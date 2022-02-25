Perth actor Colin McCredie hosting free workshops to celebrate St Johnstone success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Perth actor Colin McCredie hosting free workshops to celebrate St Johnstone success

By Caroline Spencer
February 25 2022, 4.47pm Updated: February 25 2022, 7.32pm
Colin McCredie is a lifelong St Johnstone fan.
Taggart star Colin McCredie is hosting free workshops to celebrate the recent success of St Johnstone Football Club.

The Perth-born actor and lifelong Saints fan will present taster acting sessions next month.

Participants will have the opportunity to take the stage in upcoming community show Oh When the Saints, which celebrates the Fair City club.

It comes after St Johnstone celebrated a cup double last season.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall.

‘Best wee team in the country’

The play celebrates the club and will be performed by fans, for fans.

McCredie said he is happy to host the teaching workshop  in his home city.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Perth Theatre where my love affair with theatre began, working with local people to create a piece celebrating the city, the community and the mighty Perth Saints.,” he said.

“It will be a taster of how much fun being part of a show celebrating Perth, the community and the best wee team in the country will be.”

St Johnstone won a cup double.

The sessions are part of a string of creative events by Horsecross Arts, celebrating St Johnstone.

Later in March there will be a session to write a new team song and at the end of the month podcasters Dogger Saints will seek out potential pundits.

The St Johnstone fans have been praised by manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone fans are to play a major role in the upcoming events.

Here’s all you need to know about the Saints-themed events coming to Perth Theatre.

More information can be found on the Horsecross Arts website.

What? Sainties on Stage Creative Fan Groups

When? March 3, March 17 and March 31, all from 6pm until 8pm.

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

These open gatherings are for Saints fans and people who would like to perform on stage. Fans and theatre lovers of all ages are free to join and give their input and ideas in the summer play Oh When The Saints.

What? Star of the Sainties Stage

When? Thursday March 3, 6pm

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

Actor Colin McCredie will host an acting workshop for a lesson on acting, movement and performance.

What? Songs for St Johnstone

When? Thursday March 17, 6pm

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

Saints fans are welcome to attend a songwriting session to help create a new anthem to sing at McDiarmid Park.

What? Perth Pundits

When? Thursday March 31, 6pm

Where? The Space, Perth Theatre

Podcasters Dogger Saints are looking for Saints fans who can talk a good game about about St Johnstone and create compelling stories.

What? Oh When the Saints

When? June 2 – 18

Where? Perth Theatre

The community-created play premieres in Perth Theatre after months of anticipation. Performed and written by fans, the play is a celebration of the beloved St Johnstone Football Club.

