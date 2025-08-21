Biffy Clyro to play special Dundee gig

Scots rockers Biffy Clyro are to play a special gig in Dundee.

The band will perform an acoustic show at Fat Sam’s Live on October 21.

The gig will support the release of their new album, Futique, which comes out in September.

Tickets are being sold through Assai Records, with various ticket and album bundles available.

It will cost £22.50 to buy a ticket on its own.

A spokesperson for Assai said: “Buying the album and ticket bundles enables shows like this to happen.

“Supporting the artist, the venue and our indie record store.”

Tickets go on sale at 11am on Friday (August 22).