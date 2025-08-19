7 times Britpop legends shared memories of Tayside and Fife

Fans have been transported back to the 1990s and the era of Britpop in recent weeks thanks to the Oasis reunion tour.

Many other acts from the era have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, as music lovers ride on a wave of nostalgia.

Tayside and Fife have been popular places for stars of many Britpop bands to visit – and plenty of them have had interesting things to say about this place we call home.

We have taken a look at seven times some of Britpop’s biggest stars have shared memories about the region, including quotes from both Gallagher brothers, one band’s support for Dundee United, and a singer’s unlikely endorsement for the City of Discovery.

1. The pints do work for The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft

The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft was the most recent visitor to these parts as he enjoyed a pint at a Fife pub during his run supporting Oasis at Murrayfield in August 2025.

The Drugs Don’t Work singer visited the Red Lion Inn in Culross.

Ashcroft, 53, shared a picture of himself outside the pub with his 356,000 Instagram followers.

He said: “Great time in Culross, Fife.

“Love it up here, great country, good people, peace.”

2. Ocean Colour Scene singer on Dundee girls with ‘rough hands’

Since their emergence in the ’90s with tracks like The Day We Caught the Train, Ocean Colour Scene have been regular visitors to Tayside and Fife, including a headline slot at Discovery Festival at Slessor Gardens, Dundee, in July 2025.

Speaking to The Courier a few months before that show, frontman Simon Fowler revealed that his dad was once stationed in Dundee during his time with the RAF.

He said: “He used to tell me about the street with two football grounds, either end of one road.

“And he remembered dancing with the girls who worked in the jute factories; said they had rough hands!”

Fowler’s dad later became a policeman in Birmingham.

3. Liam Gallagher’s first festival experience with a Dundee friend

Although his only known visit to the city happened way back in 1994, Oasis legend Liam Gallagher has fond links to Dundee through a friend called Angie.

In an interview with NME in 2022, Liam recalled his “lovely” experience attending a Glasgow festival with his pal from Tayside.

He said: “I remember taking something a bit nice and I remember the Primal Scream song Come Together came on, and I wandered off into this smoke-filled room and I had a lovely time.

“What was it called? Was it called Slam or something?

“I’ll speak to my mate Angie about it, cos she was at it, she was from Dundee.

“I can’t remember what it was called; it was up in Glasgow anyway.

“I had a lovely time, I don’t remember anyone that I saw, I was just in the smoke, just loving life to Come Together by Primal Scream.”

During Oasis’s 2025 tour, Gallagher met fans at Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

4. The Charlatans offer unusual endorsement for Dundee City of Culture bid

1990s heroes The Charlatans, best known for hits like The Only One I Know and One to Another, offered an unlikely endorsement for Dundee’s 2023 City of Culture bid.

While performing at the short-lived festival Carnival 56 at Camperdown Park in 2017 – the same year the bid was submitted – frontman Tim Burgess wore a t-shirt gifted to him with ‘2023’ on the front.

On X – then Twitter – The Courier posed the question: “Was Tim Burgess of The Charlatans backing Dundee 2023 at Carnival 56?”

In response, Burgess, from Manchester, said: “I’d love Dundee to be the City of Culture for 2023!”

His post was shared by the Dundee 2023 team, who thanked the singer for visiting the city and showing his support.

5. Noel’s cold in Dundee – and frosty about the size of Scone Palace

Oasis singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher has played twice to audiences in Tayside as a solo artist.

The first was at Scone Palace for the BBC’s The Biggest Weekend in 2018.

During his visit to Scone, Gallagher, in his trademark sarcastic wit, left a note in the guest book of the A-listed house.

He wrote: “A palace? My gaff’s bigger than this,” followed by his signature and two kisses.

Gallagher offered another cheeky quip to fans in Dundee when he played at Slessor Gardens in 2022.

“It’s been a while,” Gallagher told the crowd during a breezy evening at the city’s Waterfront.

“The last time I was here (in Dundee) was 1994.

“It’s still as f****** cold.”

Oasis played at Lucifer’s Mill in the City of Discovery as part of a series of small gigs to promote their debut single Supersonic.

6. Cast’s Champions League hopes for Dundee United

Cast, who have also been supporting Oasis on their reunion tour, shot to fame in the mid-’90s with songs like Walkaway and Finetime.

The band, fronted by former La’s bass player John Power, have been regulars in Tayside and Fife – including seven years ago, when they performed in Dundee and Leven.

Power revealed how he planned to fly out straight after the shows to watch his beloved Liverpool FC take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool could have faced Dundee United in the 1984 European Cup final, had the Terrors got through their controversial semi-final with AS Roma.

Power told The Courier: “I can’t believe Dundee United got to the European Cup semi-finals.

“Roma kind of stopped history from happening – Dundee United in the semi-finals of the European Cup and could have got to the European Cup final against Liverpool – what sort of story is that, like?”

Power also revealed his love for former United left-back Andy Robertson, by then a regular for the Merseyside club.

He said: “The crowd love him. He tries dead hard. He’s got it.

“What a story for him to make it to the Champions League final.

“I tell you what – I think we’ll need to try and win it for Dundee United!”

However, the Reds succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

7. Supergrass singer’s ‘insane’ night in Dundee

Like Oasis, Supergrass – best-known for Britpop anthems like Alright and Caught by the Fuzz – performed at Dundee venue Lucifer’s Mill in 1994.

Before his solo gig at Fat Sam’s Live last year, the group’s frontman, Gaz Coombes, recalled the raucous evening.

He said: “I remember playing Lucifer’s Mill there, probably in ’94 or ’95, and it was nuts – an insane gig.

“We started playing and then everyone started moshing, then the PA stack fell down and we had to get people to try and hold it in place.

“It was one of those mad sort of punk gigs where everything went a bit mental – it was pretty wild.”