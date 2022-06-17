Dundee Rep: Thunderstruck tells tale of greatest bagpiper who ever lived

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Dundee Rep: Thunderstruck tells tale of greatest bagpiper who ever lived

By Gayle Ritchie
June 17 2022, 3.21pm
Fife actor and piper David Colvin in Thunderstruck.
Off to watch Thunderstruck at Dundee Rep? Then be prepared to leave any romantic notions you might have of the bagpipes behind.

Described as “sensationally epic and brutally intimate”, Thunderstruck is an international award-winning production concerning the legacy and mythology of a Pitlochry bin man who “flew beyond the summit of his art and changed Scottish music forever”.

The one-man show, which runs at Dundee Rep on June 17 and 18 at 7.30pm, is about the life of extraordinary piper Gordon Duncan, who died in 2005.

It’s written and performed by Fife actor David Colvin, who was a member of the original cast of acclaimed NTS play Black Watch in 2006.

The story is told through a young Fifer who learns the bagpipes as well as the history, rules, and proud traditions of Scotland’s national instrument.

David Colvin. Picture by Sean De Francesco.

He then watches as those rules are torn apart by a man with an unruly, ostentatious, untameable musical talent.

It’s about Scotland and how we as a nation look after and nurture our most talented innovators and our reliance on alcohol.

It dispels the “cultural cringe” that comes with the bagpipe and seeks to consolidate its place in the world’s musical lexicon as an instrument capable of great beauty and subtlety.

