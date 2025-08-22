Biffy Clyro announce second Dundee gig after first sells out in seconds

Biffy Clyro have announced a second Dundee gig after their first show sold out in seconds.

The Scottish rockers revealed earlier this week they would be playing an acoustic show at Fat Sam’s on October 21, with tickets going on sale on Friday morning.

However, fans reported tickets selling out within seconds – with some kicked off the site as they were trying to buy them.

Now, the band have added an early performance on the same date, with ticket and album bundles going on sale at 11am on Tuesday (August 26).

The shows are being organised by Assai Records.

The gig will support the release of their new album, Futique, which comes out on September 19.

A spokesperson for Assai said: “This sold out so quickly this morning!

“Rejoice – for an early show has been added due to phenomenal demand!

“Set your alarms for 11am on Tuesday when tickets go live!”