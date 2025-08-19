7 times Britpop legends shared memories of Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 times Britpop legends shared memories of Tayside and Fife

From a "cold" Gallagher brother to one band's "insane" night in Dundee, there have been plenty of memorable visits for stars of the 1990s music scene.

Noel Gallagher performing at Scone Palace in 2018. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Fans have been transported back to the 1990s and the era of Britpop in recent weeks thanks to the Oasis reunion tour.

Many other acts from the era have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, as music lovers ride on a wave of nostalgia.

Tayside and Fife have been popular places for stars of many Britpop bands to visit – and plenty of them have had interesting things to say about this place we call home.

We have taken a look at seven times some of Britpop’s biggest stars have shared memories about the region, including quotes from both Gallagher brothers, one band’s support for Dundee United, and a singer’s unlikely endorsement for the City of Discovery.

1. The pints do work for The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft

Britpop legend Richard Ashcroft at the Red Lion Inn in Culross, Fife.
Richard Ashcroft at the Red Lion Inn in Culross. Image: Richard Ashcroft/Instagram

The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft was the most recent visitor to these parts as he enjoyed a pint at a Fife pub during his run supporting Oasis at Murrayfield in August 2025.

The Drugs Don’t Work singer visited the Red Lion Inn in Culross.

Ashcroft, 53, shared a picture of himself outside the pub with his 356,000 Instagram followers.

He said: “Great time in Culross, Fife.

“Love it up here, great country, good people, peace.”

2. Ocean Colour Scene singer on Dundee girls with ‘rough hands’

Simon Fowler, frontman of Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene, at Slessor Gardens in Dundee in July 2025.
Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler at Slessor Gardens in Dundee in July 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Since their emergence in the ’90s with tracks like The Day We Caught the Train, Ocean Colour Scene have been regular visitors to Tayside and Fife, including a headline slot at Discovery Festival at Slessor Gardens, Dundee, in July 2025.

Speaking to The Courier a few months before that show, frontman Simon Fowler revealed that his dad was once stationed in Dundee during his time with the RAF.

He said: “He used to tell me about the street with two football grounds, either end of one road.

“And he remembered dancing with the girls who worked in the jute factories; said they had rough hands!”

Fowler’s dad later became a policeman in Birmingham.

3. Liam Gallagher’s first festival experience with a Dundee friend

Although his only known visit to the city happened way back in 1994, Oasis legend Liam Gallagher has fond links to Dundee through a friend called Angie.

In an interview with NME in 2022, Liam recalled his “lovely” experience attending a Glasgow festival with his pal from Tayside.

He said: “I remember taking something a bit nice and I remember the Primal Scream song Come Together came on, and I wandered off into this smoke-filled room and I had a lovely time.

“What was it called? Was it called Slam or something?

“I’ll speak to my mate Angie about it, cos she was at it, she was from Dundee.

“I can’t remember what it was called; it was up in Glasgow anyway.

“I had a lovely time, I don’t remember anyone that I saw, I was just in the smoke, just loving life to Come Together by Primal Scream.”

During Oasis’s 2025 tour, Gallagher met fans at Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

4. The Charlatans offer unusual endorsement for Dundee City of Culture bid

Britpop heroes The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess wore a 2023 t-shirt at Carnival 56.
The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess wore a 2023 t-shirt at Carnival 56. Image: DC Thomson

1990s heroes The Charlatans, best known for hits like The Only One I Know and One to Another, offered an unlikely endorsement for Dundee’s 2023 City of Culture bid.

While performing at the short-lived festival Carnival 56 at Camperdown Park in 2017 – the same year the bid was submitted – frontman Tim Burgess wore a t-shirt gifted to him with ‘2023’ on the front.

On X – then Twitter – The Courier posed the question: “Was Tim Burgess of The Charlatans backing Dundee 2023 at Carnival 56?”

In response, Burgess, from Manchester, said: “I’d love Dundee to be the City of Culture for 2023!”

His post was shared by the Dundee 2023 team, who thanked the singer for visiting the city and showing his support.

5. Noel’s cold in Dundee – and frosty about the size of Scone Palace

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Scone Palace.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Scone Palace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Oasis singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher has played twice to audiences in Tayside as a solo artist.

The first was at Scone Palace for the BBC’s The Biggest Weekend in 2018.

During his visit to Scone, Gallagher, in his trademark sarcastic wit, left a note in the guest book of the A-listed house.

He wrote: “A palace? My gaff’s bigger than this,” followed by his signature and two kisses.

Noel Gallagher's cheeky message in the Scone Palace guest book following the Britpop legend's visit to Tayside.
Gallagher offered another cheeky quip to fans in Dundee when he played at Slessor Gardens in 2022.

“It’s been a while,” Gallagher told the crowd during a breezy evening at the city’s Waterfront.

“The last time I was here (in Dundee) was 1994.

“It’s still as f****** cold.”

Oasis played at Lucifer’s Mill in the City of Discovery as part of a series of small gigs to promote their debut single Supersonic.

6. Cast’s Champions League hopes for Dundee United

Cast frontman John Power.
Cast frontman John Power wanted Liverpool to win the Champions League for the Tannadice side. Image: PA Archive/PA Images

Cast, who have also been supporting Oasis on their reunion tour, shot to fame in the mid-’90s with songs like Walkaway and Finetime.

The band, fronted by former La’s bass player John Power, have been regulars in Tayside and Fife – including seven years ago, when they performed in Dundee and Leven.

Power revealed how he planned to fly out straight after the shows to watch his beloved Liverpool FC take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool could have faced Dundee United in the 1984 European Cup final, had the Terrors got through their controversial semi-final with AS Roma.

Power told The Courier: “I can’t believe Dundee United got to the European Cup semi-finals.

“Roma kind of stopped history from happening – Dundee United in the semi-finals of the European Cup and could have got to the European Cup final against Liverpool – what sort of story is that, like?”

Power also revealed his love for former United left-back Andy Robertson, by then a regular for the Merseyside club.

He said: “The crowd love him. He tries dead hard. He’s got it.

“What a story for him to make it to the Champions League final.

“I tell you what – I think we’ll need to try and win it for Dundee United!”

However, the Reds succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

7. Supergrass singer’s ‘insane’ night in Dundee

Supergrass singer Gaz Coombes has shared his memories of Tayside and Fife.
Supergrass singer Gaz Coombes. Image: Tom Bowles/Shutterstock

Like Oasis, Supergrass – best-known for Britpop anthems like Alright and Caught by the Fuzz – performed at Dundee venue Lucifer’s Mill in 1994.

Before his solo gig at Fat Sam’s Live last year, the group’s frontman, Gaz Coombes, recalled the raucous evening.

He said: “I remember playing Lucifer’s Mill there, probably in ’94 or ’95, and it was nuts – an insane gig.

“We started playing and then everyone started moshing, then the PA stack fell down and we had to get people to try and hold it in place.

“It was one of those mad sort of punk gigs where everything went a bit mental – it was pretty wild.”

