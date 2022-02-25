Perth actor Colin McCredie hosting free workshops to celebrate St Johnstone success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taggart star Colin McCredie is hosting free workshops to celebrate the recent success of St Johnstone Football Club.

The Perth-born actor and lifelong Saints fan will present taster acting sessions next month.

Participants will have the opportunity to take the stage in upcoming community show Oh When the Saints, which celebrates the Fair City club.

It comes after St Johnstone celebrated a cup double last season.

‘Best wee team in the country’

The play celebrates the club and will be performed by fans, for fans.

McCredie said he is happy to host the teaching workshop in his home city.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Perth Theatre where my love affair with theatre began, working with local people to create a piece celebrating the city, the community and the mighty Perth Saints.,” he said.

“It will be a taster of how much fun being part of a show celebrating Perth, the community and the best wee team in the country will be.”

The sessions are part of a string of creative events by Horsecross Arts, celebrating St Johnstone.

Later in March there will be a session to write a new team song and at the end of the month podcasters Dogger Saints will seek out potential pundits.

Here’s all you need to know about the Saints-themed events coming to Perth Theatre.

More information can be found on the Horsecross Arts website.

What? Sainties on Stage Creative Fan Groups

When? March 3, March 17 and March 31, all from 6pm until 8pm.

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

These open gatherings are for Saints fans and people who would like to perform on stage. Fans and theatre lovers of all ages are free to join and give their input and ideas in the summer play Oh When The Saints.

What? Star of the Sainties Stage

When? Thursday March 3, 6pm

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

Actor Colin McCredie will host an acting workshop for a lesson on acting, movement and performance.

What? Songs for St Johnstone

When? Thursday March 17, 6pm

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

Saints fans are welcome to attend a songwriting session to help create a new anthem to sing at McDiarmid Park.

What? Perth Pundits

When? Thursday March 31, 6pm

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

Podcasters Dogger Saints are looking for Saints fans who can talk a good game about about St Johnstone and create compelling stories.

What? Oh When the Saints

When? June 2 – 18

Where? Perth Theatre

The community-created play premieres in Perth Theatre after months of anticipation. Performed and written by fans, the play is a celebration of the beloved St Johnstone Football Club.