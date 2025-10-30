Kirsten Adamson on balancing gigging with school runs and embracing her Big Country legacy

Kirsten Adamson has a bottle of perfume she never sprays.

Why? It was a gift from her late father, Big Country and Skids star Stuart Adamson, who died in 2001.

“He gave me it when I was 11 or 12, and I still have it,” says the Dunfermline-raised musician, preparing to hit the road with her band The Tanagers.

“I never spray it,” she continues. “But over the years, the actual perfume’s just gone down and down, and there’s only a tiny little bit left.

“It’s funny, the things you hold on to and the sentimentality you have for them.”

The perfume inspired Perfume, a track on her new album Dreamviewer.

“That was the first song that was written for the record, and I wrote it with [long-time collaborator] Dave Burn,” she explains. “And it’s pretty special to me.

“There’s obviously stuff that’s happened to me in my childhood that I hold on to. So partly the song is about that.

“But a part of it is also the tangible things that we hold on to, the stuff that reminds us of people.”

Why did Kirsten Adamson ‘struggle’ with using famous dad’s name?

Now established in her own right as a major player on the folk music scene, Kirsten has no qualms about bringing her famous dad’s legacy into her work.

But she admits she once “struggled” with being known as “Stuart Adamson’s daughter,” especially amid criticism of “nepo babies” in entertainment.

“I didn’t want people to think that I was just using the name,” she says candidly. “And I was reluctant to delve into his material.”

But all that changed during the Covid lockdowns, when Kirsten began receiving requests for Big Country covers during her livestream performances.

“I realised just how much admiration and love the fans of my dad still have for those songs,” she says. “And when I covered his songs, I felt I was connecting with his music and with him as a person again.

“Now that I’ve established myself and got my own identity and style as a songwriter, it seems silly not to celebrate that heritage.

“And so many of my dad’s fans have started supporting me as the artist I am.”

How does Kirsten Adamson juggle touring and being a mum?

Indeed, Dreamviewer has been warmly received by fans, with “so many people connecting to it” according to Kirsten.

“The audiences at our live shows have been brilliant,” she says, ahead of shows in Perth and on her “home turf”, Dunfermline.

Now that her son Sid is six years old with “all his own things going on”, how does she balance tour life with parenting?

“It’s quite good, because my guitarist and his wife recently had a child,” she explains. “So the way we’re doing the tour is that we’re only ever away for two nights, so he can be back to see his little one.

“That’s been great for me too. I’m around for all the school runs, all the classes, and then on the weekend I’m out gigging.”

And though she wouldn’t take Sid out on the road with her, Kirsten says he enjoys his taste of the spotlight at her local shows.

“He came to a gig we did at the Edinburgh Festival and he loved it,” she smiles. “He got to help out with all plugging in all the cables before we sound checked and stuff.

“And he loves helping out at the merch stand – he always gets a lot of attention!”

How son’s toy inspired album title track

When The Courier last spoke to her, Kirsten told us how becoming a mum was a huge source of inspiration for her second album, Landing Place.

And she found even more when it came to writing the title track and album closer on Dreamviewer.

“This was the last track I wrote for the record, and I remember just sitting at the table mucking about with some chords, and my little boy’s viewfinder toy was on the table,” she recalls.

“I just started singing the name of the toy, which was a Dream Viewer.”

Kirsten says the song was as “a plea to this kids’ toy to show me what was going to happen” at a time when “I didn’t know how something was going to turn out”.

“I do think it leaves you with a hope that things will be fine,” she concludes.

“And it did all work out in the end.”

Kirsten Adamson and The Tanagers are at Perth Theatre on November 1 and PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on November 7 2025.