How housewives saved open space in The Bush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

How housewives saved open space in The Bush

By Andrew Welsh
August 4 2022, 5.30pm
Set in 1970s Australia, The Bush tackles environmental and social issues that are still relevant.. unknown. Supplied by Publicity picture Date; Unknown
Set in 1970s Australia, The Bush tackles environmental and social issues that are still relevant.. unknown. Supplied by Publicity picture Date; Unknown

A one-woman outdoor play telling how Australian housewives saved cherished parkland from the bulldozers arrives in St Andrews on Sunday.

Alice Mary Cooper’s The Bush recreates the events of 1971 when a group of Sydney women launched a vociferous campaign to save Kelly’s Bush, their suburb’s last remaining open space.

Alice Mary Cooper has written and stars in one-woman play The Bush.

Besides narrating, Alice takes on more than 20 other roles.

She plays many of the 13 “Battlers” who fought for the implementation of a workers’ ban on the site’s destruction, plus husbands and the likes of union leader Jack Mundey, who was instrumental in the drive to protect Sydney from excessive development.

A personal side

“I bring a personal side to the story – how I discovered the bush – then I go back in time to the ’70s to play the different people,” says Alice.

“The other main character is called Margaret, a kind of everywoman I’ve invented to tell the story through. She represents the Battlers but also has her own journey in terms of awakening to both an environmental and a more feminist consciousness, which was a big movement at the time.”

Grown up with the story

An Edinburgh resident of nine years, Alice says the saga of the fight for Kelly’s Bush is one she’s been fascinated by since she was little.

Alice Mary Cooper in a scene from The Bush.

“I grew up a few streets away from the bush in Sydney, and moved onto a street nearby when I was about seven,” she explains.

“It wasn’t long after that I discovered the story behind it – my mum was involved in the bush care group that helped to maintain the land that still exists today.”

The Bush first existed in embryonic form around seven years ago as a narrative piece written from the perspective of one of the Battlers’ children. Alice eventually rewrote her work after trawling an archive in Sydney created by the women.

Ahead of an Edinburgh Fringe run from August 16-28, a month-long outdoors carbon-light tour – the company travel on bicycles and trains – concludes at the Byre Theatre’s botanical garden on Sunday and Monday at 4pm.

Great Scottish response

Alice has been delighted by Scottish audiences’ reactions so far – and by the weather – and believes The Bush’s themes are universal.

“One gentleman came and spoke to me after a show and said he was essentially involved in a very similar action in Glasgow to save a green space with a community group,” she adds.

“Some people respond to the idea of coming together and doing something as a collective in terms of the climate crisis. For others there’s a long history of struggle over land rights in Scotland and I think that’s definitely there.

Community element

“The fact that we’re performing it for the majority in community spaces – which was pretty much my idea from the get-go – means in a way we’re echoing the show’s themes in the places we perform.

“There’s that community element of struggling for each other and for the place you live in – that seems to resonate with people.

“But also on a simple level some people have loved the nostalgic elements of the set and some older audience members have definitely noted the very specific ’70s references and been taken back in time by that.”

* Tickets at byretheatre.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]