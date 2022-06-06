Review: Oh When The Saints! It’s so Perth, so funny, so Scottish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Oh When The Saints! It’s so Perth, so funny, so Scottish

By David Pollock
June 6 2022, 1.28pm Updated: June 6 2022, 2.23pm
Colin McCredie as Bobby in Oh When The Saints at Perth Theatre.
Colin McCredie as Bobby in Oh When The Saints at Perth Theatre.

This year’s brush with relegation aside, it’s hard to remember beyond early 2021, after which St Johnstone FC’s famous Scottish Cup and League Cup double made them a club of Roy of the Rovers footballing dreams.

Perth Theatre’s new play is a link-up between two of the city’s great institutions – the theatre and St Johnstone – to pay tribute to the club through its previous Scottish Cup win of 2014.

Fairytale football glory

As the club’s first major trophy in 129 years of existence, that day was the real moment of fairytale football glory for the Saints.

On the day, diehard St Johnstone fan Bobby – played by Perth-raised Saints fan Colin McCredie – hides up Ben Lomond, convinced his team are going to be beaten.

He meets Helen (Lorna Craig), who’s finding some freedom after escaping an abusive relationship.

Colin McCredie as Bobby and Tom McGovern as Del in Oh When The Saints.

Bobby has family problems of his own. Namely, he is his family’s problem, obsessed with the team and uncaring about anything else.

This time, he’s accidentally taken his brother Del and niece Wendy’s tickets up the hill.

Meanwhile, the cup final looks unlikely to heal the rift between Del (Tom McGovern) and Wendy (Greer Montgomery).

She’s a promising young footballer who wants to leave her dad for a proper coach, and he’s resentful of her relationship with her mum’s new girlfriend – a Celtic fan, no less.

So Perth, so realistic, and funny

On designer Emily James’ impressive set, a football stand which becomes a mountain, a raw community cast hammer a drum, sing noisy Saints songs – the proper fans in the audience join in – and taunt the characters with their own failures.

Emily Turner, Aggie Moffat, Sarah Cook and Graham Souness in Oh When The Saints.

That this group are amateurs only adds to the authenticity of it all. Martin McCormick’s script is light and down-to-earth, filled with funny lines at the expense of the characters and their underdog club.

One great setpiece featuring Rangers and Celtic as a pair of bickering pantomime Ugly Sisters is as raw as Scottish football satire gets.

A play so Perth it had Stuart Cosgrove doing the voiceovers and John Swinney in for the first night, it nails the unlikely crossover between theatre and football with heart and enthusiasm

Oh When the Saints is at Perth Theatre until Saturday June 18.

