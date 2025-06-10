Overgate busker swaps street for stage as he lands Dundee Rep role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overgate busker swaps street for stage as he lands Dundee Rep role

Spencer Shek, 26, is known around Dundee for his soulful covers of Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel songs outside the Overgate.

Spencer Shek often sings outside the Overgate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee busker Spencer Shek is known for his soulful covers of classic ballads outside the city’s Overgate.

Shoppers and city centre residents may be familiar with Spencer’s crowd-pleasing  renditions of everything My Way by Frank Sinatra to Perfect by Ed Sheeran.

But this week, the velvet-voiced singer will swap his streetside serenades for a stint on the stage at Dundee Rep in an upcoming Dundee Youth Music Theatre production.

‘Chess’ is a Cold War musical with music written by Abba’s own Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus.

Spencer Shek singing outside the Overgate Shopping Centre.
Spencer is set to star as Freddie Trumper, a cocky chess grandmaster from the United States whose takes on his Soviet rival in a battle of wills, values and politics.

Who is Dundee busker Spencer Shek?

For Dundee University law student Spencer, singing on stage is the dream.

But he credits his busking days with giving him the confidence to pursue it.

“I originally started busking in Glasgow when I was 18 and fell in love with it,” says Spencer, 26, who is originally from Kilwinning.

“I was unsure of what busking would be like in Dundee after I moved here for university, but the public here are so lovely and welcoming of me and my music.”

Spencer Shek has been hired to sing at weddings thanks to his busking. Image: Supplied.

The popularity of his city centre performances has secured Spencer several wedding singer gigs, as well as performances at community events and special birthdays.

“My favourite moments are when I get to sing someone down the aisle,” smiles Spencer.

“I’m just in disbelief that someone would want me to sing them down on such as special occasion. I get emotional.”

Busker, singer… lawyer?

He recently joined the Dundee Youth Music Theatre and has thrown himself into the group.

“I’ve quickly bonded with everyone,” he says. “We have such a talented cast and I’m incredibly privileged to be working with everyone there.”

Spencer’s big plan after university is to make it in the music industry as a singer-songwriter, or perform on the West End or Broadway.

Spencer Shek, left, in rehearsals for Chess at Dundee Rep. Image: Supplied.

But the shrewd soon-to-be graduate is well aware of “just how hard it is to make it in the music industry”, which is why he’s been working towards his law diploma since moving to Dundee.

“If it wasn’t to work out, at least I still have my degree that I can use for a job that I very much take an interest in,” he says.

“But hopefully the music works out. Fingers crossed – that’s the absolute dream for me.”

Chess is at Dundee Rep Theatre from Wednesday June 11 to Saturday June 14 2025. 

Conversation