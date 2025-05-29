Patience of Angels songwriter Boo reveals unlikely source of inspiration ahead of WestFest set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Patience of Angels songwriter Boo reveals unlikely source of inspiration ahead of WestFest set

Boo Hewerdine promises to play Patience of Angels, which he penned, on his flying visit to Dundee.

Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

Acclaimed songsmith Boo Hewerdine is excited about returning to Dundee this weekend – but admits he won’t be able to stick around for long.

The former Bible frontman, who’s been one of Brit Award-winning Scots songstress Eddi Reader’s key collaborators for over three decades, is playing the city’s Westfest on Sunday afternoon.

“But I’m going to have to get home as soon as I’m done,” he explains.

“My missus has gone away and I’ve got to go home and look after the dog, so I’m going to miss out on the Funkin’ Idiots. I bet they’re brilliant but I can’t see them on kiddies’ TV, can you?” he laughs.

Already a familiar face on the Scottish music scene, Cambridge-raised Boo moved from East Anglia to Glasgow around six years ago.

Boo Hewerdine, pictured with Scottish singer Yvonne Lyon, will be at this year’s WestFest in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

It’s a move that’s paid dividends with the already prolific performer and producer apparently busier than ever.

So busy, in fact, that it seems his trip to Dundee on Sunday could be something of a nail-biter.

“It’s going to be quite a dash about because I’ll be coming up from Yorkshire, so it’s going to be like a Mission Impossible thing – I hope all the trains work,” he chuckles.

‘No setlist’ for WestFest solo gig, says Boo

Boo will be armed with just an acoustic guitar for his strictly solo set at Sunday’s Magdalen Green event, where other performers on the bill include Celtic outfit Gleadhraich, folk veterans Watt Nicoll and Andi Lothian, and Dundee’s Schools Rock Band. 

Looking ahead to his Westfest appearance, he says he’s planning to take a relaxed approach to the occasion.

Boo Hewerdine will be armed with his acoustic guitar only for his WestFest 2025 set. Image: Supplied.

“Every gig is completely different and one of the nice things about playing solo is you get there and you adapt, and I love it,” he tells me.

“I don’t have a setlist or anything, I just go up there and see what happens and you can’t do that when you’re in a band.

“I love all the people I play with, of course, but there’s a special thing about doing a gig all by yourself, and I’ll just play what feels right in the moment.”

An unlikely source of writing inspiration

Asked if he has time for any interests outside music, his eyes light up. “Doing the prize crossword on a Saturday, that’s my pleasure,” he reveals.

“It’s really good for lyrics because it takes your mind off at tangents and it’s like going to the gym with your brain.

“My favourite setter is a man called Paul – that’s his pseudonym.

There was a strong turnout at WestFest 2024, with loads to see and do. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Where I used to live down south there was another guy who used to write them, he was called Shed and he was like the god of crosswords.

“Someone pointed him out one time and he was like a really scruffy looking bloke in a pub – never meet your heroes.”

Boo’s ‘Patience of Angels’ promise

Boo’s just finished his second album with Squeeze legend Chris Difford – his third record already this year following earlier efforts with Williams and Lyon.

But it’s his work with Reader that he remains best known for, in particular a song the Fairground Attraction star adopted in 1994 that has become such a signature theme that Boo says many people don’t actually realise he wrote it.

Eddi Reader made Patience of Angels famous, but it was written by Boo Hewerdine. Image: Supplied.

“I’ll do Patience Of Angels in Dundee, because if I don’t things could get ugly,” he quips.

“I only play songs I enjoy playing and I don’t think I’ve ever been fed up playing that one.

“A few years ago I was doing a gig in Portsmouth and there was a review in the local paper and they said it was good, but it’s just a shame I did so many covers.”

Following Westfest he’ll be back out playing a handful of gigs with Reader, including a show at Dunfermline’s Alhambra on June 5, before a short tour with his Outliers cohort Jenny Sturgeon in June.

WestFest takes place at Magdalen Green from 12pm-8pm on Sunday June 1. Admission is free.

More from Music

Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
Who are the 6 best unsigned artists coming out of Dundee in 2025?
Image shows: Singer-songwriter Blair Davie. Blair is sitting on a sofa playing guitar there is a microphone in the foreground.
Perth musician Blair Davie on 'fans coming up to me crying' and missing Scotland
Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
Montrose set for mighty music festival weekend
Image shows: Status Quo guitarist Francis Rossi sitting on a red sofa talking to an audience.
Status Quo legend Francis Rossi comes to Perth Concert Hall
Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
GALLERY: Fife Metalfest rocks Kirkcaldy
Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
80's icon and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to star at Dundee LiveHouse
Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
Dunfermline rock legends forced to postpone US tour due to 'sudden illness' of band…
Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
Folk legend Peggy Seeger is ending her 70-year music career on her own terms…
Boo Hewerdine will be making an appearance at WestFest. Image: Supplied.
My Carnoustie: Roddy Woomble reveals why he left - and why he keeps coming…
King Creosote, aka Kenny Anderson.
King Creosote on keeping 'dark forces' at bay ahead of Stirling and Perth gigs

Conversation