Overgate busker swaps street for stage as he lands Dundee Rep role

Dundee busker Spencer Shek is known for his soulful covers of classic ballads outside the city’s Overgate.

Shoppers and city centre residents may be familiar with Spencer’s crowd-pleasing renditions of everything My Way by Frank Sinatra to Perfect by Ed Sheeran.

But this week, the velvet-voiced singer will swap his streetside serenades for a stint on the stage at Dundee Rep in an upcoming Dundee Youth Music Theatre production.

‘Chess’ is a Cold War musical with music written by Abba’s own Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus.

Spencer is set to star as Freddie Trumper, a cocky chess grandmaster from the United States whose takes on his Soviet rival in a battle of wills, values and politics.

Who is Dundee busker Spencer Shek?

For Dundee University law student Spencer, singing on stage is the dream.

But he credits his busking days with giving him the confidence to pursue it.

“I originally started busking in Glasgow when I was 18 and fell in love with it,” says Spencer, 26, who is originally from Kilwinning.

“I was unsure of what busking would be like in Dundee after I moved here for university, but the public here are so lovely and welcoming of me and my music.”

The popularity of his city centre performances has secured Spencer several wedding singer gigs, as well as performances at community events and special birthdays.

“My favourite moments are when I get to sing someone down the aisle,” smiles Spencer.

“I’m just in disbelief that someone would want me to sing them down on such as special occasion. I get emotional.”

Busker, singer… lawyer?

He recently joined the Dundee Youth Music Theatre and has thrown himself into the group.

“I’ve quickly bonded with everyone,” he says. “We have such a talented cast and I’m incredibly privileged to be working with everyone there.”

Spencer’s big plan after university is to make it in the music industry as a singer-songwriter, or perform on the West End or Broadway.

But the shrewd soon-to-be graduate is well aware of “just how hard it is to make it in the music industry”, which is why he’s been working towards his law diploma since moving to Dundee.

“If it wasn’t to work out, at least I still have my degree that I can use for a job that I very much take an interest in,” he says.

“But hopefully the music works out. Fingers crossed – that’s the absolute dream for me.”

Chess is at Dundee Rep Theatre from Wednesday June 11 to Saturday June 14 2025.