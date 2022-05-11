World premiere in Dundee: What to expect from The Bookies at Dundee Rep

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Written in the East Coast dialect, black comedy The Bookies offers a riveting evening – and Dundee Rep audiences will be the first to see it.

Dundee will once again be entertained with an exciting theatre premiere – so what is The Bookies at Dundee Rep all about?

The action takes place one night in a rundown Edinburgh bookies, during which the lives of Michelle, Pat, John and Harry take an unexpected turn. According to Dundee Rep’s programme: “Shop manager Pat wonders if it is odds-on that he will lose his job. Gambling addict Harry is convinced there is a ghost in the machine. Dark forces are at work, tensions rise and accusations fly but will the truth by finally revealed?”

Here are three other things to know before you go to see this exciting new play.

1. Place your bets now! Can you solve the thriller?

As a dark thriller comedy, audiences to The Bookies at Dundee Rep are promised to be left on the edge of their seats. Who will win and who will lose? You’ll have to figure it out as you watch the action unfolding, but it won’t be easy. Secrets, lies, surprises and four untrustworthy heroes – who would you bet on?

Along the way, The Bookies deals with themes including misogyny, racism, greed, addiction and toxic masculinity.

2. The Bookies has been in the works for 15 years

Scottish writers and best friends Mikey Burnett and Joe McCann first got the idea for The Bookies over 15 years ago. With Mikey’s experience working in the betting industry and advice from celebrated Scottish playwright Douglas Maxwell, the play is now premiering at Dundee Rep.

3. Did you enjoy Dundee Rep’s Smile? The same director is on board for The Bookies

Smile, which focused on Dundee United’s Jim McLean, was a big success for the Rep. Now the same director, Sally Reid, will be bringing her magic touch to The Bookies.

An award-winning actor, director and writer, Sally Reid is also known for her roles in the likes of River City and Scot Squad.

Booking tickets for premiere of The Bookies at Dundee Rep

Don’t miss out – The Bookies will be on at Dundee Rep until Saturday 21 May. Tickets are available online or from the theatre’s reception.

It’s the latest in Dundee Rep’s fantastic spring line-up for 2022, which has so far also included the premiere of The Children.

And it’s received great reviews already, with one of our own reviewers saying: “Sally Reid’s direction really brings out the dark humour” and The Scotsman giving it four stars.

Find out more and buy your tickets now for The Bookies at Dundee Rep.