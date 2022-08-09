Fringe review: Magician Ben Hart dazzles in Wonder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Fringe review: Magician Ben Hart dazzles in Wonder

By Jack McKeown
August 9 2022, 11.13pm
Post Thumbnail

Fresh from teaching Tom Cruise sleight of hand on the set of Mission Impossible, magician Ben Hart brings his latest show to Edinburgh.

Wonder allows the English magician to showcase his mastery of deception.

In 2007, when he was just 17, Hart was named Young Magician of the Year by the Magic Circle. He went on to star in his own BBC Three show, Ben Hart’s Life Hacks.

He appeared regularly on BBC One’s Now You See It and teleported a person to the top of Broadcasting House on The One Show. In 2019 he reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

When not performing, Hart invents tricks and illusions for film and television.

His ideas have been performed by some of the top magicians in the world. He has designed illusions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, and The Globe. He was also the mind behind the acclaimed special effects in the west end productions of The Exorcist and Magic Goes Wrong.

Wonder

Wonder sees him use decks of cards, a Rubik’s Cube, mirrors, fans and all manner of other props to perform tricks.

One critic memorably described Hart’s style as “somewhere between Hannibal Lecter and Tim Burton.” There’s a certain dark intensity about his show that’s nicely offset by a self-deprecating whimsy.

He’s also just a superb magician. Three rings taken from audience members end up linked together on the handle of a spoon. A chosen card is speared in midair after the pack goes flying. An a piece of confetti is bounced on a fan, slowly turning into an egg which Hart then cracks into a glass. Extraordinary stuff.

If there’s anything to criticise it’s that this sort of magic works best close up. From my seat halfway back in the capacious Pleasance Grand I couldn’t see clearly enough to look out for any, well, trickery. The action is shown on a screen but it was blurred by transparent drapes.

Ben Hart puts on an exciting hour of magic. Just make sure you get a seat near the front.

 

Rating 4/5

 

Ben Hart: Wonder is at the Pleasance Grand at 7.50pm until August 28 (except August 16).

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier