in recent months but are now all set to unveil a new EP recorded with Dundee producer Guy Galactic, aka Kieran Smith, who also works with Fife songstress Nati.

Look out for the lead track Skip To The Next Part, which is due out in early July.

More from Music

Image shows: Singer-songwriter Blair Davie. Blair is sitting on a sofa playing guitar there is a microphone in the foreground.
Perth musician Blair Davie on 'fans coming up to me crying' and missing Scotland
Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Montrose set for mighty music festival weekend
Image shows: Status Quo guitarist Francis Rossi sitting on a red sofa talking to an audience.
Status Quo legend Francis Rossi comes to Perth Concert Hall
Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
GALLERY: Fife Metalfest rocks Kirkcaldy
Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
80's icon and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to star at Dundee LiveHouse
Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Dunfermline rock legends forced to postpone US tour due to 'sudden illness' of band…
Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Folk legend Peggy Seeger is ending her 70-year music career on her own terms…
Ruvellas are one of the most popular unsigned outfits in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
My Carnoustie: Roddy Woomble reveals why he left - and why he keeps coming…
King Creosote, aka Kenny Anderson.
King Creosote on keeping 'dark forces' at bay ahead of Stirling and Perth gigs
Image shows: rock music fans at Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
Which 'heavy metal heroes' are heading to Kirriemuir for this year's Bonfest?

Conversation