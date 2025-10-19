Gallery: Dancing queens take over Fat Sams for Abba day party

Hundreds turned out as the Abba Day Party took place in Fat Sams on Saturday 18 October 2025.

The event saw music, dancing, and a lively celebration of the legendary Swedish pop group Abba, famous for hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

Attendees dressed in glittering outfits inspired by Abba and sang along to the timeless classics, creating a joyful and energetic atmosphere throughout the afternoon.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured all the action.