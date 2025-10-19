Gallery: Dancing queens take over Fat Sams for Abba day party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Dancing queens take over Fat Sams for Abba day party

Enjoy highlights from the Abba day party at fat sams, where Abba fans dressed up and sang classic hits

Sing along time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sing along time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

Hundreds turned out as the Abba Day Party took place in Fat Sams on Saturday 18 October 2025.

The event saw music, dancing, and a lively celebration of the legendary Swedish pop group Abba, famous for hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”

Attendees dressed in glittering outfits inspired by Abba and sang along to the timeless classics, creating a joyful and energetic atmosphere throughout the afternoon.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured all the action.

Party goers having a great time.
Party goers having a great time.
Happy times.
Dancing time.
Friends out for a party.
Enjoying the party.
No space on the dance floor.
Who didn’t want to dance.
Sing along to those hits.
What a great day.
The ABBA show.
Who doesn’t love a good party.
The ABBA show.
The ABBA show.
Party goers having a great time.
Party goers having a great time.
Party goers having a great time.
Party goers having a great time.
Dancing the day away.
Dancing the day away.
Swedish vibe in honour of ABBA.
Recording the memories.
Cheers!
Dancing Queen.
The ABBA show.
Party goers having a great time.
Good times.
Party goers having a great time.
Party goers having a great time.
The ABBA show.
The ABBA set was loved by everyone.
ABBA fans just had to be there.
Happy times.
Party goers having a great time.
Birthday celebrations.
Party goers having a great time.
Party goers having a great time.
Dancing the day away.
The ABBA vibe was enjoyed by everyone.
On the dance floor.
Party goers having a great time.
The dancing didn’t stop.
Happy to be here.
Party goers having a great time.
The dance floor was full.
Cheers!
Dancing days.
Party goers having a great time.
Have to dance.

