Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Theatre

THEATRE REVIEW: The Enemy is a chilling warning for our times

By David Pollock
November 5 2021, 12.15pm
Hannah Donaldson and Neil McKinven in a scene from National Theatre of Scotland's The Enemy.
Hannah Donaldson and Neil McKinven in a scene from National Theatre of Scotland's The Enemy.

The Scottish adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play An Enemy of the People has taken on a dramatic new edge since work began, long before March 2020.

It’s surprised no-one more than playwright Kieran Hurley and director Finn den Hertog,

In Hurley’s take, an entire town turns against one woman who tries to tell the obvious truth to save their lives.

They would rather bury their heads in the sand.

This becomes a metaphor for the viral fake news which has had such a destabilising effect on politics recently.

Major public health crisis

Yet what disrupts everything for Kirsten Stockmann (Hannah Donaldson) is a major public health crisis.

This gives The Enemy not just a theme very similar to the Covid pandemic, but also an uncanny prescience about how the public and those in power react.

Along with her sister, town provost Vonny Stockmann (Gabriel Quigley), Kirsten’s on the board of an exciting new project for their depressed and deindustrialised Scottish town.

The Big Splash is a luxurious resort which is going to turn the place around, to make it a place of fun and new jobs.

Then the results of water tests which Kirsten has commissioned come back.

Gabriel Quigley plays ruthless Vonny.

The water is highly toxic, thanks to the nearby waste disposal site owned by old Derek Kilmartin (Billy Mack), the paternal grandfather of Kirsten’s daughter Petra (Eléna Redmond).

It’s why so many kids are getting sick.

To Kirsten, going public seems like a hard but necessary formality, and crusading local journalist Benny Hovstad (Neil McKinven) and wide-eyed social media influencer Aly Aslaksen (Taqi Naseer) seem firmly on her side.

Dirty tricks and brutal social media

Yet Vonny isn’t. She first convinces herself the problem isn’t that bad, just a melodramatic mind game played by her sister.

Then she sets in motion dark forces to keep the truth quiet.

Manipulation, blackmail, threats, a smear campaign and finally a brutal and threatening social media backlash against Kirsten and Petra follow.

A brutal smear campaign is whipped up against Kirsten (Hannah Donaldson).

To tell a story first devised over 130 years ago, Hurley has to squeeze a few square pegs into round holes.

This includes supposedly small-town players having more sway and viral attention than they might in real life.

Yet playwright’s flair for sharp, naturalistic writing which can amuse, grab the attention and tell us something about people and society is all firmly intact.

A thriller of a play

Energetic swearing aside, this is a thriller of a play which might show a class of teenagers how the world works. To a lot of adults, it will be an eye-opener too.

Visually the play is grounded in the present by Lewis den Hertog’s video design.

Characters communicate live by Skype and on camera in hidden areas of the stage, and a chorus of volatile Twitter text comments on their every move.

Yet what really sells The Enemy is the sheer quality of the performances all round.

Especially Quigley, whose merciless self-preservation is bubbling below the calm surface at all times.

Donaldson too. During her closing monologue, she snaps and grabs the mic to address the world.

The people’s own worst enemy, her convincing gist goes, is the people themselves.

Related:

Hollywood star Brian Cox’s surprise role in Perth Theatre’s Don Juan

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]