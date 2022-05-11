World premiere in Dundee: What to expect from The Bookies at Dundee Rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment Theatre

World premiere in Dundee: What to expect from The Bookies at Dundee Rep

In partnership with Dundee Rep
May 11 2022, 9.00am
world premiere of The Bookies in Dundee

Written in the East Coast dialect, black comedy The Bookies offers a riveting evening – and Dundee Rep audiences will be the first to see it.

Dundee will once again be entertained with an exciting theatre premiere – so what is The Bookies at Dundee Rep all about?

The action takes place one night in a rundown Edinburgh bookies, during which the lives of Michelle, Pat, John and Harry take an unexpected turn. According to Dundee Rep’s programme: “Shop manager Pat wonders if it is odds-on that he will lose his job. Gambling addict Harry is convinced there is a ghost in the machine. Dark forces are at work, tensions rise and accusations fly but will the truth by finally revealed?”

Here are three other things to know before you go to see this exciting new play.

1. Place your bets now! Can you solve the thriller?

The Bookies at Dundee Rep

As a dark thriller comedy, audiences to The Bookies at Dundee Rep are promised to be left on the edge of their seats. Who will win and who will lose? You’ll have to figure it out as you watch the action unfolding, but it won’t be easy. Secrets, lies, surprises and four untrustworthy heroes – who would you bet on?

Along the way, The Bookies deals with themes including misogyny, racism, greed, addiction and toxic masculinity.

2. The Bookies has been in the works for 15 years

Scottish writers and best friends Mikey Burnett and Joe McCann first got the idea for The Bookies over 15 years ago. With Mikey’s experience working in the betting industry and advice from celebrated Scottish playwright Douglas Maxwell, the play is now premiering at Dundee Rep.

3. Did you enjoy Dundee Rep’s Smile? The same director is on board for The Bookies

Smile, which focused on Dundee United’s Jim McLean, was a big success for the Rep. Now the same director, Sally Reid, will be bringing her magic touch to The Bookies.

An award-winning actor, director and writer, Sally Reid is also known for her roles in the likes of River City and Scot Squad.

Booking tickets for premiere of The Bookies at Dundee Rep

Don’t miss out – The Bookies will be on at Dundee Rep until Saturday 21 May. Tickets are available online or from the theatre’s reception.

It’s the latest in Dundee Rep’s fantastic spring line-up for 2022, which has so far also included the premiere of The Children.

And it’s received great reviews already, with one of our own reviewers saying: “Sally Reid’s direction really brings out the dark humour” and The Scotsman giving it four stars.

Find out more and buy your tickets now for The Bookies at Dundee Rep.

